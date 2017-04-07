₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 9:49pm On Apr 06
Hello, Friends of Mine.
Below are the full guidelines on how to check MOCK EXAMINATION DETAILS,
STEP1: You will recieve a message that says "Kindly check your JAMB profile email address to know your examination center, seat number and time.
STEP2: Kindly log in to your Email, you will see a new message titled "MOCK Examination Slip"
STEP3: As soon as you open the message you will see the word "attachments"
STEP4: Click on the word "attachments" then, click on the word "Registration_Slip.PDF" in order to see your full details
STEP5: Then, the last thing You should do is to visit the nearest (CAPE) in your area and print-out the slip.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Purpletee(m): 10:03pm On Apr 06
Lalasticlala do the needful
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 10:07pm On Apr 06
Purpletee:My Friend what do you mean plzz?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 10:18pm On Apr 06
Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Purpletee(m): 10:18pm On Apr 06
Zerhraddeen:to move your topic to front page.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 10:31pm On Apr 06
Purpletee:Please, show me how to move.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Zerhraddeen(m): 10:34pm On Apr 06
ANDJMBOY:Lollzz... the message will be sent via your E-mail not JAMB Profile.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by humeeh(f): 10:45pm On Apr 06
yet to see anything op,have u gotten yours through email?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by unpredictedone(m): 12:19am
my younger bros has seen the text on his phone but hasn't received any e-mail pertaining jamb mock....
1 Like
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by UniosunGuy: 1:29am
unpredictedone:He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by UniosunGuy: 1:30am
ANDJMBOY:You'll get it via your E-mail.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by mina16(f): 1:58am
they have sent me the message but no email
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:15am
Thanks alot Zahradden & Uniosunguy. Any way, have any of you received yours?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:17am
mina16:plx wat do u mean?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:17am
UniosunGuy:thank u, so av u received urs?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 4:19am
Zerhraddeen:thanks, so av u received urs?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by timmycris(m): 5:51am
Zerhraddeen:you push it
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by mina16(f): 7:29am
ANDJMBOY:they've sent me the text message but no email address
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 7:43am
mina16:ok, nw i gt it. Dats means u av nt received ur message via mail rite?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by mina16(f): 7:53am
ANDJMBOY:Yap
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by unpredictedone(m): 8:09am
UniosunGuy:
UniosunGuy:
Thanks just saw it this morning, but for those yet to see theirs, these are the procedure;
1)log into your email not your jamb portal
2)check for any email titled UTME REGISTRATION SLIP click on it
3)check for any word like ATTACHMENT click on it
4)An option appear like REGISTRATION SLIP PDF click on it
5) That all
but if you don't just wait patiently and keep checking...
Good luck
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by UniosunGuy: 8:18am
ANDJMBOY:I'm an undergraduate sir
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Beejay1117(m): 9:01am
timmycris:that guy na die
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by wins18(m): 9:16am
some people in my area never put mock exam, I hope it won't affect them sha, because they complained that the whole ish is stressful, so they opted for the main exam
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by horlanif(m): 9:28am
I received the sms on my phone ystd bt dere s no such in my mail
1 Like
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:39am
Guys i need help Ooo,Pls which is better btw Banking and finance and Business Admin.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by supergata: 9:39am
abeg i need loan to register D E and Jamb oh.
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Talento(m): 10:22am
unpredictedone:O tried checking for my Cousin. The attachment is for notification of registration. It does not show venue for the mock examination
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by holuwartomeseen(f): 10:32am
jamb sent me d message yday bt when I checkd my email account I didn't see anything.What can I do?
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by ANDJMBOY(m): 10:50am
UniosunGuy:ok, i'm sori if i've offended u
|Re: JAMB 2017: Full Guidelines On How To Check MOCK Examination Details! by Niyolaqueen: 11:16am
I checked mine and i didn't see anything please help
