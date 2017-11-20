₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,668 members, 3,923,159 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election (8094 Views)
Yul Edochie Releases Campaign Videos / Anambra Election Governorship: Yul Edochie Garners Support From Anambra Women / Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Yul Edochie Storm Ikeja For Tecno Mobile (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by NaijaCelebrity: 11:27am
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, may have not won the just concluded Anambra state Governorship election held on saturday, but the acor has been able to congratulate the elected governor.
Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself smiling and accepting defeat with caption saying....
“Congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano on his victory at the polls. And to all my supporters, I thank you. Let us keep the spirit high and continue to work tirelessly and selflessly for the progress of our state and country. God bless you all,”
http://news.nollyzone.com/actor-yul-edochie-congratulates-governor-willie-obiano-accept-flawless-defeat/
3 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by NairalandCS(m): 11:30am
His father right now.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by kobo123: 11:46am
hmmmm, some politicians will start going to court instead of them to accept defeat like Yul
I see bro.
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by unitysheart(m): 12:28pm
Nice try. You have at least tried to come out and did what you can.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by pautex: 12:28pm
MY FRIEND YOU HAVE TO KEEP LEARNING. POLITICS IS NOT FOR THE FEEBLE, YOUR TIME WILL COME
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by bastien: 12:28pm
Nice one
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by IYANGBALI: 12:28pm
After he has been handsomely settled
7 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Victornezzar: 12:29pm
I see Obiano giving him a political appointment soonest
7 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by kolajoo(m): 12:29pm
Appointment is certain at least. Enjoy the National cake bro
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by BIGTinfotech: 12:29pm
Dude must have Learnt his lessons.
Fame and popularity from acting should not deceive you into politics.
Just wasted about #3m on INEC form.
5 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by BruncleZuma: 12:29pm
Scamatozoa
3 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Abfinest007(m): 12:29pm
how market .we told you before the election that u should not waste ur money .am sure his party didn't get up to 500 vote
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by chyy5(m): 12:29pm
Did he contested?
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by NwaAmaikpe: 12:29pm
This joker that won't even win secretary of Actors Guild New Haven Chapter Enugu wants to rule Anambra state.
Such a huge joke!
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by AntiWailer: 12:30pm
Yul I am proud of you.
As for the useless youths who boycotted the elections.
They have Obiano for 4 years.
They should resume their Wailing online.
6 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:30pm
NairalandCS:. Hahahahah. But why if I may ask?
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Jerrypolo(m): 12:30pm
Eddy
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by tola9ja: 12:30pm
OBA NO
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by sam61111: 12:31pm
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Mrchippychappy(m): 12:31pm
attention wh0re
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by lamilare(m): 12:31pm
Wait, how did this post get to the top thread?
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Alwaysking: 12:31pm
Nigeria is having over 500 pageviews with just 7
AdSense clicks but US 42pageviews with 5 ads
clicks
Nigerians are wicked........they will rather search
for the thing from Google instead of to click on
your ads foolish and selfish country people
To be real with you am not interested in your
clicks again self because it earn me nothing.
#Copied
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by rafabenitez: 12:32pm
Oya back to nollywood,after acting with dpp,nollywood ti take over.
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by NotNairalandi(m): 12:32pm
Yul With his brown teeth decieved most youth to support him...at the eleventh hour he joined obiato.now i want to ask!..what is the difference between you and yahoo guy?
Infact Yul is nothing but a pantamanicious efule efu.
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by ahamonyeka(m): 12:33pm
Yes,why won't you congratulate him after stepping down for him? If you are in another different party you would have rejected the result.
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by HealthWealthy(m): 12:34pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Royalfurnitures: 12:35pm
The guy is just trying to advertise himself,..remember he wirhdrew from the race on the morning of election day. Soon he"d be made special assistant to the governor on youth,culture,and entertainment as compensation
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by knowtin: 12:38pm
M C D A V E F U N D S . C O M gives you the opportunity to receive a stable profit from their various portfolio. i think they have all it takes.The investment packages they provide offer the combination of high returns balanced with expert risk management which allows a safe and sustainable operation. they provide professional account management with top-notch support and customer service.
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by gerreer46: 12:39pm
awesome!!!!!!1
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by Pweetydati: 12:39pm
thats how to play politics
|Re: Yul Edochie Congratulates Governor Willie Obiano On His Re-Election by babayinka77(m): 12:40pm
BIGTinfotech:but he gave it a shot. yes he must have learnt from it but that's what's called experience.
I love guys like yul...don't just hide and wail....RESPECT YUL!!
1 Like
Osondi Owendi Singer, Mc Loph Died In Ghastly Accident, wife injured (pics) / Can You Let Your Husband Or Girlfriend Do This To You? / You Think You've Seen It All When It Comes To Weddings? Try This
Viewing this topic: ifygod20(m), Princekembas(m), 1guests, lordm, EMDIEY, ibadanfinest(m), lovingyouhun, LasGidiOwner, kingkunta1, Antangonist, Emu4u2c, Axelrod(m), shaiba(f), dontrich7, Leksidebolton(m), shakurkings(m), OPS911 and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17