₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,811 members, 3,463,989 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message (9532 Views)
Omoni Oboli Shares Family Photo Amidst Court Injunction / Mothers' Day: Omoni Oboli With Her Sons (Photos) / Nnamdi Oboli Celebrates Omoni's Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by joshkiddies: 9:04am
Nnamdi Oboli, husband to Nollywood movie producer/actress, Omoni Oboli, who is enmeshed in a court case over her recent movie, Okafor's Law, took to Instagram to share a major throw back photo with his wife, with an inspiring message thanking God for leading them thus far.
Here's what he wrote;
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSkvT95hFL5/?hl=en
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/omoni-obolis-husband-shares-major_7.html
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by adorablepepple(f): 9:13am
So cute
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Holatunde007(m): 9:53am
Nice family posture..... The wife keeps getting young
She's beautiful and she's not even bragging like the slowpoke bobrisky the pirated version....
Meanwhile
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Papiikush: 9:53am
Pretty lady. Not like these do called slay ladies with half baked chicken face filled with paint.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by adorablepepple(f): 9:53am
She hasn't changed much,they look great
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by otijah2: 9:53am
Beautiful couples
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by veekid(m): 9:53am
Poverty na bastardt, see their two bn wan even resemble each other self
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ichommy(m): 9:53am
Dramatic Changes. Good to know.
Adorable.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Deefuray(f): 9:55am
Hmmmm
#relationship goals
cute couple.....
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ngwababe: 9:55am
Still staying strong
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by phetto(m): 9:55am
Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by crazygod(m): 9:57am
I love couples like this. Started together when there was nothing and still together when dem don blow.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by SpencerLewis(m): 9:58am
I can't stop laughing on that controversial Okafor's law that cause wahala b/w me and my classmate Okafor in our early university days. So there is a film on that, hmmm. It will be interesting to know the content and to be sure it was expressly interpreted.
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Henryyy(m): 10:03am
Fine babe, fine bros, cute pikins.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Homeboiy(m): 10:05am
I dont know her
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ijayebonyi(f): 10:05am
We pray for harmony in every home.
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by LordOfNaira: 10:06am
This woman is so beautiful.
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Sharon6(f): 10:07am
Nice one!
Cute Couple, happy family. Keep waxing strong in love
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by FILEBE(m): 10:07am
damn! see the "now" pix of the man. #no homo o
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ukipet1: 10:08am
veekid:
with this your English consider Bisola a failure.....
Team EFE
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by sisisioge: 10:10am
Wow...this is beautiful!
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by DozieInc(m): 10:13am
E don tey, no be today. Beautiful family
Unlike these girls that are looking for private jet owners to marry. You wan chop food you no cook abi
Lesson: The lasting things takes time and opportunity to build.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by deb303(f): 10:19am
nice one... stick to the one you love... money or no money.... and when money comes,Ummmm... I dnt need to say much
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by skarlett(f): 10:20am
beautiful
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Godsage: 10:26am
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Mrskokomas: 10:27am
Ok
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by obailala(m): 10:31am
Why do I just have a feeling they look like siblings?.. Not just siblings but twins?... There's everything weird about their resemblance.
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by deflover(m): 10:32am
deb303:
Will they listen
What you hear is
Na love I go chop
I can't date a broke guy
Hope dey can see he wasn't rich
He was wise enuff to let her explore her talent
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by manikspears: 10:34am
Holatunde007:Guy think of business not working for someone don't sell yourself cheap employers are looking for free labour and are willing to use you like a slave instead of puting effort into another man's dream go and do creative thinking and learn what will bring you money.don't get trapped in the loop.
|Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Kunleskey(m): 10:45am
Whao! They look awesome.
Mustapha Amego Is Dead (Ex-PMAN Boss) / This Is What Happen When White Ladies Parties With Many Black Men (photos) / Baddoo: Olamide Buys New 2013 Range Rover! [photos]
Viewing this topic: gabicon, ulmaukpong(m), IamYhudii(f), vicol, Habbatmakolly, OrnamentOne, sammyke(m), laris, AmeerahFKI(f), Abenitohposh, timy22(f), Paradise163(f), Caseless, Ayaboyo, shenney, obakore20(m), daamazing(m), Kpia, aryormi(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4