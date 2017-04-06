Veteran broadcaster and former Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Patrick Ityohegh is dead.He died at the age of 76.Sympathizers are besieging the Makurdi home of the late Ityohegh.He would be remembered for his contributions to broadcasting especially the popular television programme “Sunny Side of Life”

I won't be shocked if you are either the queen of buffoonery or the duchess of idiocy. You are the only senile being that could pull this off; turning a sympathetic situation to a comedy show in support of h*es and urchins that if he/she eventually win, not one penny will be given to you or your family.

A brother, father, uncle, guardian and a great human is dead and all you can do is type those rubbish. Well, hopefully you will text "hurray" to 32052 when someone important to you fall.

