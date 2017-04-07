₦airaland Forum

Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo)

Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by cathodekazim: 6:08am
• Suspect’s family sues for peace, admits it was a mistake


Family of 14-year-old Victoria Emmanuel is battling to safe her skin after her friend bathed her with acid on her birthday. The incident occurred on March 29, around the night market at Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State, when the victim’s friends were celebrating her new age.

It was learnt that while her peers were pouring water on her body, one Moshood Yusuf, 13, entered a woman’s shop, brought out a bottle and emptied its content on Victoria.

Yusuf, it was gathered, thought it was a liquid water disinfectant known as Izaal when he poured it on the girl.


When The Guardian visited the victim’s No. 1, Baba Elegbe Street, Mafoluku residence yesterday, Yusuf’s parents were there suing for peace.
Victoria, who just returned from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where she was being treated, said she told Yusuf not to pour the content of the bottle on her since they did not know what was inside.

“It was my birthday. I had gone to fetch water at the night market when my friends stopped me on the road and started pouring the water on me to celebrate my birthday. Some were pouring dirty water on me and others were pouring sand. That was how Moshood ran into Iyawo pastor’s shop and brought out a container. There was something inside and I told him not to pour it on me because we didn’t know what was in it.

“He opened it and said it was smelling like chemical. We told him again that he shouldn’t pour it on me but he didn’t listen. As I walked pass him, he poured the content on my body from behind. I screamed and ran towards the tap but he got there before me and opened it so that water would pour on my body. While I was under the tap, the woman who owned the place chased us away that I was wasting her water. That was the last thing I remembered. I was later told that I fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

“Although one Ganiyu claimed that he told him he was going to hurt me, I don’t know if it is true. He insisted that he thought it was Izaal that was inside, but the shop owner has denied keeping any acid in her shop. The woman was crying and swearing that she didn’t keep anything like that since she has little children, who could have easily gotten to it.”

The victim’s mother, Mrs. Chidinma Emmanuel, lamented the hardship the incident has brought on her family, adding that she has not been able to concentrate on her petty trade. She said her family was not interested in making a case with the other family, but stated that they would appreciate if the expenses incurred were reimbursed.

Moshood’s mother, Mrs. Ganiyat Yusuf, said they were awaiting the final outcome from LASUTH before knowing what to do. She insisted that the incident was a mistake, adding that her son would not hurt anyone intentionally.

“It was just a mistake. In fact, Moshood also got burnt by the acid on his chest and leg. He didn’t know the content of the bottle and since they were jubilating, he poured it on her without knowing. It’s a regrettable mistake. But what we want is for peace to reign. We don’t want a situation where both families would start fighting over it or the two children becoming enemies.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/guardian.ng/news/my-friend-bathed-me-with-acid-on-my-birthday/amp

Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 6:10am
Can you see how fast the kids are leaning from these our negative graduation celebration with pouring of dirty water, paints and even sands? This is one of the results.

Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by suruwilliams(m): 6:11am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:14am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by anotherydz(m): 6:19am
What is Iyawo pastor doing with Izal/Acid in her shop? cry

Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by umarshehu58: 6:20am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by MykOnyxo(m): 6:24am
And no one was there to take some pictures of the girl when they are writing this news abi?......
op, can u help us look for moshood and the girl? all I want to see is their picture...

Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by MykOnyxo(m): 6:27am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by nerodenero: 6:39am
Celebration gone bad!

There should be modesty in all we do.The people that started this style of celebration have caused an endless problem in the society as more and more people will be adversely affected.

Get well soon Vicky.
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by veekid(m): 11:09am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by cosmatika(m): 11:10am
D 1st and only tym I've slapped a lady was on my matric day in 2008, after she poured dirty water on me. I don't do d poo, so don't do it to me
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 11:10am
Yusuf, it was gathered, thought it was a liquid water disinfectant known as Izaal when he poured it on the girl.


AFONJAS ARE WICKED, QUOTE ME AND RUN MAD

Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Deefuray(f): 11:10am
Hmmmm..... birthday gone bad

One of the reasons why I hate this water pouring thing..... just congratulate me and go
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Lexusgs430: 11:11am
Throw the book at the thrower of ACID ....
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 11:11am
Really sad. The suspect's family should accede to the victim's family's request for financial support and hopefully let peace reign
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 11:12am
From so-called graduates for that matter..can u imagine?

Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Omagago(m): 11:12am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by GreenMavro: 11:13am
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by dee02(m): 11:14am
Dang... She is scarred for life! cry
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by lovelyjay: 11:14am
Too bad
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 11:15am
Awon oloriburuku omo

You use one day to destroy your entire life beauty.
Well, fast bleaching method anyways.

Now who go suck the acidic breas.t

It is only in Nigeria we do things like an illiterate even if we're educated.
Many stories of young fresh graduates sent to their graves due to this nonsense act. Now it has been transferred to the younger ones. Something should be done!

Wise up Nigerians, that's not the way to celebrate success
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by jattshaf(m): 11:15am
That is just the well she can get.
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by mmsen: 11:15am
Throwing sand on someone is silly but throwing acid is pure stupidity.

She didn't even think to look at the contents of the container, just pour and hope.
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by dotmarvel(m): 11:15am
Yeah that's the least the suspect family should do...they have to take of the financial aspect of the treatment
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by Moving4: 11:16am
See wetin rough play dey cause? Stop u nor listen...
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by sorority11(m): 11:16am
acid keh nawa oo how much is acid that this people are wasting money on
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by piperson(m): 11:17am
I've always been against this


same thing happened in my area
Re: Girl Bathed With Acid On Her 14th Birthday In Lagos (Photo) by ayo84(m): 11:18am
Wow how unluckly is she

