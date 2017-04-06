₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,101 members, 3,465,117 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 10:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons (1615 Views)
12 New Federal Universities Approved As 2nd Choice By JAMB For 2017 Registration / 10 Reasons Why Federal Universities Are No Match To Covenant University (PROOFS) / Pictures From The Top 3 New Federal Universities (1) (2) (3) (4)
|23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by kahal29: 7:05pm
Pursuant to his powers under the laws establishing the federal universities in Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of Governing Councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years in the first instance.
The institutions affected are those whose Governing Councils’ tenures have elapsed or would on 9th April, 2017.
In making these appointments, Mr. President had taken cognizance of the requirements for membership into governing councils, which include among others, a minimum of a university degree, high integrity, and commitment to educational development of the country.
In addition, consideration was also given to geo-political spread, in order to reflect federal character and foster sense of belonging.
The affected universities and their Chairmen are as follows:
1. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria – AVM Muktar Mohammed
2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka – Chief Mike Olorunfemi
3. University of Lagos – Dr. Wale Babalakin
4. Federal University of Technology, Owerr (FUTO) – Prof John Ofem
5. University of Calabar – Sen. Nkechi Justina Nworgu
6. University of Ibadan – Joshua Waklek, mni
7. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Uni (ATBU), Bauchi – Amb. Niniola Nimota Akanbi
8. Bayero University, Kano (BUK) – Prof. Ibrahim Gambari
9. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) – Se. J.K.N. Waku
10. Fed. Uni of Petroleum Res., Effurum (FUPRE) – Prof Shehu Abdullahi Zuru
11. Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna – Prof Femi Odekunle
12. Michael Okpara University of Agric, Umudike (MOUAU) – Engr. Bello Suleiman
13. Modibbo Adama University of Tech, Yola – M. Bukar Zarma
14. Nmandi Azikiwe University, Awka – Alhaji Aziz Bello
15. University of Abuja – Alhaji Sani Maikudi
16. Fed University of Agric, Abeokuta – Dr. Aboki Zhawa
17. Fed University of Agriculture, Makurdi – Prof Alkassum Abba
18. University of Benin – Alhaji Isah Ashiru
19. University of Ilorin – Dr. Jibril Oyekan
20. University of Jos – Prince Tony Momoh
21. University of Maiduguri – Prof. Biodun Adesanya
22. University of Uyo – Prof. A. C. Awujo
23. Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto – Rtd Hon. Justice Pearl Enajere
Those not affected by the reconstitution are the Governing Councils of the 12 new Federal Universities in Lokoja, Otueke, Gashua, Dutsin-Ma, Oye-Ekiti, Lafia, Gusau, Wukari, Kashere, Birnin-Kebbi, Dutse and Ndifu-Alike-Ikwo which were inaugurated in March, 2016 as well as those of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife and University of Port Harcourt, which were re-constituted in January this year (2017).
The tenure of the council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will elapse in January 2018.
The new Governing Councils are to be inaugurated at the auditorium of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on a date to be announced soon.
Mallam Adamu Adamu
Honourable Minister of Education
06 April, 2017
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/228215-23-federal-universities-get-new-governing-councils-full-list-chairpersons.html
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by Igboesika: 7:14pm
vb
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by doctorgold(m): 8:56pm
Chai!.
When prince Tony Momoh was blabbing about Nigerians having to beg PMB to contest in 2019, I said he only needs an appointment.
Here it is.
Congrats Price Tony Momoh.
This should keep you quiet for a while.
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by gudnex22(m): 9:42pm
as usual if you understand hit like .
2 Likes
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by olihilistic(m): 9:48pm
All I know for now,Is my school is hosting this NUGA.
new pussies in the school.
in case you're a participant here.
holla me when you arrive mkd.
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm
Hmmm
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by Soskid(m): 10:41pm
ok
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by SeniorZato(m): 10:42pm
I see my prof
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by kennygee(f): 10:42pm
He shouldn't have bothered with other tribes. Make we just know say na mallams and mallamas dey in charge. Shior.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by Shelloween(m): 10:43pm
Zoo attendants.
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by OYAY(m): 10:44pm
Ok o, lets wait and see as they proof their mettle.
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by phreakabit(m): 10:45pm
Malams everywhere even one name self na Aboki!
Gworo things!
|Re: 23 Federal Universities Get New Governing Councils — Full List Of Chairpersons by shibanbo(m): 10:45pm
Why him carry Hausa full for east university,still liv Hausa for northern university
(0) (Reply)
Unn Prospective Student How Was Your Post Ume Examination? / Part Time / Part Time Form
Viewing this topic: daramolic2010, debbie(f), motorized, Hayormeah(f), celestine2015, hassanbot, Asuokaa, ascaris(m), Soskid(m), ochejoseph(m), faruksolar1(m), atikughambazai(m), phetto(m), ehis010(m), haxan919(m), lilreese, Zaheertyler(m), dannB(m), Dapromzy333(m), Olisa116, GirlNextDoor777, hakeem68(m), Ibro27, Fixed010, Dsegsam(m), phreakabit(m), fabuloz1(m), emmenem(m), dancewith, ChyEndowed(f), altercall, stlarry001(m), laurel03, jdula, joyjonathan, anzaku47(m), Owoloku1, Daint, youseuph(m), atakamus, SuperS1Panther, incredibleace(m), Hassan080196(m), agentM(m), dahaz(m), Jaymaxxy(m), megamank(m), hbs85, precydamsel(f), bounju(m), FaithfulServant(m), yelloo1(m), meskana212(m), petrelli07, Senipapa(m), oohhjjaayy, Stanleysteno(m), TAD2(m), maybel(m), SGANIVA, Femolacaster(m), ekpeye(m), feran15(m), Oracle13(m), hibroym(m), micflo28(m), duby017, Bigboyz32(m), Deapexboy(m), preciousmaro, blinkz182, Samuelking4280, Akinwerndey, JustTm(m), abnass(m), desmondokonkwo, bukolaSaraki, EWAagoyin(m), SANdos, Oladele652(m), rjek, yusuf0876, ayarandy, askjohnprosper, emmodoh, innocentchuks(m), Emeks008(m), buklarbest(m), Gideon16(m), gonagona(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), Agozie48(f), jerryBoss1, patogist, Tolulopefinest(m), lifegoeson12k, Jobos(m), gudnex22(m), zico530(m), passwelle, viexcey(f) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4