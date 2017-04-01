₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Daminaj1(f): 7:11pm
2face Idibia met with the king of Nigerian comedy as he has been widely described, many would expect 2Face to do the laughing while Alibaba cracks the jokes but it seems things went the other way round.
2face captioned the photo;
Oboy I try small be that ooo! So person fit make the king of comedy to laff. #forceofnature #toomuchperson #overcorrect @alibabagcfr
http://www.daminaj.com/2017/04/2face-idibia-visits-alibaba.html
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by youngest85(m): 7:15pm
Ali Baba is not that funny na, go and make funnybone laff let me see
2 Likes
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by youngberry001(m): 7:17pm
i lost my m-card 32gb
1 Like
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by AntiWailer: 7:20pm
youngest85:
He has made millions making people laugh yet you say he is not funny.
May be your problem pass his jokes.
You know he does high net worth gigs.
13 Likes
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by coolesmile: 7:26pm
Tubaba na very jovial guy. I'm not surprised.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by macfish101(m): 7:49pm
Anybody wey see 2baba go begin smile, by the time he open mouth to yarn......Chai!!! na to laugh trowey for ground na..... #gabriellites
1 Like
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by damilolammm(m): 9:42pm
Okay
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
1 Like
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:43pm
Kk..tubaba- bros Ali na so I see one big kele with a sexy round assss, I be won vibe her b4, then I remember say I get diff kids 4rm diff women, but my own good sha Mr Bello don set record 4 ground b4 I start to know woman
Ali baba- my broda u too funny, so uno knw say u dey learn work for wre Bello aka jjc aka skillz aka jenifa husband
Tubaba-- any way sha I come ask you personally who u won vote 4, for bb9ja
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by lifezone247(m): 9:44pm
youngberry001:ehhhh
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by edlion57(m): 9:44pm
This is a wonderful news...mod keep it up
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by 7Alexander(m): 9:44pm
I personally do not find AliBaba funny one bit. Yes he has made a.name in the industry and all that, but that was when the comedy industry wasn't regarded.
I think what brought him this far is Grace.
2 Likes
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by judemmesoma(m): 9:45pm
cool
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by omogidi234(m): 9:45pm
MOD
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by mrlaw93(m): 9:46pm
ehn! ehn! This deserves to be on front-page.. Mod pls take this post to the promise land
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by MOSICATED5(m): 9:46pm
Vote Tboss
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Edix85: 9:47pm
Daminaj1:
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by 7Alexander(m): 9:47pm
AntiWailer:There is no accounting for taste.
If he doesn't find Ali Baba funny, then that's it.
2 Likes
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by auntysimbiat(f): 9:48pm
Make brain
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Dexter247(m): 9:48pm
BorIng
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by omogidi234(m): 9:48pm
edlion57:
Come, don't bring Fashola's meme oh! He has so much problem on his neck with those 3 ministries.
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Realhommie(m): 9:48pm
2Baba my life guy...
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by lailo: 9:48pm
All u saying Alibaba no funny na dumbass.
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Humblebloke(m): 9:49pm
7Alexander:
Naaah........ It's stella
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by edlion57(m): 9:51pm
omogidi234:Na ur papa...if yes....tell him fuel no der my gen to charge my phone.....
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by dpete1(f): 9:52pm
youngest85:true though.. Alibaba just forming. King of comedy..
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by tonyfrenzy: 9:52pm
Not bad
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Tazdroid(m): 9:53pm
Hehehe, so 2baba, wetin u tok wey make Ali Baba laf?
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by Tazdroid(m): 9:54pm
youngest85:There was a time when Ali Baba's jokes made him lots of money, things have changed, no be now wey comedians must use "guy and babe" mata to make people laugh.
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by dacovajnr: 9:55pm
The Godfather of Comedy in Africa,he makes comedy easy..No stress
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by BABANGBALI: 9:57pm
Him parlour no even fine
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by hfemini: 9:58pm
ok... but na person wen don chop belle full dey laff na
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Ali Baba, Surprised He Could Make The Comedian Laugh by omogidi234(m): 10:01pm
edlion57:
It was just a joke now.
