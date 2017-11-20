Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election (8094 Views)

Yul Edochie Releases Campaign Videos / Anambra Election Governorship: Yul Edochie Garners Support From Anambra Women / Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Yul Edochie Storm Ikeja For Tecno Mobile (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself smiling and accepting defeat with caption saying....



“Congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano on his victory at the polls. And to all my supporters, I thank you. Let us keep the spirit high and continue to work tirelessly and selflessly for the progress of our state and country. God bless you all,”





http://news.nollyzone.com/actor-yul-edochie-congratulates-governor-willie-obiano-accept-flawless-defeat/ Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, may have not won the just concluded Anambra state Governorship election held on saturday, but the acor has been able to congratulate the elected governor.Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself smiling and accepting defeat with caption saying.... 3 Likes

His father right now. 25 Likes 2 Shares

hmmmm, some politicians will start going to court instead of them to accept defeat like Yul







I see bro.

Nice try. You have at least tried to come out and did what you can. 5 Likes 1 Share

MY FRIEND YOU HAVE TO KEEP LEARNING. POLITICS IS NOT FOR THE FEEBLE, YOUR TIME WILL COME MY FRIEND YOU HAVE TO KEEP LEARNING. POLITICS IS NOT FOR THE FEEBLE, YOUR TIME WILL COME

Nice one

After he has been handsomely settled 7 Likes

I see Obiano giving him a political appointment soonest 7 Likes

Appointment is certain at least. Enjoy the National cake bro 1 Like

Dude must have Learnt his lessons.





Fame and popularity from acting should not deceive you into politics.



Just wasted about #3m on INEC form. 5 Likes





Scamatozoa



3 Likes

how market .we told you before the election that u should not waste ur money .am sure his party didn't get up to 500 vote 1 Like

Did he contested?





This joker that won't even win secretary of Actors Guild New Haven Chapter Enugu wants to rule Anambra state.



Such a huge joke! This joker that won't even win secretary of Actors Guild New Haven Chapter Enugu wants to rule Anambra state.Such a huge joke! 7 Likes 3 Shares

Yul I am proud of you.



As for the useless youths who boycotted the elections.



They have Obiano for 4 years.





They should resume their Wailing online. 6 Likes

NairalandCS:

His father right now. . Hahahahah. But why if I may ask? . Hahahahah. But why if I may ask? 1 Like

Eddy

OBA NO

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

attention wh0re 1 Like

Wait, how did this post get to the top thread?

Nigeria is having over 500 pageviews with just 7

AdSense clicks but US 42pageviews with 5 ads

clicks

Nigerians are wicked........they will rather search

for the thing from Google instead of to click on

your ads foolish and selfish country people

To be real with you am not interested in your

clicks again self because it earn me nothing.



#Copied

Oya back to nollywood,after acting with dpp,nollywood ti take over.





Infact Yul is nothing but a pantamanicious efule efu. Yul With his brown teeth decieved most youth to support him...at the eleventh hour he joined obiato.now i want to ask!..what is the difference between you and yahoo guy?Infact Yul is nothing but a pantamanicious efule efu.

Yes,why won't you congratulate him after stepping down for him? If you are in another different party you would have rejected the result.

Hmm 1 Like

The guy is just trying to advertise himself,..remember he wirhdrew from the race on the morning of election day. Soon he"d be made special assistant to the governor on youth,culture,and entertainment as compensation



Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture 1 Like

M C D A V E F U N D S . C O M gives you the opportunity to receive a stable profit from their various portfolio. i think they have all it takes.The investment packages they provide offer the combination of high returns balanced with expert risk management which allows a safe and sustainable operation. they provide professional account management with top-notch support and customer service.

awesome!!!!!!1

thats how to play politics