This is contained in a letter of demand addressed to Davido by Mr. Anekwu's lawyer, Wahab Shittu.



The documents shared by Sahara Reporters shows that Davido may face legal consequences if he does not meet up the demands.. See below;



30 billion no dey 4d account again? 68 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala 1 Like

So in essence, x2 plus 3million of what the whole nigerian has been shouting BASED ON LOGISTICS UPON

What they've not been sleeping about

What some people want to commit suicide upon

Is being used by one single person and he no even make noise about am.

Issokay o 1 Like

when he's told the car dealer is on the phone Davido right now.when he's told the car dealer is on the phone 12 Likes

I don't understand, y buying another car which he cannot pay for,while he just bout a g wagon nd also have other fleet of cars. God have mercy on ur pple. Cuz d way pple re miss using this money eeehhh.. e go soon finish oooo. 11 Likes

Davido go hear am this time 3 Likes 1 Share

Pathetic celebrities living fake lives! 15 Likes 1 Share

Ok, this Wahab signature shey na Arabic dem take write am 4 Likes

Glad to see that he is also a normal human being.... 1 Like

Such a top news to be reported by a nameless blog? Fake attention

Mistake in the ultimatum letter sef 2 Likes

veekid:

Davido go hear am this time him no go hear anything.... if he can't pay up his father will come to his aid him no go hear anything.... if he can't pay up his father will come to his aid 2 Likes

30 billion for the account. Davido should pay the token. Celebrities with their fake lifestyle be like 7 Likes 1 Share

Jimi23:

30 billion no dey 4d account again? Lol, he doesn't worth even 10b Lol, he doesn't worth even 10b 3 Likes

Nonsense he has paid more than 85% leave the boy the Bleep alone 3 Likes 2 Shares



Which one is "was cost . . . " again ?.

Na wa oooo they wan use gbagaun kill OBO before them carry am go court? Hmmmm all these charge and bail lawyersWhich one is "was cost . . . " again?.Na wa oooo they wan use gbagaun kill OBO before them carry am go court? 4 Likes

Make una no fall OBO hand na

Meanwhile



Celebrities and their fake life.. Pls pay up bro. Na person business be that.. 1 Like

Davido is seriously going through hard times

These yeyebrities lying to high heavens of having 30billion in their account whereas they don't have 30k .





Imagine such shame and embarrassment of try to swindle a man of his car worth a future.



smh......for naija yeyebrities.

Can't believe Davido paid 47M installmental

What's wrong? 2 Likes

Haba Davido...try pay up abeg make @hushpuppi no use u shine for instagram 1 Like

tatty billion for your accant 3 Likes

I saw N45,000,000.00 nd also saw (Forty-Five Thousand Naira)......i no kw weda i dey see double...abeg make una help me ooo 8 Likes

You see life.. Fake life.

I was there that day at ikeja, I saw that machine GLE.

The dealer said davido paid cash in dollars.



I was like woow.





At the end They did not attend to me very well because I was buying a car of 3m 3 Likes