₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,939 members, 3,464,496 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 03:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) (10611 Views)
SHOCKING!!!- See The Person Behind Davido's Hit "IF" / AY Gives A Cheque Of N1m To Yomi Casual, His Brother (Photos) / Femi Branch Charged To Court For Issuing Dud Cheque (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by TunezMedia: 1:45pm
Nigerian popstar, David Adeleke, better known as "Davido", has been hit with a fresh scandal. This time, the popular singer allegedly issued a dud cheque to an auto dealer for the purpose of paying the sum of N7.4million as a balance for a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 he purchased.
Documents showed that the auto dealer, Mr. Anekwu Chika Valentine of Prestige Autonet Limited, has already contracted a Lagos-law firm to assist him to recover the debt.
A letter of instruction addressed to the law firm of W.K Shittu and Co., stated that the law firm will take 10 per cent of the sum owed by Davido if it is recovered.
On February 10, Davido issued two Zenith Bank (account number 100424****) cheques of N10million and N1.4million respectively.
However, the latter, which apparently was to pay a part of the N7.4million was not honored by Zenith Bank, where the auto dealer is also a customer.
Giving a dud cheque is a criminal offense punishable by a two-year jail term.
See the bounced cheque and documents below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/04/omo-baba-olowodavido-in-dud-cheque.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:55pm
OBO baddest...."thirty trillion for the account o, yeh"....IF i tell u say him dey lie oh!!
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by Drienzia: 2:51pm
Be shouting 30billion for the account, don't go n pay ya debt, iranu...
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by Iamwrath: 2:52pm
Lol
I strongly believe Davido did not issue a dud cheque , first because his dad is rich , second because he's rich and third because his family is rich
It's either he's not done BVN
Or his Dad placed restriction on his account for excessive spendings
Or it's OBO /HKN company account he is making the withdrawal from and they didn't agree with him
Or the bank called to verify the cheque but he was too drunk or high to confirm it
Let's watch the story unfold
And the so called Law firm's letter stated ONE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED MILLION NAIRA ( could this be why bank didn't pay) ?
14 Likes
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:52pm
Naim e dy claim say he get 30billion for him account o!!
Abeg make una help me call husspuppy...he must see this
12 Likes
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by charlydamianpat(m): 2:52pm
obo.......who be this person before me na
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by ruffhandu: 2:52pm
The first amount in words in the letter though: Seven Million Four Hundred Million Naira. In Nigerian bank's voice "INVALID AMOUNT IN WORDS".
10 Likes
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by kurajordan(m): 2:52pm
Okay ooo
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by ANNOY(m): 2:53pm
If davido go to jail will he ever survive. Ajebutter child. I hope this teach him a lesson
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by marsoden: 2:53pm
Yeyebrities..... This is Nigeria and would be swept under the carpet.
Make I hear say Davido go jail! Story for the gods.
1 Like
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 2:53pm
Ok
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by shortgun(m): 2:53pm
Fake lives everywhere
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:53pm
Adeleke would sort this out in a jiffy. Davido sef, how much is 7.4m?
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by gr8gem(f): 2:53pm
See me na, while I dey look for work to do to take support myself for service, na em this boy dey pose with money like say na paper wey him wan go trowey. Baba God pick my call abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by iamnicer: 2:53pm
WHAT ABOUT THE 30 BILLION FOR THE ACCOUNT
1 Like
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 2:54pm
issokay
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by stefanweeks: 2:54pm
okay na
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by SafeDavid(m): 2:54pm
Chai!
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by kunzo: 2:54pm
OBO, Tell us is not true
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 2:54pm
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 2:54pm
Lousy Life style, living above your means
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by Enyimbamercedes: 2:54pm
7.4 million then 7 million then 1.4 million and photo shows 1.4 million but heading of post says 7 million.....Silly Mod. Over and out!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by wanted222(m): 2:54pm
criminal forming rich nigga
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 2:54pm
none of our musicians are worth 5 million dollars in cash
all of them broke
they should stop disturbing my ears with pangolo called afro pop
1 Like
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by Jay542(m): 2:54pm
Lol. This is a joke.
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by paschal47(m): 2:54pm
30 billion for the account e ooo
Singing in davido's voice
SMH artists and fake life
1 Like
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by lobinche101(m): 2:55pm
Wey d 30 billion way dey d acct.weere.go and pay.bad boy of a very good father.
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by clemzzy(m): 2:55pm
OBO...im body qo tellam. Afonja
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by w1sEmAn: 2:55pm
where is the 30 billion bro?
1 Like
|Re: Davido To Be Sued For N7Million Dud Cheque For New Car (Photos) by charlydamianpat(m): 2:55pm
omo lomo
Michael Jackson In Ghana / Pictures: Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze & Wife At Father's Burial Today / Check Out Frank Edward's Cars
Viewing this topic: BabaCoat, Johnrake69, TiptopD(m), Riclord001(m), olaxx, Stanog55(m), isaacjoe77(m), Vock(m), olatunde90, dayo1a, dallyemmy, MrPRevailer, emmy005, NaijaAccountant, nrexzy(m), Lucy001(f), dayo1984, passwelle, SnowJay92, fiyin47(m), Olasco973, Ojix85, LordTrezy, RillJ(m), laobaba, dancruz(m), Reedwane01, slimmax(m), czay(m), tenmillion(m), shipnclear, HelpeeDeck(m), abbey10(m), kestolove95(f), Tundepegba, shawwal1(m), ceysaga(f), owizy(m), NORSIYK(m), blazerise(m), rectitude(m), MAXIMAL123(m), mrford50, shutupareyouGOD, Mancentral(m), dhardline(m), dtruth50(m), samdavjustin(m), richard870(m), Timbuktu14(m), crime(m), Baroba(m), ifeanyi317(m), TIMEISWISDOM, SNOWCREAM(m), DonALdep(m), essencestore, alabosian(m), egutexas(m), Duplik8t77(m), fabulouskeem(m), rheether(f), Horlartunji21(f), Cmeo(m), amiablesystems, Escalze(m), urvillagepeoplee, Chicybez, babatunx(m), Akinwunmy(m), handofGod1(m), nice101(m), Sandas11(m), moyo1993(m), olajyde3, Papasmal(m), Capsule101(m), simonlee(m), olsamlaw(m), rajiayo(m), macfishkilla, micskales(m), Simitrendy, seunfunmie03, DrogoG(m), cashreport, thumpsupautos(m), Anifowose111(m), naijacentric(m), Eastwest, VictorAB, OlowoB(m), sojayy(m), demola7, rosemate, tommy04, Sketch007(m), oluwasholy(m), temmiesexy(f), tartarus(m), muyicomms(m), Sansa143(f), King4Roller, DeltahArmy(m), freedom96, sunnydayasaba(m), kliq(m), Equalizer(m), ruggedtimi(m), ghuzy01, Zico5(m), verifielive, 7Alexander(m), gabonsky, Ggee(m), baroncy, brane, Angeleena(f), tuasefemi(m), TeeFriz(m), Queenmarvee, OnePunchMan, crestrader(m), tundelight, Category1, wahabceeblack1, Willzz(m), Kennysazzy(m), brendachizzy(f), ASPchris(m), Intrepid01(m) and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25