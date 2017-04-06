Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Our Landlord Wants To Evict Us While Our Rent Is Still Running. Please Advise (3564 Views)

PLEASE I NEED ADVICE



Hello nairalanders,

Pardon my long write up



I write with so much pain and uncertainty of what will be in 3days time



The apartment i stay with my family was sold to a new landlord and ever since that building was sold, all the tenants in the apartment have been tormented by the new landlord. let me furnish the you with the history of what has transpired since the former landlord sold to the new landlord. On august 2017, news were flying that our compound has been sold to a new buyer. on hearing the news, we contacted the former landlord to know if it were true. the former landlord told us it was a lie that if we see anyone coming to claim the building, we should inform him. 2weeks later, the rumor turned out to be true. When we contacted the former landlord again, he admitted that the building have been sold but he will come with the buyer and introduce to the tenants.



Iimmediately we demanded that our receipt for payment be given to us cos he had not issued us receipt for payment and he refused. 2weeks passed and he did not come with the new buyer instead a 6months notice to quit the compound starting from November 2016 to April 2017 was pasted on the gate of the compound in October 29 by the lawyer of the new buyer.



After it was posted we responded by employ a lawyer. So the lawyer had to first meet the old landlord to issue us our receipt which he did 4days later. After which the lawyer file a case @ the magistrate court to restrain the new landlord from evicting us .



Note that in the compound, about 5 tenants are new tenants and their rent will run till the end of 2017 and early 2018. Also note that while the rumur was flying about the sale of the house, the former landlord collected rent from3 tenants.



While the case was on at the magistrate court the new land lord and the old landlord refuse to appear in court. fast forward to last month, Lagos state building agency came to our compound to paste a notice stating that the compound needs to be rehabilitated withing the next 21 days starting from march 22nd else they will take action.



Then on the 2nd of April, another notice from the same Agency giving us 7days to vacate the building for the new landlord's in ability to rehabilitate the building. After the seven days notice was pasted, our lawyer filed a case against the agency and also got an injunction against them from the magistrate court.



My fear now is if the agency or the new landlord will respect court order because the new landlord has been boasting that come rain come shine he must bring down the building and he has been threatening all the tenants with area boys cos they keep coming to the compound.



PLEASE HELP WITH MEANINGFUL ADVICE 1 Like

But You can't proceed against the new landlord because there is no contract between both of you. ....he is just doing what is needful to possess his possession.







You already have a lawyer who from your narration, knows what he is doing ....if you still feel he isn't diligent enough, pay him his outstanding fees and get a new one ...



Cheers You can sue that your old landlord for breach of contract and claim damages in millions...since you already have a lawyer, please contact him on how to proceed on that if you so wish.But You can't proceed against the new landlord because there is no contract between both of you. ....he is just doing what is needful to possess his possession.You already have a lawyer who from your narration, knows what he is doing....if you still feel he isn't diligent enough, pay him his outstanding fees and get a new one ...Cheers 2 Likes 1 Share

But what is your lawyer saying? Why bring the matter here when you already have a lawyer? The landlord doesnt have a right to eject you when the matter is still in court. 2 Likes 1 Share

Let your Lawyer handle it.No one can eject you without complying with d laid down procedure .The matter is already in court and your lawyer has taken the necessary steps to protect you. 1 Like

May God Almighty provide for you my bro, getting new apartment is the best option. I will still suggest you drag the old landlord to court for fraud. Lawyers in the house please correct me if am wrong. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sorry for the troubles but I'm not sure the court can stop LASBCA because the building is unfit for habitation. 1 Like

Kindly note that a landlord has every right by law to evict his tenant even if you paid to day..



The law gives him the right to give u notice from court to evict Any of his tenant,depending on the rent terms..



The law gives him the right to return the funds...



SO be Sure he gave u right notice the notice should be enough for you to get another apartment...



Yearly tenancy is entitle to 6mnths notice..



Half paymnt tenant 3mnths..



The rest is monthly...



Goodluck....



Rather than go fighting your landlord. Try searching for a new place,he Dnt Jst want you to leave that place, God knows why....I believe God is sending you to meet What you Hv been praying for..

In otherword God knows best!!!!!!







Kindly note that a landlord has every right by law to evict his tenant even if you paid to day..The law gives him the right to give u notice from court to evict Any of his tenant,depending on the rent terms..The law gives him the right to return the funds...SO be Sure he gave u right notice the notice should be enough for you to get another apartment...Yearly tenancy is entitle to 6mnths notice..Half paymnt tenant 3mnths..The rest is monthly...Goodluck....Rather than go fighting your landlord. Try searching for a new place,he Dnt Jst want you to leave that place, God knows why....I believe God is sending you to meet What you Hv been praying for..In otherword God knows best!!!!!!

i think it will be best to have the police call both the old and new landlords to order.

If you have money just leave. I hate wahala as I de 3 Likes

Just put your mind at rest. The new landlord has NO POWER to resist court order.

He needs to wait till your rents expire or he provides you with another accomodation with suits you all.

Entertain no fear pls.

I would have advised you to employ the services of a good lawyer but you already have one. Just talk to hom about the latest and act accordingly.

But still be looking for a new place, in case the new landlord and the agency refuse to honour the order of the court.

Report him to God. 3 Likes

@peacekante



Since no one want to advice you ..let me give you a hint.



If you've the money ..Just go and rent a new house.That is if you have the money and want to avoid trouble.



I know how this case will end..The new landlord will employ tout or soldier to beat or harass anyone seen in the compound.



The amount your lawyer will charge will be enough to even rent a new place at the end of the case . Ofwhich after ur rent expire u would still go look for another money to rent house.



Most cases like this has landed tenant and landlord at police station...some hospital...imagine landlord bringing touts to beat and stab u on the head or stomac only for them to be arrested and bailed at the station for 50k naira?



My final advice..If ur single guyz..then stay and face it..But if u have families pls just save urself and move out the end result is not good.. 2 Likes

Sir I honestly think, the tenants shouid report the case at the police station too. . Since the new landlord is treating you guys with area boys. . The police should also be make to invit the old land lord to station. Becouse is the cox of all the problem. He was sopposed to return the monay back. Even if it is not evrything.