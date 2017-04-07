₦airaland Forum

JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 9:49pm On Apr 06
Hello, Friends of Mine.
Below are the full guidelines on how to check MOCK EXAMINATION DETAILS,
STEP1: You will recieve a message that says "Kindly check your JAMB profile email address to know your examination center, seat number and time.
STEP2: Kindly log in to your Email, you will see a new message titled "MOCK Examination Slip"
STEP3: As soon as you open the message you will see the word "attachments"
STEP4: Click on the word "attachments" then, click on the word "Registration_Slip.PDF" in order to see your full details
STEP5: Then, the last thing You should do is to visit the nearest (CAPE) in your area and print-out the slip.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Purpletee(m): 10:03pm On Apr 06
Lalasticlala do the needful
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 10:07pm On Apr 06
Purpletee:
Lalasticlala do the needful
My Friend what do you mean plzz?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 10:18pm On Apr 06
Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Purpletee(m): 10:18pm On Apr 06
Zerhraddeen:
My Friend what do you mean plzz?
to move your topic to front page.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 10:31pm On Apr 06
Purpletee:
to move your topic to front page.
Please, show me how to move.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 10:34pm On Apr 06
ANDJMBOY:
Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused.
Lollzz... the message will be sent via your E-mail not JAMB Profile.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by humeeh(f): 10:45pm On Apr 06
yet to see anything op,have u gotten yours through email?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by unpredictedone(m): 12:19am
my younger bros has seen the text on his phone but hasn't received any e-mail pertaining jamb mock....

1 Like

Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by UniosunGuy: 1:29am
unpredictedone:
my younger bros has seen the text on his phone but hasn't received any e-mail pertaining jamb mock....
He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by UniosunGuy: 1:30am
ANDJMBOY:
Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused.
You'll get it via your E-mail.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by mina16(f): 1:58am
they have sent me the message but no email
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:15am
Thanks alot Zahradden & Uniosunguy. Any way, have any of you received yours?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:17am
mina16:
they have sent me the message but no email
plx wat do u mean?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:17am
UniosunGuy:
You'll get it via your E-mail.
thank u, so av u received urs?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:19am
Zerhraddeen:
Lollzz... the message will be sent via your E-mail not JAMB Profile.
thanks, so av u received urs?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by timmycris(m): 5:51am
Zerhraddeen:
Please, show me how to move.
grin you push it
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by mina16(f): 7:29am
ANDJMBOY:
plx wat do u mean?
they've sent me the text message but no email address
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 7:43am
mina16:

they've sent me the text message but no email address
ok, nw i gt it. Dats means u av nt received ur message via mail rite?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by mina16(f): 7:53am
ANDJMBOY:
ok, nw i gt it. Dats means u av nt received ur message via mail rite?
Yap
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by unpredictedone(m): 8:09am
UniosunGuy:
He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience


UniosunGuy:
He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience

Thanks just saw it this morning, but for those yet to see theirs, these are the procedure;

1)log into your email not your jamb portal

2)check for any email titled UTME REGISTRATION SLIP click on it

3)check for any word like ATTACHMENT click on it

4)An option appear like REGISTRATION SLIP PDF click on it

5) That all

but if you don't just wait patiently and keep checking...

Good luck
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by UniosunGuy: 8:18am
ANDJMBOY:
thank u, so av u received urs?
I'm an undergraduate sir smiley
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Beejay1117(m): 9:01am
timmycris:
grin you push it
that guy na die
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by wins18(m): 9:16am
some people in my area never put mock exam, I hope it won't affect them sha, because they complained that the whole ish is stressful, so they opted for the main exam
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by horlanif(m): 9:28am
I received the sms on my phone ystd bt dere s no such in my mail

1 Like

Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:39am
Guys i need help Ooo,Pls which is better btw Banking and finance and Business Admin.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by supergata: 9:39am
abeg i need loan to register D E and Jamb oh.
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Talento(m): 10:22am
unpredictedone:





Thanks just saw it this morning, but for those yet to see theirs, these are the procedure;

1)log into your email not your jamb portal

2)check for any email titled UTME REGISTRATION SLIP click on it

3)check for any word like ATTACHMENT click on it

4)An option appear like REGISTRATION SLIP PDF click on it

5) That all

but if you don't just wait patiently and keep checking...

Good luck
O tried checking for my Cousin. The attachment is for notification of registration. It does not show venue for the mock examination
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by holuwartomeseen(f): 10:32am
jamb sent me d message yday bt when I checkd my email account I didn't see anything.What can I do?
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 10:50am
UniosunGuy:
I'm an undergraduate sir smiley
ok, i'm sori if i've offended u
Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Niyolaqueen: 11:16am
I checked mine and i didn't see anything please help

