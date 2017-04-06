₦airaland Forum

Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by hollawaley2: 8:19pm
According To Instagram User @ormawhomi. In Ilorin, Unable to get them to stop fighting,a security officer decides to beat the hell out of a motorcyclist and his passenger In Order To Stop Them From Fighting. But Instead, They Passenger Collected The Cane And Started Flogging The Okada Man
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ-jnQgTmPI

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by izzou(m): 8:21pm
I just like myself so much

I can't separate fight. If na me,I move away sharpaly
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by shortgun(m): 8:27pm
grin grin grin
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by marshalcarter: 8:55pm
lolss.....iffa hear sey i even try to separate grin
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:53pm
Smiles... Opportunity to beat

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:12pm
Kk... Nutin good dey come out for saraki state, wetin u expect from a state wey one man hold Ransom for work

Lazy people
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 10:12pm
seriously?....secondary skul treatment...lolz

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by rezzo1: 10:13pm
show of shame walai
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 10:13pm
I know what caused the fight.

Bike Man: Your money na 70 naira

Passenger: But na 50 naira I take dey come here everytime now.

Bike Man: Oga na 70 naira

Passenger: You dey craze. If you non wan take leave am. I non get 20 naira

Bike Man: Na u dey craze. Becos u see me dey do bike. U know who I be? I non fit take that 50 naira.

Passenger: I wan commot here so. Collect or you leave am.

Bike Man: Parks his bike, came down and blocked him.

Passenger: Push him out

Then the fight begins because of 20 naira.


The security man try. My hobby is watching two fighting. I go just dey one side dey laugh jeje...

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by 1Rebel: 10:13pm
Jus' negodu. Why won't nigeria be tagged a zoo?
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:13pm
Of course they are kids that needs to be flocked to bring their senses back.
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by kozmokaz(m): 10:14pm
Did same in sec sch

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by hfemini: 10:15pm
those men just created a diversion for a bigger plot to unfold behind scene... You wont know if you are not a conspiracy theorist
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 10:15pm
kozmokaz:
Did same in sec sch
ah swear....bless u bro grin grin grin
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:16pm
Hahahahahahahah to flog person the hungry me self ooo
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by YINKS89(m): 10:16pm
grin grin
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 10:16pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by noziz(m): 10:17pm
oya continue grin



meanwhile one of them don run

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:17pm
This is just how Buhari is flogging thief thief politicians
Like Jonathan and other PDP members

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:18pm
FLOGGING TIME!






























REALITY TIME!!! !! !!! grin grin grin



Abeg who win for the fight?
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by McBrooklyn(m): 10:18pm
L-O-L... cheesy grin

Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by wins18(m): 10:19pm
g
Re: Security Man Flogs Two Men Fighting In Attempt To Separate Them (Video, Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:22pm
Laughable! grin > grin you couldn't even flog a Dog in this country you will go to jail but in Nigeria it's allowed to flog grown men Chai!

