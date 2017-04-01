₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:05pm
Here are photos from scene of where Enyioma Okwudiri, a 30 year old bank staff at Okigwe town in Imo State was murdered. Okwudiri was reportedly shot dead last Saturday at his home town, Umuka - Okigwe, while he was said to be on the way to drop Nanman Lamak (also killed) and another lady in his Honda Civic.
The Police on Tuesday claimed that they had shot dead the suspected killer, simply identified as Amobi. Popularly known as Toosolo Sharpiro. He was said to have been arrested in Aba, Abia state, but shot dead when he attempted to escape while he was being brought back to Okigwe Local Government Area.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-where-30-year-old-banker-was.html
Credit; Chidiebube Okeoma
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by tobtap: 7:07pm
sad... RIP
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by youngest85(m): 7:07pm
And where's the body?
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:17pm
rip to him
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by smilingface(m): 7:24pm
IMO state is becoming too insecure nowadays the state government should please act fast,RIP the dead.
4 Likes
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:30pm
The heart of man!
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Jetleeee: 7:36pm
Okigwe town in Imo State
9 Likes
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by morbeta(m): 7:43pm
Wasted years.......cult war.
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by hfemini: 9:40pm
Rest in peace sir
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by mancityguy: 9:41pm
rip
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by ijayebonyi(f): 9:42pm
What is happening in IMO State this days?
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by mrlaw93(m): 9:42pm
The police should show us the picture of the dead killer.. Those yeye niggas might ve release the Sharpiro based on the order of one rich chief lyk that..
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 9:42pm
Reasons for the hit:
1. Money e.g. deal, debt etc
2. Sex e.g. logging into the wrong portal aka married woman / someone's GF.
Those are my theories.
RIP. People can be heartless, the deceased is a 30year old investment to his family and he's gone forever. ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Bsc(m): 9:42pm
In the voice of the character ''Adebisi'' in the movie Oz... Nigeria! Criteria! Malaria!.... RIP to the dead.. May God Grant your family, friends and relatives the fortitude to bear Ur loss.
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by dreamwords: 9:42pm
Thank God the killer was also killed, an eye for an eye
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Onyeoguego: 9:42pm
who kill m?
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 9:42pm
Rip rest in peace your killers will know no peace
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by salbis(m): 9:43pm
RIP
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by agulion: 9:43pm
Imo state is becoming too hot this days
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:43pm
Kk
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by unstableaswater: 9:43pm
Okorocha call ur brothers to order, this is unbecoming of Imo.
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by BABANGBALI: 9:44pm
I only came to check names,I was not disappointed
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by mightyhaze: 9:44pm
Why shoot dead the arrested suspect??
The mystery of the murder may neva be unravelled!!
Nigerian police and incompetence,..how can sb in ur custody and probly in cuffs/chains escape?? And even in an attempted escape,why not wing him,rather dan deal him a fatal shot?
Inshort dis looks like an open and close case. How are we sure dat the deceased suspect actually murdered the banker?
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by murphyibiam15(m): 9:44pm
IMO state and bad news be like 5 & 6
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 9:45pm
Sad
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by IamCeazer(m): 9:45pm
R.i.p. Dere's somtin fishy. Trust me.
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Princess4ng(f): 9:45pm
Na wa oo.. Rip
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Augustusbest: 9:46pm
Nawa ooo...IMO STATE talk don taya me.
there are lately toping the chart on insecurity, pray the government acts fast b4....
1 Like
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by Coolgent: 9:47pm
Ok Police, lets see the dead body of their killer.
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by tonyflash43(m): 9:48pm
donno wat to say self, RIP sha
|Re: Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) by mightyhaze: 9:48pm
BABANGBALI:carry ur old age comot here
2 Likes
