Hello, Friends of Mine.

Below are the full guidelines on how to check MOCK EXAMINATION DETAILS,

STEP1: You will recieve a message that says "Kindly check your JAMB profile email address to know your examination center, seat number and time.

STEP2: Kindly log in to your Email, you will see a new message titled "MOCK Examination Slip"

STEP3: As soon as you open the message you will see the word "attachments"

STEP4: Click on the word "attachments" then, click on the word "Registration_Slip.PDF" in order to see your full details

STEP5: Then, the last thing You should do is to visit the nearest (CAPE) in your area and print-out the slip.

Purpletee:

Lalasticlala do the needful My Friend what do you mean plzz? My Friend what do you mean plzz?

Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused.

Zerhraddeen:

My Friend what do you mean plzz? to move your topic to front page. to move your topic to front page.

Purpletee:

to move your topic to front page. Please, show me how to move. Please, show me how to move.

ANDJMBOY:

Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused. Lollzz... the message will be sent via your E-mail not JAMB Profile. Lollzz... the message will be sent via your E-mail not JAMB Profile.

yet to see anything op,have u gotten yours through email?

my younger bros has seen the text on his phone but hasn't received any e-mail pertaining jamb mock.... 1 Like

unpredictedone:

my younger bros has seen the text on his phone but hasn't received any e-mail pertaining jamb mock.... He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience

ANDJMBOY:

Please, will the message be sent via E-mail or the JAMB Profile?. Please i want to realy know cause i'm confused. You'll get it via your E-mail. You'll get it via your E-mail.

they have sent me the message but no email

Thanks alot Zahradden & Uniosunguy. Any way, have any of you received yours?

mina16:

they have sent me the message but no email plx wat do u mean? plx wat do u mean?

UniosunGuy:

You'll get it via your E-mail. thank u, so av u received urs? thank u, so av u received urs?

Zerhraddeen:

Lollzz... the message will be sent via your E-mail not JAMB Profile. thanks, so av u received urs? thanks, so av u received urs?

Zerhraddeen:

Please, show me how to move. you push it you push it

ANDJMBOY:

plx wat do u mean? they've sent me the text message but no email address they've sent me the text message but no email address

mina16:



they've sent me the text message but no email address ok, nw i gt it. Dats means u av nt received ur message via mail rite? ok, nw i gt it. Dats means u av nt received ur message via mail rite?

ANDJMBOY:

ok, nw i gt it. Dats means u av nt received ur message via mail rite? Yap Yap

UniosunGuy:

UniosunGuy:

He's going to receive it. Once he has done the registered, It will take time. Just a little bit patience

Thanks just saw it this morning, but for those yet to see theirs, these are the procedure;



1)log into your email not your jamb portal



2)check for any email titled UTME REGISTRATION SLIP click on it



3)check for any word like ATTACHMENT click on it



4)An option appear like REGISTRATION SLIP PDF click on it



5) That all



but if you don't just wait patiently and keep checking...



ANDJMBOY:

thank u, so av u received urs? I'm an undergraduate sir I'm an undergraduate sir

timmycris:

some people in my area never put mock exam, I hope it won't affect them sha, because they complained that the whole ish is stressful, so they opted for the main exam

I received the sms on my phone ystd bt dere s no such in my mail 1 Like

Guys i need help Ooo,Pls which is better btw Banking and finance and Business Admin.

abeg i need loan to register D E and Jamb oh.

Thanks just saw it this morning, but for those yet to see theirs, these are the procedure;



1)log into your email not your jamb portal



2)check for any email titled UTME REGISTRATION SLIP click on it



3)check for any word like ATTACHMENT click on it



4)An option appear like REGISTRATION SLIP PDF click on it



5) That all



but if you don't just wait patiently and keep checking...



Good luck

O tried checking for my Cousin. The attachment is for notification of registration. It does not show venue for the mock examination O tried checking for my Cousin. The attachment is for notification of registration. It does not show venue for the mock examination

jamb sent me d message yday bt when I checkd my email account I didn't see anything.What can I do?

UniosunGuy:

I'm an undergraduate sir ok, i'm sori if i've offended u ok, i'm sori if i've offended u