Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by broseme: 6:21pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSlo3hRjUd2/

Socialite, Pretty Mike, took to Instagram to share the requirements his future wife must have.According to him, his future wife must be okay with being called derogatory words by him.Check out the screenshots of what he wrote below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/u-can-stand-me-calling-you-Dam-ewu.html?m=1

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by dhardline(m): 6:30pm
I can see a lot of girls crying already... Another fine rich dude that's out of reach. grin
But I totally agree with a few points sha grin

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by axortedbabe(f): 6:36pm
Orishirishi
Some babes go still apply
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by yusasiv(m): 6:50pm
Aye n. se o.. o need. chemiron abi orenta..

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Synord: 7:08pm
okay
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Houseofglam7: 7:08pm
Who bloody cares

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by legwa10(m): 7:08pm
Who is this clown

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Tazdroid(m): 7:08pm
Pretty Moza Fvcka

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Iamhatey(f): 7:08pm
Sorry, who is Mike

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Kimtahee: 7:08pm
Useless man.
This man should be banned from all social media platforms.

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by coolluk(m): 7:09pm
He's obviously being sarcastic while making salient points.

If u r babe and what he's saying annoys u, u r probably an olosho or don't understand sarcasm or both

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Reminez(m): 7:09pm
.
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by adedayoa2(f): 7:10pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Lexusgs430: 7:10pm
Make then no marry am, then come nairaland come dey seek advice later o......
Una dey hear so?

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Jerrick(m): 7:10pm
There are two things possible wrong with this guy.
1. It's either he's mad OR
2. He's stupid.

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Afam4eva(m): 7:10pm
Nice criteria though.

I no dey use ear hear say person just return from Italy. Nigerians have spoiled that wonderful country for me.

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Lawalemi(m): 7:10pm
Real clown

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by TinaAnita(f): 7:10pm
Attention seeker spotted!

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by maxiuc(m): 7:10pm
he don finish Afonja girls ooo

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by TIDDOLL(m): 7:10pm
AZ in Ehn... I don dey talk am tey tey... Diz Guy dey sick undecided

See AZ I'm stand for d first pic... ..lyk homegrown gay undecided

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:10pm
Yoruba girls.....bad market

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Tazdroid(m): 7:10pm
Iamhatey:
Sorry, who is Mike
he's a jonzing chatterbox
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Alexis11: 7:10pm
Attention seeker. undecided




Let's watch how some frustrated guys running after Yoruba girls without success will use this opportunity to insult them cool

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by SlimBrawnie(f): 7:10pm
Which future? Don't goan marry

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by b3llo(m): 7:11pm
Douche bag

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by henrydadon(m): 7:11pm
all of you should relax ..it obvious he is joking..

but he still deserve beating tho

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Berrymoss(f): 7:11pm
Ewu Hausa di ka gi wink
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Tazdroid(m): 7:11pm
yusasiv:
Aye n. se o.. o need. chemiron abi orenta..
....or Alabukun and 7-up (hot one) grin grin
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by nkemdi89(f): 7:11pm
The points are in order.
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by point5: 7:11pm
Ok

Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:11pm
grin lol i still love yoruba gurls tho especially the lolades and damilolas they are pretty asf
Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by TINALETC3(f): 7:11pm
Create her ursef angry

