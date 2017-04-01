Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh (6633 Views)

A Nairalander Strikes A Pose With Emmanuella(the Comedian) / Laura Ikeji Reacts To Ali Baba’s Post About Ladies With K-Legs & Mini Skirt / How I Was Disappointed By Koffi The Comedian! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





2face captioned the photo;



Oboy I try small be that ooo! So person fit make the king of comedy to laff. #forceofnature #toomuchperson #overcorrect @alibabagcfr



http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/2face-idibia-visits-alibaba.html 2face Idibia met with the king of Nigerian comedy as he has been widely described, many would expect 2Face to do the laughing while Alibaba cracks the jokes but it seems things went the other way round.2face captioned the photo;

Ali Baba is not that funny na, go and make funnybone laff let me see 2 Likes

i lost my m-card 32gb 1 Like

youngest85:

Ali Baba is not that funny na, go and make funnybone laff let me see

He has made millions making people laugh yet you say he is not funny.



May be your problem pass his jokes.



You know he does high net worth gigs. He has made millions making people laugh yet you say he is not funny.May be your problem pass his jokes.You know he does high net worth gigs. 13 Likes

Tubaba na very jovial guy. I'm not surprised. 1 Like 1 Share

Anybody wey see 2baba go begin smile, by the time he open mouth to yarn......Chai!!! na to laugh trowey for ground na..... #gabriellites 1 Like





MEANWHILE





WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS. Okay 1 Like

Kk..tubaba- bros Ali na so I see one big kele with a sexy round assss, I be won vibe her b4, then I remember say I get diff kids 4rm diff women, but my own good sha Mr Bello don set record 4 ground b4 I start to know woman





Ali baba- my broda u too funny, so uno knw say u dey learn work for wre Bello aka jjc aka skillz aka jenifa husband



Tubaba-- any way sha I come ask you personally who u won vote 4, for bb9ja

youngberry001:

i lost my m-card 32gb ehhhh ehhhh

This is a wonderful news...mod keep it up 3 Likes 1 Share

I personally do not find AliBaba funny one bit. Yes he has made a.name in the industry and all that, but that was when the comedy industry wasn't regarded.



I think what brought him this far is Grace. 2 Likes

cool

MOD

ehn! ehn! This deserves to be on front-page.. Mod pls take this post to the promise land

Vote Tboss

Daminaj1:

2face Idibia met with the king of Nigerian comedy as he has been widely described, many would expect 2Face to do the laughing while Alibaba cracks the jokes but it seems things went the other way round.



2face captioned the photo;



Oboy I try small be that ooo! So person fit make the king of comedy to laff. #forceofnature #toomuchperson #overcorrect @alibabagcfr



http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/2face-idibia-visits-alibaba.html





AntiWailer:





He has made millions making people laugh yet you say he is not funny.



May be your problem pass his jokes.



You know he does high net worth gigs. There is no accounting for taste.



If he doesn't find Ali Baba funny, then that's it. There is no accounting for taste.If he doesn't find Ali Baba funny, then that's it. 2 Likes

Make brain

BorIng

edlion57:

This is a wonderful news...mod keep it up

Come, don't bring Fashola's meme oh! He has so much problem on his neck with those 3 ministries. Come, don't bring Fashola's meme oh! He has so much problem on his neck with those 3 ministries.

2Baba my life guy...

All u saying Alibaba no funny na dumbass.

7Alexander:

I personally do not find AliBaba funny one bit. Yes he has made a.name in the industry and all that, but that was when the comedy industry wasn't regarded.



I think what brought him this far is Grace.





Naaah........ It's stella Naaah........ It's stella

omogidi234:





Come, don't bring Fashola's meme oh! He has so much problem on his neck with those 3 ministries. Na ur papa...if yes....tell him fuel no der my gen to charge my phone..... Na ur papa...if yes....tell him fuel no der my gen to charge my phone.....

youngest85:

Ali Baba is not that funny na, go and make funnybone laff let me see true though.. Alibaba just forming. King of comedy.. true though.. Alibaba just forming. King of comedy..

Not bad

Hehehe, so 2baba, wetin u tok wey make Ali Baba laf?

youngest85:

Ali Baba is not that funny na, go and make funnybone laff let me see There was a time when Ali Baba's jokes made him lots of money, things have changed, no be now wey comedians must use "guy and babe" mata to make people laugh.

The Godfather of Comedy in Africa,he makes comedy easy..No stress

Him parlour no even fine

ok... but na person wen don chop belle full dey laff na