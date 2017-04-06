₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by three: 12:45pm
Veteran broadcaster and former Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Patrick Ityohegh is dead.
He died at the age of 76.
Sympathizers are besieging the Makurdi home of the late Ityohegh.
He would be remembered for his contributions to broadcasting especially the popular television programme “Sunny Side of Life”
http://www.egovtoday.com/veteran-broadcaster-patrick-ityohegh-is-dead/
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Lucy001(f): 12:47pm
May his soul rest in peace!
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by ojun50(m): 12:55pm
Ok
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by three: 5:54pm
lalasticlala, seun kindly oblige. A veteran has gone home [Thanks]
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/04/06/gov-ortom-condoles-with-family-of-former-nta-dg-dr-ityohegh/
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by edlion57(m): 6:30pm
Fresh vegetables der die and old vegetables no gree die
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by VickyRotex(f): 6:30pm
Sun Re O!
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by kestolove95(f): 6:31pm
R.i.p..To Vote Tboss, SMS Vote Efe To 32052, Thank You ....dix one is more important
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by CriticMaestro: 6:31pm
ah no no am, but may he rest well
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by mosmartini(m): 6:32pm
May His Soul rest in perfect peace. Amen
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Exponental(m): 6:32pm
Broadcaster without a face? Rip!
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Dongreat(m): 6:32pm
kestolove95:
I won't be shocked if you are either the queen of buffoonery or the duchess of idiocy. You are the only senile being that could pull this off; turning a sympathetic situation to a comedy show in support of h*es and urchins that if he/she eventually win, not one penny will be given to you or your family.
A brother, father, uncle, guardian and a great human is dead and all you can do is type those rubbish. Well, hopefully you will text "hurray" to 32052 when someone important to you fall.
RIP sir, and my sincere condolences to the family. May this unfortunate situation give you strength.
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by jospepper: 6:32pm
RIP
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by cr7rooney10(m): 6:33pm
RIP
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by factwriter(m): 6:33pm
R. I. P
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by SFSNIPER(m): 6:34pm
My village man. Za dedoo Baba
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by auntysimbiat(f): 6:34pm
damn
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Mouthgag: 6:35pm
Haaaa
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by point5: 6:36pm
RIP...
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by jeeqaa7(m): 6:37pm
Rip
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Pavore9: 6:37pm
R.I.P
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Movingcoil(m): 6:38pm
Quick recovery bro..
We shall meet again..
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by AmaechiLinus(m): 6:40pm
Farewell PA Patrick
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by DollarAngel(m): 6:45pm
RIP
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Atyodos: 6:51pm
Za mem dedoo
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by EmekaBlue(m): 6:53pm
RIP baba
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Mbediogu(m): 6:56pm
Mazi Ogbuefi seun re o. Great your Yoruba co debater Jegede Shokoya and his new masquerade wife Akpena.
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:58pm
May God grant him an eternal rest & comfort the family he left behind.
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by kings09(m): 6:59pm
Ok. Rip to him.
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by chiboysic: 7:00pm
RIP
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by ajanma2(m): 7:01pm
News like this always remind us that sooner or later, we shall kiss the dust. We came from dust and we shall return to it.
It also remind me to always learn to live every second as though it is the last because nobody knows when the time shall come.
Repentance is passed when the life is gone.
rip to the dead.
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by smithsydny(m): 7:02pm
Bye sir
|Re: Patrick Ityohegh Is Dead (Former NTA Director-General) by benuejosh(m): 7:04pm
just last two year he buried his First son abi only son sef. One of the most respected elder statesmen in Benue.
