|Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 11:20am
The plus size actress stepped out in this lovely outfit today and her fans can't just get enough of it.
So Ladies, will you Rock...?
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 11:21am
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:26am
Aunty Orobo Why you never marry now?
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:27am
Just Singing
* H I P for the HIP for HIPPOPO, P O P O for the HIPPOPO , T A M U S for the HIPPOPOTAMUS
HIPPOPOTAMUS *
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by umarshehu58: 11:34am
Awwww! see meat
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by tossedbae(f): 11:50am
She looks good thou except her fat arms
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by ichommy(m): 11:58am
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by nepapole(m): 12:26pm
umarshehu58:Chow for d masses.
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by prettyesther20: 12:36pm
I just love this lady for her confidence
Buh she gotta try lose some fat.
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Izzy002(m): 12:46pm
All I see is Fat
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Papiikush: 1:15pm
Exclusively for obsessed ladies.
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Ginaz(f): 1:16pm
I like her radiating chocolate skin tone.
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by rachyeazzy(f): 1:16pm
Yes I cn
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by henrydadon(m): 1:16pm
my wife is certainly not wearing this outside..else i will
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by imstillnovice: 1:16pm
There is a force behind it..I really dont know how i use to end up opening all this senseless thread
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by bedspread: 1:16pm
PURE MADNESS IN HIGH PLACES
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:17pm
Hmm
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Houseofglam7: 1:17pm
Gbogbo biz gals
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by bastien: 1:17pm
lubbish jean
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Tazdroid(m): 1:17pm
pyyxxaro:You still dey primary school?
SNOWCREAM:since you are so concerned, you could walk her down the aisle
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Movingcoil(m): 1:17pm
quick recovery sister
bag of garlic
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by maxysmith(f): 1:17pm
she's waiting for u
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by crazygod(m): 1:17pm
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Bintak(f): 1:17pm
This is not decent for a lady of her age.
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Dhayor001(m): 1:18pm
Looking GOOD!!!
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Klington: 1:18pm
Fatty bom bom .
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by Juve4(m): 1:19pm
jeans
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by integritylady: 1:21pm
kuku wear bum short
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:24pm
SNOWCREAM:
|Re: Ladies, Will You Rock This Eniola Badmus' Crazy Jean? (photos) by highrise07(m): 1:24pm
SNOWCREAM:nn
