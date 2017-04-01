₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,811 members, 3,463,989 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 11:31 AM

Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message (9532 Views)

Omoni Oboli Shares Family Photo Amidst Court Injunction / Mothers' Day: Omoni Oboli With Her Sons (Photos) / Nnamdi Oboli Celebrates Omoni's Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by joshkiddies: 9:04am
Nnamdi Oboli, husband to Nollywood movie producer/actress, Omoni Oboli, who is enmeshed in a court case over her recent movie, Okafor's Law, took to Instagram to share a major throw back photo with his wife, with an inspiring message thanking God for leading them thus far.

Here's what he wrote;

"#fbf
It's so humbling to see how far we've come Thankful to God for His faithfulness, knowing the fate of some
As I look at our picture together unaware of the trials we would face to be who we are today
I worship at the feet of the One who carried us through all that came our way
There's no true union without the preceding communion with the God who has given us dominion So when we did lack, He left a crack of escape for us to be on track as we carried on

It's the memorable moments, the nuanced components that keep all the proponents of evil away
Strengthened with the grace of God, without which all efforts would scarcely keep away the fray

This is my story as I give all the glory to the One who alone is holy
As we walk into another weekend let us learn to number our days, and in wisdom appreciate His daily gifts to us to His glory
I pray that this flashback Friday some can see how far God has brought us #letgoandletGod
#flashbackfriday"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSkvT95hFL5/?hl=en




http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/omoni-obolis-husband-shares-major_7.html

2 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by adorablepepple(f): 9:13am
So cute

2 Likes

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Holatunde007(m): 9:53am
Nice family posture..... The wife keeps getting young

She's beautiful and she's not even bragging like the slowpoke bobrisky the pirated version....

Meanwhile

pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Papiikush: 9:53am
Pretty lady. Not like these do called slay ladies with half baked chicken face filled with paint.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by adorablepepple(f): 9:53am
She hasn't changed much,they look great

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by otijah2: 9:53am
Beautiful couples

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by veekid(m): 9:53am
Poverty na bastardt, see their two bn wan even resemble each other self

1 Like

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ichommy(m): 9:53am
shocked shocked

Dramatic Changes. Good to know.

Adorable.

1 Like

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Deefuray(f): 9:55am
Hmmmm

#relationship goals
cute couple.....

2 Likes

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ngwababe: 9:55am
Still staying strong

2 Likes

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by phetto(m): 9:55am
Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by crazygod(m): 9:57am
I love couples like this. Started together when there was nothing and still together when dem don blow.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by SpencerLewis(m): 9:58am
I can't stop laughing on that controversial Okafor's law that cause wahala b/w me and my classmate Okafor in our early university days. So there is a film on that, hmmm. It will be interesting to know the content and to be sure it was expressly interpreted.

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Henryyy(m): 10:03am
Fine babe, fine bros, cute pikins. cool cool

1 Like

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Homeboiy(m): 10:05am
I dont know her
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ijayebonyi(f): 10:05am
We pray for harmony in every home.
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by LordOfNaira: 10:06am
This woman is so beautiful.

2 Likes

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Sharon6(f): 10:07am
Nice one!
Cute Couple, happy family. Keep waxing strong in love



GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by FILEBE(m): 10:07am
damn! see the "now" pix of the man. #no homo o

1 Like

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by ukipet1: 10:08am
veekid:
Have you vote for Bisola today?

with this your English consider Bisola a failure.....
Team EFE
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by sisisioge: 10:10am
Wow...this is beautiful! kiss
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by DozieInc(m): 10:13am
E don tey, no be today. Beautiful family cheesy

Unlike these girls that are looking for private jet owners to marry. You wan chop food you no cook abi
Lesson: The lasting things takes time and opportunity to build.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by deb303(f): 10:19am
nice one... stick to the one you love... money or no money.... and when money comes,Ummmm... I dnt need to say much

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by skarlett(f): 10:20am
beautiful kiss
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Godsage: 10:26am
phetto:
Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM
seconded grin
phetto:
Chai money is good. f.uck poverty. #MUSTGETRICHTEAM
seconded
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Mrskokomas: 10:27am
Ok
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by obailala(m): 10:31am
Why do I just have a feeling they look like siblings?.. Not just siblings but twins?... There's everything weird about their resemblance. lipsrsealed undecided
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by deflover(m): 10:32am
deb303:
nice one... stick to the one you love... money or no money.... and when money comes,Ummmm... I dnt need to say much


Will they listen
What you hear is
Na love I go chop

I can't date a broke guy
Hope dey can see he wasn't rich
He was wise enuff to let her explore her talent
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by manikspears: 10:34am
Holatunde007:
Nice family posture..... The wife keeps getting young

She's beautiful and she's not even bragging like the slowpoke bobrisky the pirated version....

Meanwhile

pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, I need any work either factory or office job I can do within two months before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call is allowed O7O 33 26 61 93
Guy think of business not working for someone don't sell yourself cheap employers are looking for free labour and are willing to use you like a slave instead of puting effort into another man's dream go and do creative thinking and learn what will bring you money.don't get trapped in the loop.
Re: Nnamdi Oboli Shares Throwback Photos With Omoni Oboli With A Lovely Message by Kunleskey(m): 10:45am
Whao! They look awesome.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Mustapha Amego Is Dead (Ex-PMAN Boss) / This Is What Happen When White Ladies Parties With Many Black Men (photos) / Baddoo: Olamide Buys New 2013 Range Rover! [photos]

Viewing this topic: gabicon, ulmaukpong(m), IamYhudii(f), vicol, Habbatmakolly, OrnamentOne, sammyke(m), laris, AmeerahFKI(f), Abenitohposh, timy22(f), Paradise163(f), Caseless, Ayaboyo, shenney, obakore20(m), daamazing(m), Kpia, aryormi(m) and 83 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.