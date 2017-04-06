According To Instagram User @ormawhomi. In Ilorin, Unable to get them to stop fighting,a security officer decides to beat the hell out of a motorcyclist and his passenger In Order To Stop Them From Fighting. But Instead, They Passenger Collected The Cane And Started Flogging The Okada Manwatch-

I know what caused the fight.



Bike Man: Your money na 70 naira



Passenger: But na 50 naira I take dey come here everytime now.



Bike Man: Oga na 70 naira



Passenger: You dey craze. If you non wan take leave am. I non get 20 naira



Bike Man: Na u dey craze. Becos u see me dey do bike. U know who I be? I non fit take that 50 naira.



Passenger: I wan commot here so. Collect or you leave am.



Bike Man: Parks his bike, came down and blocked him.



Passenger: Push him out



Then the fight begins because of 20 naira.





