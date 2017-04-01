₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by Ajasco222: 1:50pm
Nigerian Singer, Davido who allegedly issued a dud cheque to a car dealer, Mr. Anekwu Chika whom he purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 from has been given a seven-day ultimatum to pay up the sum of N7.4 million to Mr. Anekwu..
This is contained in a letter of demand addressed to Davido by Mr. Anekwu's lawyer, Wahab Shittu.
The documents shared by Sahara Reporters shows that Davido may face legal consequences if he does not meet up the demands.. See below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/lawyer-to-car-dealer-gives-davido-seven.html
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by Jimi23(m): 1:57pm
30 billion no dey 4d account again?
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by Ajasco222: 2:01pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by southniyikaye(m): 2:12pm
So in essence, x2 plus 3million of what the whole nigerian has been shouting BASED ON LOGISTICS UPON
What they've not been sleeping about
What some people want to commit suicide upon
Is being used by one single person and he no even make noise about am.
Issokay o
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 2:27pm
Davido right now. when he's told the car dealer is on the phone
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by obynocute(m): 2:37pm
I don't understand, y buying another car which he cannot pay for,while he just bout a g wagon nd also have other fleet of cars. God have mercy on ur pple. Cuz d way pple re miss using this money eeehhh.. e go soon finish oooo.
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:49pm
Davido go hear am this time
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 2:49pm
Lol
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by princechrming(m): 2:50pm
Pathetic celebrities living fake lives!
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by Keneking: 2:50pm
Ok, this Wahab signature shey na Arabic dem take write am
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by tstx(m): 2:51pm
Glad to see that he is also a normal human being....
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by timilehing(m): 2:51pm
Such a top news to be reported by a nameless blog? Fake attention
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 2:51pm
Ok
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 2:51pm
WATCH : Davido passing through inside Lord of the Wings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S63bVfe6zI0
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by tdayof(m): 2:52pm
Mistake in the ultimatum letter sef
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by tstx(m): 2:52pm
veekid:him no go hear anything.... if he can't pay up his father will come to his aid
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 2:52pm
30 billion for the account. Davido should pay the token. Celebrities with their fake lifestyle be like
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by ShakurMY(m): 2:52pm
Jimi23:Lol, he doesn't worth even 10b
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 2:52pm
Nonsense he has paid more than 85% leave the boy the Bleep alone
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by Jchi9876: 2:53pm
Hmmmm all these charge and bail lawyers
Which one is "was cost . . . " again?.
Na wa oooo they wan use gbagaun kill OBO before them carry am go court?
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by alexy147(m): 2:54pm
Celebrities and their fake life.. Pls pay up bro. Na person business be that..
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by yourexcellency: 2:54pm
Davido is seriously going through hard times
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by Bridget95(f): 2:55pm
These yeyebrities lying to high heavens of having 30billion in their account whereas they don't have 30k .
Imagine such shame and embarrassment of try to swindle a man of his car worth a future.
smh......for naija yeyebrities.
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by DJMicky(m): 2:55pm
Can't believe Davido paid 47M installmental
.
.
What's wrong?
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by diablos: 2:56pm
Haba Davido...try pay up abeg make @hushpuppi no use u shine for instagram
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:57pm
tatty billion for your accant
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by opara28(m): 2:58pm
I saw N45,000,000.00 nd also saw (Forty-Five Thousand Naira)......i no kw weda i dey see double...abeg make una help me ooo
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 2:58pm
Lol
You see life.. Fake life.
I was there that day at ikeja, I saw that machine GLE.
The dealer said davido paid cash in dollars.
I was like woow.
At the end They did not attend to me very well because I was buying a car of 3m
|Re: Lawyer To Car Dealer Gives Davido Seven Days Ultimatum Over Dud Cheque (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 2:59pm
Bbnaija matter don finish.??
