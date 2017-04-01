Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Banker Murdered Inside His Car In Imo State (Graphic Photos) (10026 Views)

Credit; Chidiebube Okeoma Here are photos from scene of where Enyioma Okwudiri, a 30 year old bank staff at Okigwe town in Imo State was murdered. Okwudiri was reportedly shot dead last Saturday at his home town, Umuka - Okigwe, while he was said to be on the way to drop Nanman Lamak (also killed) and another lady in his Honda Civic.The Police on Tuesday claimed that they had shot dead the suspected killer, simply identified as Amobi. Popularly known as Toosolo Sharpiro. He was said to have been arrested in Aba, Abia state, but shot dead when he attempted to escape while he was being brought back to Okigwe Local Government Area.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-where-30-year-old-banker-was.html Credit; Chidiebube Okeoma

sad... RIP 1 Like

And where's the body?

rip to him 1 Like

IMO state is becoming too insecure nowadays the state government should please act fast,RIP the dead. 4 Likes





The heart of man!

Okigwe town in Imo State



9 Likes

Wasted years.......cult war.

Rest in peace sir 1 Like

rip

What is happening in IMO State this days? 1 Like

The police should show us the picture of the dead killer.. Those yeye niggas might ve release the Sharpiro based on the order of one rich chief lyk that..

Reasons for the hit:



1. Money e.g. deal, debt etc



2. Sex e.g. logging into the wrong portal aka married woman / someone's GF.



Those are my theories.



RIP. People can be heartless, the deceased is a 30year old investment to his family and he's gone forever. .. 3 Likes 1 Share

In the voice of the character ''Adebisi'' in the movie Oz... Nigeria! Criteria! Malaria!.... RIP to the dead.. May God Grant your family, friends and relatives the fortitude to bear Ur loss.

Thank God the killer was also killed, an eye for an eye

who kill m?

Rip rest in peace your killers will know no peace

RIP

Imo state is becoming too hot this days 1 Like

Kk

Okorocha call ur brothers to order, this is unbecoming of Imo.

I only came to check names,I was not disappointed

Why shoot dead the arrested suspect??



The mystery of the murder may neva be unravelled!!



Nigerian police and incompetence,..how can sb in ur custody and probly in cuffs/chains escape?? And even in an attempted escape,why not wing him,rather dan deal him a fatal shot?



Inshort dis looks like an open and close case. How are we sure dat the deceased suspect actually murdered the banker? 1 Like

IMO state and bad news be like 5 & 6 1 Like

Sad

R.i.p. Dere's somtin fishy. Trust me.

Na wa oo.. Rip

Nawa ooo...IMO STATE talk don taya me.

there are lately toping the chart on insecurity, pray the government acts fast b4.... 1 Like

Ok Police, lets see the dead body of their killer.

donno wat to say self, RIP sha