Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message (9532 Views)

Omoni Oboli Shares Family Photo Amidst Court Injunction / Mothers' Day: Omoni Oboli With Her Sons (Photos) / Nnamdi Oboli Celebrates Omoni's Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here's what he wrote;



"#fbf

It's so humbling to see how far we've come Thankful to God for His faithfulness, knowing the fate of some

As I look at our picture together unaware of the trials we would face to be who we are today

I worship at the feet of the One who carried us through all that came our way

There's no true union without the preceding communion with the God who has given us dominion So when we did lack, He left a crack of escape for us to be on track as we carried on



It's the memorable moments, the nuanced components that keep all the proponents of evil away

Strengthened with the grace of God, without which all efforts would scarcely keep away the fray



This is my story as I give all the glory to the One who alone is holy

As we walk into another weekend let us learn to number our days, and in wisdom appreciate His daily gifts to us to His glory

I pray that this flashback Friday some can see how far God has brought us #letgoandletGod

#flashbackfriday"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSkvT95hFL5/?hl=en









http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/omoni-obolis-husband-shares-major_7.html Nnamdi Oboli, husband to Nollywood movie producer/actress, Omoni Oboli, who is enmeshed in a court case over her recent movie, Okafor's Law, took to Instagram to share a major throw back photo with his wife, with an inspiring message thanking God for leading them thus far.Here's what he wrote; 2 Likes 4 Shares

So cute 2 Likes

Nice family posture..... The wife keeps getting young



She's beautiful and she's not even bragging like the slowpoke bobrisky the pirated version....



Meanwhile



pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.

Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta

This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93 5 Likes 1 Share

Pretty lady. Not like these do called slay ladies with half baked chicken face filled with paint. 6 Likes 1 Share

She hasn't changed much,they look great 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful couples 1 Like 1 Share

Poverty na bastardt, see their two bn wan even resemble each other self 1 Like





Dramatic Changes. Good to know.



Adorable. Dramatic Changes. Good to know.Adorable. 1 Like

Hmmmm



#relationship goals

cute couple..... 2 Likes

Still staying strong 2 Likes

Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM

I love couples like this. Started together when there was nothing and still together when dem don blow. 2 Likes 1 Share

I can't stop laughing on that controversial Okafor's law that cause wahala b/w me and my classmate Okafor in our early university days. So there is a film on that, hmmm. It will be interesting to know the content and to be sure it was expressly interpreted.

Fine babe, fine bros, cute pikins. 1 Like

I dont know her

We pray for harmony in every home.

This woman is so beautiful. 2 Likes

Nice one!

Cute Couple, happy family. Keep waxing strong in love







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

damn! see the "now" pix of the man. #no homo o 1 Like

veekid:

Have you vote for Bisola today?

with this your English consider Bisola a failure.....

Team EFE with this your English consider Bisola a failure.....Team EFE

Wow...this is beautiful!





Unlike these girls that are looking for private jet owners to marry. You wan chop food you no cook abi

Lesson: The lasting things takes time and opportunity to build. E don tey, no be today. Beautiful familyUnlike these girls that are looking for private jet owners to marry. You wan chop food you no cook abiLesson: The lasting things takes time and opportunity to build. 2 Likes 1 Share

nice one... stick to the one you love... money or no money.... and when money comes,Ummmm... I dnt need to say much 2 Likes 2 Shares

beautiful beautiful

phetto:

Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM seconded phetto:

Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM seconded secondedseconded

Ok

Why do I just have a feeling they look like siblings?.. Not just siblings but twins?... There's everything weird about their resemblance.

deb303:

nice one... stick to the one you love... money or no money.... and when money comes,Ummmm... I dnt need to say much



Will they listen

What you hear is

Na love I go chop



I can't date a broke guy

Hope dey can see he wasn't rich

He was wise enuff to let her explore her talent Will they listenWhat you hear isNa love I go chopI can't date a broke guyHope dey can see he wasn't richHe was wise enuff to let her explore her talent

Holatunde007:

Nice family posture..... The wife keeps getting young



She's beautiful and she's not even bragging like the slowpoke bobrisky the pirated version....



Meanwhile



pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.

Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta

This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93 Guy think of business not working for someone don't sell yourself cheap employers are looking for free labour and are willing to use you like a slave instead of puting effort into another man's dream go and do creative thinking and learn what will bring you money.don't get trapped in the loop. Guy think of business not working for someone don't sell yourself cheap employers are looking for free labour and are willing to use you like a slave instead of puting effort into another man's dream go and do creative thinking and learn what will bring you money.don't get trapped in the loop.