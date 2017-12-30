₦airaland Forum

Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by seunmohmoh(f): 9:48am
Popular Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike, is in the news again for another controversial reason. A few weeks ago, he decided to get himself a new pet and opted for a python.

After he acquired the snake, he took pictures of himself bathing with the reptile and also announced the name of the snake as Toke Makinwa.

Many people took to his Instagram page to express their displeasure over the naming of the snake after a popular on-air personality and author.

However, in a chat with Saturday Beats, the popular socialite explained why he named the python, Toke Makinwa.

He said, “I named my pet snake Toke Makinwa because every Toke Makinwa is a snake. I named my pet python Toke Makinwa because I believe that she is not just a snake, but a huge snake – a python. And this is based on some things she talks about and writes on. There is a lot of cunningness and sneakiness to her.


“She is not your normal lady and it is time to let people know. Some people attacked me that why would I name my snake after her but the truth is that the name is patented and she does not have the right to the name. She is not the only Toke Makinwa in the world; there are so many of them. She might be the more popular one but right now, my pet python is even more popular than her.

“The truth is that we did not have any issue before I named the snake Toke Makinwa. She is my very good friend and I have seen her on some occasions. She understands that this is pure entertainment and as entertainers, we could diss ourselves in public but because we are entertainers, we know that when we are behind closed doors, we would talk to each other and settle any issue.


“We would see ourselves and say something like, ‘Mike that was a nice one.’ That is the beauty of the maturity entertainers have. We can do whatever we like in public, but behind closed doors, we know it is just for the show. I met her once after the news broke that I named my python Toke Makinwa and the reception I got from her was nice. She just said, ‘Hey Mike, you want them to hear our voice in Lagos State.’ And I told her that it is what we are in the business for. I even plan to have a ‘meet, greet and take a picture with Toke’ I would take my python out and people would have the opportunity of taking a picture with her (sic).”

He shared his reason for acquiring a python as a pet in the first place instead of a dog or a cat like some other people would have opted for.


He said, “I think that a lot of people do not understand the python. In our culture, we were taught that snakes are poisonous and dangerous but in the snake family, python is the only snake that has no venom, it is not poisonous. This is something I would like to educate people about. With the level of education in the country, we are still ignorant about certain things.

“I take a bath with the snake because it is my pet. I am sure a person is allowed to do whatever he likes with his pet. I take showers regularly with my pet; we eat together and go out together. It is my pet and I should not treat it lesser than I would do my pet puppy or cat. I feel like if I do that, I am discriminating against it (sic),” he said.

However, when Saturday Beats reached out to Toke Makinwa for her view on the issue, the OAP said she was about to begin a seminar and asked Saturday Beats to call back. After about an hour, Saturday Beats reached out to her but she did not pick her calls neither did she reply the text message sent to her.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/punchng.com/why-i-named-my-pet-snake-toke-makinwa-pretty-mike/amp/

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by whitebeard(m): 9:54am
Hey hey hey dont bother, u obviously a guy that thinks with his third leg..middle finger to u.

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by espn(m): 10:04am
Irritating guy..

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by BLACKdagger: 10:21am
Nawao this guy is troblesome and weird

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by JayCynic(m): 11:25am
I still believe very much that there are thousands of Nigerian girls who will give everything to marry or date this motherfucker. He's got the dough afterall, no matter how heteromorphic he is, some "slayqueens" will jump at every relationship opportunity with him.

So any bitch condemning him is comtradicting her conscience

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Tamarapetty(f): 1:12pm
Smh

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Uyiii: 5:35pm
I respect the camera man for his courage, abi na automatic camara shots the guy set am on sef.

This guy should be Lalasticlala's mentor.
Lalasticlala and snake though;

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by heisenbergheise(m): 5:35pm
Money miss
Road piking...
I no blame am
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by codemaster2much: 5:36pm
Mumu
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Hadone(m): 5:36pm
Commot that rubber snake abeg, which python? Every joke you mention python. Ask IPOBians they can best describe to you guys how a python dance grin grin grin

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by fishbone123: 5:36pm
wen toke makinwa vex and chop off ur dick,... abeg no blame anybody for ur foolishness ooo..

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by emeijeh(m): 5:36pm
Private part naming ceremony



Since when did nigerians start keeping snakes as pets?



I feel like passing this guy to the Indians for keeps.
Who is with me?

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by festwiz(m): 5:37pm
If this were a Nollywood movie, that snake would be a girlfriend or a relative. Lol grin

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by bonechamberlain(m): 5:37pm
foooolish man angry

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Emmyson99(m): 5:37pm
He is a mad man

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Adebowhales(m): 5:37pm
This one thinks he has made it in life
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by sisisioge: 5:37pm
This guy is all shades of silliness! Hian!

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by amahthelma(f): 5:38pm
Not again God.......

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by YINKS89(m): 5:38pm
Toke makinwa don suffer.

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by obafemee80(m): 5:38pm
grin

live by the sword, die by the sword

live by the snake,...?....

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by ednut1(m): 5:39pm
Any thing for attention

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Philtrik(m): 5:39pm
Nigeria was a country.
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by jaysmallz(m): 5:39pm
I have nothing to say

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by BagWay: 5:39pm
never gonna let a snake bite me.
gotta keep a 30 round clip.
extendos on ma waist
bich id be up thr.

update me wen he dies of snake bite
venom so deadly
kill within seconds

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Luukasz(m): 5:39pm
This lad keep contributing nuisance to the already insane society

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by kazzy4u: 5:39pm
I pity all dis pple dat hv dangerous animals like dis. maybe na Wetin go still kill u b dat
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Pavore9: 5:39pm
Sighs.
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Queenext: 5:40pm
I will call my goat Pretty Mike, cos goat is the only animal with no sense

Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Starboywrites(m): 5:42pm
Hahahahah, This guy wants to become a celebrity in an odd way.
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by OgahBohz(m): 5:43pm
So how does the snake feed?
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Snow02: 5:43pm
codemaster2much:
Mumu
perfect word for the weirdo
Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by correctguy101(m): 5:46pm
If nairalanders and lalasticlala catch your snake
Na inside pepper soup you go see am, mumu boy.

D snake isn't poisonous but it'll surely gather strength to squeeze the life outta you someday.

Snake wey e for just use drink palmy.... $mh

