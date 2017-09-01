Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Claims He Caught UNIPORT Ritualist Who Escaped From Police Cell (2674 Views)

He escaped from police custody just a day after he was paraded before newsmen.



He was re-arrested on September 5th in Jos. The police said he was caught while trying to break into a house but didn't give much detail.



Gwom claims it was his house, Ifeanyi tried to stab him to death, he overpowered him after a 25mins struggle and took him to the police.



Read his version of events below...





http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/see-man-that-claimed-he-caught-uniport.html



Good job man

Lol! I don't believe this news jare. Sounds fabricated. No evidence to prove the authentication of the capture

If I were you, I would not identify myself with the arrest, Ifeanyi may not be alone in that business and here you are, exposing yourself thinking you are undoing the Nigerian Police that care not. 8 Likes

Okay

Nice job

You should be thanking God that you were not arrested by the police for accommodating a ritualist for two weeks actually this man looking for credit from the NPF don't know he's lucky the case wasn't turned around on him and he'd tagged a co accomplice or partner with the ritualist 7 Likes

I HOPE HE GETS CAPITAL PUNISHMENT. I HOPE HE GETS CAPITAL PUNISHMENT.

one million naira loading they should better pay him o





Meanwhile, I'm Going to the nearest police station to collect pictures of run away criminals, #hunting time 2 Likes

1 million naira ransom. IGP pay him!!!!!

You made a mistake exposing your identity. 2 Likes

if anything happens to him now, he'll start blaming the Nigeria Police force or PMB

Nigeria police

The guy actually stabbed him wella. It's true he is the one that apprehended him

Video or adonbilivit

NairalandSARS:

Video or adonbilivit Video of what? him fighting the man and getting stabbed in the process or what poo are you saying? Video of what? him fighting the man and getting stabbed in the process or what poo are you saying? 3 Likes

Orobo man

Weldon sir.

LasgidiOnline:

den wan pour sand for my guy garri ooo den wan pour sand for my guy garri ooo

We know naija policemen and how they do





make una dey wait till Jonathan become president again and you expect nigeria police to keep their own promise on the ransommake una dey wait till Jonathan become president again

Instead of you to quietly move on and thank God you were not stabbed nd killed, you are looking for recognition. 1 Like

So Nigeria Police shouldn't form James Bond!

My guy,you tried.The police don't want to give out the #1,500,000 finders fee.

LasgidiOnline:

lalasticlala I know the guy he is a friend, was seriously wounded during the during the fight with the person that came to rob him.

Bro's this man is saying the truth, police can lie and know how to take order peoples glory.

sexy74:



?? ??

Ahhh!!! Oga, 25mins struggle? If you don struggle life and death struggle before, you go know say ordinary 3mins struggle no be play sef.



You try sha... Thank you very much.

#1m fall on you.