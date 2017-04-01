₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,043 members, 3,464,878 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 07:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" (4570 Views)
Pretty Mike And His Baby Feeding Bottles (Photos) / Pretty Mike Chains 2 Girls, Steps Out With Them (pics/vid) / Pretty Mike Leads 2 Girls By Dog Leash (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by broseme: 6:21pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSlo3hRjUd2/
Socialite, Pretty Mike, took to Instagram to share the requirements his future wife must have.According to him, his future wife must be okay with being called derogatory words by him.Check out the screenshots of what he wrote below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/u-can-stand-me-calling-you-Dam-ewu.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by dhardline(m): 6:30pm
I can see a lot of girls crying already... Another fine rich dude that's out of reach.
But I totally agree with a few points sha
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by axortedbabe(f): 6:36pm
Orishirishi
Some babes go still apply
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by yusasiv(m): 6:50pm
Aye n. se o.. o need. chemiron abi orenta..
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Synord: 7:08pm
okay
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Houseofglam7: 7:08pm
Who bloody cares
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by legwa10(m): 7:08pm
Who is this clown
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Tazdroid(m): 7:08pm
Pretty Moza Fvcka
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Iamhatey(f): 7:08pm
Sorry, who is Mike
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Kimtahee: 7:08pm
Useless man.
This man should be banned from all social media platforms.
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by coolluk(m): 7:09pm
He's obviously being sarcastic while making salient points.
If u r babe and what he's saying annoys u, u r probably an olosho or don't understand sarcasm or both
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Reminez(m): 7:09pm
.
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by adedayoa2(f): 7:10pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Lexusgs430: 7:10pm
Make then no marry am, then come nairaland come dey seek advice later o......
Una dey hear so?
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Jerrick(m): 7:10pm
There are two things possible wrong with this guy.
1. It's either he's mad OR
2. He's stupid.
7 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Afam4eva(m): 7:10pm
Nice criteria though.
I no dey use ear hear say person just return from Italy. Nigerians have spoiled that wonderful country for me.
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Lawalemi(m): 7:10pm
Real clown
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by TinaAnita(f): 7:10pm
Attention seeker spotted!
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by maxiuc(m): 7:10pm
he don finish Afonja girls ooo
9 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by TIDDOLL(m): 7:10pm
AZ in Ehn... I don dey talk am tey tey... Diz Guy dey sick
See AZ I'm stand for d first pic... ..lyk homegrown gay
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:10pm
Yoruba girls.....bad market
5 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Tazdroid(m): 7:10pm
Iamhatey:he's a jonzing chatterbox
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Alexis11: 7:10pm
Attention seeker.
Let's watch how some frustrated guys running after Yoruba girls without success will use this opportunity to insult them
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by SlimBrawnie(f): 7:10pm
Which future? Don't goan marry
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by b3llo(m): 7:11pm
Douche bag
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by henrydadon(m): 7:11pm
all of you should relax ..it obvious he is joking..
but he still deserve beating tho
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Berrymoss(f): 7:11pm
Ewu Hausa di ka gi
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by Tazdroid(m): 7:11pm
yusasiv:....or Alabukun and 7-up (hot one)
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by nkemdi89(f): 7:11pm
The points are in order.
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by point5: 7:11pm
Ok
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 7:11pm
lol i still love yoruba gurls tho especially the lolades and damilolas they are pretty asf
|Re: Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" by TINALETC3(f): 7:11pm
Create her ursef
1 Like
Millionaires Club / Details On How Applicants Fuckup Today @ Intercontinental Bank Aptitute Test / Rihanna Now Or Then ;who do You Prefer?
Viewing this topic: rayforjay(f), zolapower, Imstrong(m), Lanrelorry, melindada, blaakinlagos, herroyalcuteness(f), datimogal(f), phreakabit(m), Ebeleiscorupt, Tadeus(m), emshaw, Mrbritish(m), Sanchase, Juni4jay(m), ewaoluwao(f), BrainBoulevard, Simpletosexy, PassionD(f), Mustay(m), gonagona(m), Ra88, divinevie, Synord, uzzy73(m), simoke(m), abbeyty(m), NORSIYK(m), DirewolfofStark(m), mannyU, freezy(m), makems, Sagacity07, alexchina, MeloGist(m), VeecThorr(m), Pdizzle(m), raquel97, zubydave(m), Donmodel(m), OKTolu(m), xwebyna(m), waxdude, eltido(m), kentochdis(m), KOMZYLEE(m), alertbest(m), chiefolododo(m), Florblu(f), MRSIBOMO(f), Hephzibah4(f), Freshwhyte(m), darbeelicous(f), sweetilicious(f), Johntemmy(m), GoodSamaritan, lex350, ToriBlue(f), Rasky1(m), Fiwasayo(f), andyanders, jametex(m), adexgii(m), Chukwu94, dopewoli, Passy089(m), carbon1224(m), saintegs(m), spill(m), Benno4ever(m), patogist, monajit(m), maxiuc(m), saminator77(m), ghostmist, pascal2young(m), mayor1115, baroncy, Bonaventura(m), DogsOut, zubizareta(m), reezon(f), Lollipop247(f), badman007(m), onotiemoria(m), Zico5(m), seeniorboy(m), Ayandaseyi(m), mayoor15(m), IAmNigerian, Josay, sigmapompe(m), anomalous11, meezynetwork(m), pukena(m), zxcvb, Bblak(f), yankison(m), dimerito, abujub(m), cnc(m), meccuno, gloshennel, itzyeami(m), omohcheezy, afonomics(m), tolue42(m), Lordkylie(f), nenergy(m), leuelliot, gees02(m), gabialonso, Khutie, TheNewAgeFarmer(m), Siddeek, madueke6363(m), richard69(m), Chommieblaq(f), acqiusitions042(m), taryour(f), ElmaSpeed(f), Diplomaticbeing(m), oldfoolnigger(m), SpecialAdviser(m), Henryyy(m), soulamanne(m), Profnedu(m), kunyeo(m), obaataaokpaewu, BLACKdagger, Kennyortega(f), CarlosTheJackal, ggood, mebad(m), gbesky(m), mainaugustine(m), briliantsak(m), cdoffx(m), Viciyke1(m), xtratagem(m), Sinmi53(m), moh2015, mummyson26(m), madukovich, Drummerboy15, kejisco(f), mhizv(f), enigma2007(m), gameboi, yhunghestboss(m), samclush(m), CHAVINCI, Stanzingerzy(m), OsitaJustice, JewelDiamond(f), dealslip(f), bayulll011, abhosts(m), paidangel, Yakdbull, Kanoute(m), AdiscoPele, Txsharp(m), OptimusPrime3(m), bizmaster003(m), sheyviruz(m), freakcin, FaithRoyale(f) and 207 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14