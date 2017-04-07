₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Female Thief In Lagos Bathed With Powder (Photos) / Couple Having Sex Bathed With Acid In Kano (graphic Photo) / Sidechic Gets Bathed With Acid In Abuja By Man's Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by cathodekazim: 6:08am
• Suspect’s family sues for peace, admits it was a mistake
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/guardian.ng/news/my-friend-bathed-me-with-acid-on-my-birthday/amp
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 6:10am
Can you see how fast the kids are leaning from these our negative graduation celebration with pouring of dirty water, paints and even sands? This is one of the results.
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by suruwilliams(m): 6:11am
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:14am
See their mumuness...now who's to blame?
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by anotherydz(m): 6:19am
What is Iyawo pastor doing with Izal/Acid in her shop?
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by umarshehu58: 6:20am
Endtime bookers above
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by MykOnyxo(m): 6:24am
And no one was there to take some pictures of the girl when they are writing this news abi?......
op, can u help us look for moshood and the girl? all I want to see is their picture...
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by MykOnyxo(m): 6:27am
...
anotherydz:
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by nerodenero: 6:39am
Celebration gone bad!
There should be modesty in all we do.The people that started this style of celebration have caused an endless problem in the society as more and more people will be adversely affected.
Get well soon Vicky.
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:09am
Chisos
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by cosmatika(m): 11:10am
D 1st and only tym I've slapped a lady was on my matric day in 2008, after she poured dirty water on me. I don't do d poo, so don't do it to me
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 11:10am
Yusuf, it was gathered, thought it was a liquid water disinfectant known as Izaal when he poured it on the girl.
AFONJAS ARE WICKED, QUOTE ME AND RUN MAD
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Deefuray(f): 11:10am
Hmmmm..... birthday gone bad
One of the reasons why I hate this water pouring thing..... just congratulate me and go
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 11:11am
Throw the book at the thrower of ACID ....
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 11:11am
Really sad. The suspect's family should accede to the victim's family's request for financial support and hopefully let peace reign
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:12am
Nwodosis:From so-called graduates for that matter..can u imagine?
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Omagago(m): 11:12am
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by GreenMavro: 11:13am
Ebuka b like...This is very sardonic and baddonic, based on logistics please accept my condolence
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by dee02(m): 11:14am
Dang... She is scarred for life!
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by lovelyjay: 11:14am
Too bad
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 11:15am
Awon oloriburuku omo
You use one day to destroy your entire life beauty.
Well, fast bleaching method anyways.
Now who go suck the acidic breas.t
It is only in Nigeria we do things like an illiterate even if we're educated.
Many stories of young fresh graduates sent to their graves due to this nonsense act. Now it has been transferred to the younger ones. Something should be done!
Wise up Nigerians, that's not the way to celebrate success
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by jattshaf(m): 11:15am
nerodenero:
That is just the well she can get.
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by mmsen: 11:15am
Nwodosis:
Throwing sand on someone is silly but throwing acid is pure stupidity.
She didn't even think to look at the contents of the container, just pour and hope.
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by dotmarvel(m): 11:15am
Yeah that's the least the suspect family should do...they have to take of the financial aspect of the treatment
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Moving4: 11:16am
See wetin rough play dey cause? Stop u nor listen...
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by sorority11(m): 11:16am
acid keh nawa oo how much is acid that this people are wasting money on
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by piperson(m): 11:17am
I've always been against this
same thing happened in my area
|Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by ayo84(m): 11:18am
Wow how unluckly is she
