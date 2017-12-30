₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,926 members, 3,997,268 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 December 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” (16410 Views)
Pretty Mike: "I Will Call My Wife Ode, Ewu; I Don't Want Yoruba, UNILAG Girls" / Pretty Mike: “I Did Not Pay Those Girls On Leash" / Pretty Mike: I Put Girls On Chain To Empower Women, Toke Makinwa Has Crush On Me (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by seunmohmoh(f): 9:48am
Popular Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike, is in the news again for another controversial reason. A few weeks ago, he decided to get himself a new pet and opted for a python.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/punchng.com/why-i-named-my-pet-snake-toke-makinwa-pretty-mike/amp/
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by whitebeard(m): 9:54am
Hey hey hey dont bother, u obviously a guy that thinks with his third leg..middle finger to u.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by espn(m): 10:04am
Irritating guy..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by BLACKdagger: 10:21am
Nawao this guy is troblesome and weird
6 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by JayCynic(m): 11:25am
I still believe very much that there are thousands of Nigerian girls who will give everything to marry or date this motherfucker. He's got the dough afterall, no matter how heteromorphic he is, some "slayqueens" will jump at every relationship opportunity with him.
So any bitch condemning him is comtradicting her conscience
7 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Tamarapetty(f): 1:12pm
Smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Uyiii: 5:35pm
I respect the camera man for his courage, abi na automatic camara shots the guy set am on sef.
This guy should be Lalasticlala's mentor.
Lalasticlala and snake though;
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by heisenbergheise(m): 5:35pm
Money miss
Road piking...
I no blame am
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by codemaster2much: 5:36pm
Mumu
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Hadone(m): 5:36pm
Commot that rubber snake abeg, which python? Every joke you mention python. Ask IPOBians they can best describe to you guys how a python dance
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by fishbone123: 5:36pm
wen toke makinwa vex and chop off ur dick,... abeg no blame anybody for ur foolishness ooo..
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by emeijeh(m): 5:36pm
Private part
Since when did nigerians start keeping snakes as pets?
I feel like passing this guy to the Indians for keeps.
Who is with me?
7 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by festwiz(m): 5:37pm
If this were a Nollywood movie, that snake would be a girlfriend or a relative. Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by bonechamberlain(m): 5:37pm
foooolish man
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Emmyson99(m): 5:37pm
He is a mad man
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Adebowhales(m): 5:37pm
This one thinks he has made it in life
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by sisisioge: 5:37pm
This guy is all shades of silliness! Hian!
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by amahthelma(f): 5:38pm
Not again God.......
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by YINKS89(m): 5:38pm
Toke makinwa don suffer.
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by obafemee80(m): 5:38pm
live by the snake,...?....
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by ednut1(m): 5:39pm
Any thing for attention
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Philtrik(m): 5:39pm
Nigeria was a country.
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by jaysmallz(m): 5:39pm
I have nothing to say
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by BagWay: 5:39pm
never gonna let a snake bite me.
gotta keep a 30 round clip.
extendos on ma waist
bich id be up thr.
update me wen he dies of snake bite
venom so deadly
kill within seconds
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Luukasz(m): 5:39pm
This lad keep contributing nuisance to the already insane society
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by kazzy4u: 5:39pm
I pity all dis pple dat hv dangerous animals like dis. maybe na Wetin go still kill u b dat
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Pavore9: 5:39pm
Sighs.
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Queenext: 5:40pm
I will call my goat Pretty Mike, cos goat is the only animal with no sense
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Starboywrites(m): 5:42pm
Hahahahah, This guy wants to become a celebrity in an odd way.
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by OgahBohz(m): 5:43pm
So how does the snake feed?
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by Snow02: 5:43pm
codemaster2much:perfect word for the weirdo
|Re: Pretty Mike: “I Bath With My Pet Python & Why I Named Her Toke Makinwa” by correctguy101(m): 5:46pm
If nairalanders and lalasticlala catch your snake
Na inside pepper soup you go see am, mumu boy.
D snake isn't poisonous but it'll surely gather strength to squeeze the life outta you someday.
Snake wey e for just use drink palmy.... $mh
1 Like
May-D Set To Sue PSquare For Breach Of Contract / TOP Nigerian Celebrities Before And After Plastic Surgery (photos) / "Reports Of My Arrest By DSS Is not true" - 2face reacts
Viewing this topic: Amandalee, PraiseDLord, drI, LRGROUP, Emici, davidrock, princekolade, felixation123, cheezy4real(m), princesskimberl(f), lorenzolotua, egbetokuns, GreatHercules(m), Nasir123, lonelyisland(m), nollyway(m), olugbokedaniel, DrPlato, papatopiredo(m), martin98(m), bid4rich(m), dheilaw1, jasper83, uhalauju(f), airbee74(m), mymzo48, Prophet602, Chedas, emmy212, kikiwendy(f), Darey207(m), ultimate77(m), doctorseven, idobolo(m), FxHouse, Sajio(m), follyfly(m), shashabae(f), oshyno(m), olafyn(m), iyatrustee(f), Yomkris(m), Zack44(m), JackieMay(f), Harlarty01, kenuti, proclivity, Emmey67, Redman44(m), jubor(m), olarmide(f), mrbillz(m), verycheese, gloriteyemi(m), uhiochris1(m), Topccy007(m), Holyvurgin17(m), seyiseye58, PACHRIS(m), corpersforum(f), excelsiorfarm(m), skimasks(m), abdulwadood(m), fizzile(m), promise0147, harmeadA(m), aduslim, travelpoint, ihediohama(m), sunnyp20(m), MartineeVIP(f), Boyembo(m), brossam2001(m), trav(m), mynuel(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13