₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,444 members, 3,780,930 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 03:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell (2674 Views)
Robber Who Escaped From Police Cell Nabbed Again During Operation In Imo. Photos / Evans Cries For Being In Police Cell With Common Poor Criminals Despite His Rich / Nigerian Drug Convict, John Okoro, Who Escaped From Indian Custody Rearrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by LasgidiOnline: 10:10am
Facebook user, Thomas Gwon, took to his page yesterday to claim that he was the one that caught Port Harcourt rapist and ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, who kidnapped, raped and dismembered the body of his 8 year old neighbor, Chikamso.
He escaped from police custody just a day after he was paraded before newsmen.
He was re-arrested on September 5th in Jos. The police said he was caught while trying to break into a house but didn't give much detail.
Gwom claims it was his house, Ifeanyi tried to stab him to death, he overpowered him after a 25mins struggle and took him to the police.
Read his version of events below...
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/see-man-that-claimed-he-caught-uniport.html
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by LasgidiOnline: 10:11am
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by igho003(m): 10:13am
Good job man
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by smartty68(m): 10:15am
Lol! I don't believe this news jare. Sounds fabricated. No evidence to prove the authentication of the capture
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Nwodosis(m): 10:16am
If I were you, I would not identify myself with the arrest, Ifeanyi may not be alone in that business and here you are, exposing yourself thinking you are undoing the Nigerian Police that care not.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by MhizzAJ(f): 10:17am
Okay
Nice job
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by zulex880: 10:19am
You should be thanking God that you were not arrested by the police for accommodating a ritualist for two weeks actually this man looking for credit from the NPF don't know he's lucky the case wasn't turned around on him and he'd tagged a co accomplice or partner with the ritualist
7 Likes
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by GloriaNinja(f): 10:23am
I HOPE HE GETS CAPITAL PUNISHMENT.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by soberdrunk(m): 10:31am
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Tapout(m): 10:33am
one million naira loading they should better pay him o
Meanwhile, I'm Going to the nearest police station to collect pictures of run away criminals, #hunting time
2 Likes
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by lomprico(m): 10:42am
1 million naira ransom. IGP pay him!!!!!
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Deseo(f): 10:50am
You made a mistake exposing your identity.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Chascop: 10:56am
if anything happens to him now, he'll start blaming the Nigeria Police force or PMB
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by tooth4tooth: 10:58am
Nigeria police
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Ussyberry: 11:03am
The guy actually stabbed him wella. It's true he is the one that apprehended him
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by NairalandSARS: 11:06am
Video or adonbilivit
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by zulex880: 1:00pm
NairalandSARS:Video of what? him fighting the man and getting stabbed in the process or what poo are you saying?
3 Likes
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by mrwonlasewonie: 3:28pm
Orobo man
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by mrtwist: 3:28pm
Weldon sir.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by free2ryhme: 3:29pm
LasgidiOnline:
den wan pour sand for my guy garri ooo
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by tolexy123: 3:29pm
We know naija policemen and how they do
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by free2ryhme: 3:30pm
and you expect nigeria police to keep their own promise on the ransom
make una dey wait till Jonathan become president again
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by zeekeyboy: 3:30pm
Instead of you to quietly move on and thank God you were not stabbed nd killed, you are looking for recognition.
1 Like
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Exponental(m): 3:31pm
So Nigeria Police shouldn't form James Bond!
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by aguiyi2: 3:31pm
My guy,you tried.The police don't want to give out the #1,500,000 finders fee.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by sexy74(m): 3:31pm
LasgidiOnline:I know the guy he is a friend, was seriously wounded during the during the fight with the person that came to rob him.
check his Facebook page you will see some of the pictures there.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Nemesis1: 3:33pm
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Zeruwa: 3:34pm
Bro's this man is saying the truth, police can lie and know how to take order peoples glory.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Nemesis1: 3:34pm
sexy74:??
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by kullozone(m): 3:35pm
Ahhh!!! Oga, 25mins struggle? If you don struggle life and death struggle before, you go know say ordinary 3mins struggle no be play sef.
You try sha... Thank you very much.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by Queenext: 3:37pm
#1m fall on you.
|Re: Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell by TrumpDonald2(m): 3:37pm
God led him to you because you could defeat him. Had it been he met someone else, we could have been counting another body. Thank God for life bro. Thumbs up for a job well done.
Couple Robbed For Fried Chicken At Gunpoint(video) / Best Crime Domain Name On Offer / Ways To Avoid Loan Scam Part One
Viewing this topic: TrumpDonald2(m), kings09(m), yankison(m), BlueK1(m), MAXIMAL123(m), Marchman, matyk, HenryDion, Mrfred43(m), Philosopher101, Mayany(m), chybosaint(m), ojxclusive, Davidson267(m), niceeric(m), bobykings(m), VIPERVENOM(m), abefe99, mangojos, udomma1005(m), AzizG550(m), worldtoin(m), lafuria1(m), bellab2011, johnnyholtby(m), wokemzine, chasom, Seyitosino(m), femmyy, itsMrIke(m), FynBabe(f), abeychemica(m), mysteryman2014, nrexzy(m), kingthreatz, benn94(m), Donaltus, samlambert, AY121, Rayd502(m), ibietela2(m), NigeriaB(m), Naijalabel(m), donilalasky, DTOBS(m), karmaA3, emtony2000, edunwosu(m), abbeyty(m), LordBailish(m), Nascad, StRichard(m), StakerLives(m), tgmac24, spyy, ashjay001(m), taurus21, judeofgod(m), elniro, Samakus(m), pentax, IMOHS(m), Profkomolafe(m), pafestula(m), BUHARItesticles, Ladiva, MadCow1, donalduduh, mark666, mikecino(m), Gokey15, dezhi(m), hok4u(m), georgebriggs(m), hansyllo(m), zeelo2014, hardtruth09, lilycasera(f), meetvalue, Financeguru1, PointZerom, farmas, dquantom, elothaddi(m), kunlexyfred(m), Noblethony(m), gunuvi(m), Evergreat2014(m), bobowaja(m), phidipe(m), princy604, inspired4real, Samotobor1(m), esabolu, vinosweet(f), Abbeywest, sannirules(m), SalamRushdie, Brownbaba and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20