Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos)

Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 11:20am
The plus size actress stepped out in this lovely outfit today and her fans can't just get enough of it.



So Ladies, will you Rock...? 


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/ladies-will-you-rock-this-eniola-badmus.html?m=1

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 11:21am

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:26am
Aunty Orobo smiley Why you never marry now?
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:27am
Just Singing

* H I P for the HIP for HIPPOPO, P O P O for the HIPPOPO , T A M U S for the HIPPOPOTAMUS
HIPPOPOTAMUS undecided*
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by umarshehu58: 11:34am
Awwww! see meat grin
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by tossedbae(f): 11:50am
She looks good thou except her fat arms
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by ichommy(m): 11:58am
SNOWCREAM:
Aunty Orobo smiley Why you never marry now?

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by nepapole(m): 12:26pm
umarshehu58:
Awwww! see meat grin
Chow for d masses.
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by prettyesther20: 12:36pm
I just love this lady for her confidence smiley


Buh she gotta try lose some fat.
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Izzy002(m): 12:46pm
All I see is Fat
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Papiikush: 1:15pm
Exclusively for obsessed ladies.
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Ginaz(f): 1:16pm
I like her radiating chocolate skin tone. smiley
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by rachyeazzy(f): 1:16pm
Yes I cn wink
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by henrydadon(m): 1:16pm
my wife is certainly not wearing this outside..else i will

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by imstillnovice: 1:16pm
There is a force behind it..I really dont know how i use to end up opening all this senseless thread undecided
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by bedspread: 1:16pm
PURE MADNESS IN HIGH PLACES
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:17pm
Hmm
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Houseofglam7: 1:17pm
Gbogbo biz gals cool
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by bastien: 1:17pm
lubbish jean
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:17pm
pyyxxaro:
Just Singing

* H I P for the HIP for HIPPOPO, P O P O for the HIPPOPO , T A M U S for the HIPPOPOTAMUS
HIPPOPOTAMUS undecided*
You still dey primary school?


SNOWCREAM:
Aunty Orobo smiley Why you never marry now?
since you are so concerned, you could walk her down the aisle grin

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Movingcoil(m): 1:17pm
quick recovery sister


bag of garlic
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by maxysmith(f): 1:17pm
she's waiting for u wink wink
SNOWCREAM:
Aunty Orobo smiley Why you never marry now?
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by crazygod(m): 1:17pm
angry
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Bintak(f): 1:17pm
This is not decent for a lady of her age.
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Dhayor001(m): 1:18pm
Looking GOOD!!! kiss
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Klington: 1:18pm
Fatty bom bom grin grin.
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Juve4(m): 1:19pm
jeans

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by integritylady: 1:21pm
kuku wear bum short
Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:24pm
SNOWCREAM:
Aunty Orobo smiley Why you never marry now?

Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by highrise07(m): 1:24pm
SNOWCREAM:
Aunty Orobo smiley Why you never marry now?
nn

