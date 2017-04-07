₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by ebusfav: 8:50pm
Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orijakor, has threatened to release the name her statement of account, where the name of Popular Nigerian Pastor, David Ibiyeomie showed, should Kemi Olunloyo remain in Police Custody this Easter.
This is coming after a letter written by Kemi Olunloyo, where she thanked the actress and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze for their support, was made public today.
Here's what she wrote;
"To whom it may concern..... this really got me....i have never met this annoying lady... Never spoke to her on phone . But here she is thanking me for absolutely doing nothing........ Am seriously moved..i wish I can perfect her bail...
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Judasjudas(m): 8:59pm
0ya smbody tell the pastor to sue her .. those that advice pastors to got to court ..
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by emeijeh(m): 9:02pm
What's up with men of God and 2017 headlines?
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Chubhie: 9:17pm
The incoming 5D energies is really exposing the matrix of illusions of 3-4D.
I'm grateful and honoured to witness this giant incoming golden age of humanity.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by ikp120(m): 9:18pm
Even me wey no dey go church have enough sense not to have anything to do with that ugly thing talk more of a notable preacher. Abeg park well joor
Guys abeg no dey send money to any lady's account if she no dey related to you. E be like say na bank account statement blackmail dey reign these days.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Chubhie: 9:20pm
emeijeh:Not just in religion alone. More truths are going to come to light. Disclosures in epic proportions are incoming.
The main event is in politics.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by jaymejate(m): 9:40pm
I'm not understanding again o
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by sinaj(f): 9:44pm
Haba! This lady shouldn't leave us in suspense o!
She has to finish wat she started
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by soberdrunk(m): 9:54pm
Ghen ghen!!! OPERATION MILKY WAY REVOLUTION.......
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by ekems2017(f): 9:55pm
Oh cos she thanked you for standing by her abi?
You will soon join her
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Phi001(m): 9:56pm
Everybody is 'exposing' pastors...before long, I'm sure my father will get his own scandal...
maybe my mother too,...
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Harmored(m): 9:56pm
Pastor
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by lonelydora(m): 9:56pm
She wants to join her in that prison shaa.
If she talk anyhow, she too willl see anyhow.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by burkingx(f): 9:57pm
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by adedayoa2(f): 9:57pm
Another scandal loading.........
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by tintingz(m): 9:57pm
Ghen ghen... Pastor Ibiyeomie right now.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by JayJohnson: 9:57pm
Hi Cossy aka big booby
I am sure the devil pushing you is about to push you to your destruction, at that point, your face go clear.
By the time Ibiteomie handle you, you will stay longer in prison than Olunloyo. I beg you, kindly mention the pastor's name and more so without any proof.
(I am sure you are just bluffing because you know the case will be coming up before Easter and she will be granted bail then, so let it just be a bluff)
You will soon know khaki no be leather. In case you don't know, Bishop Ibiyeomio was born in Okrika not in a Yoruba village like Adeboye or Oyedepo and he is younger than the two men meaning he will no tolerate your rubbish. I beg you, go ahead and name the Pastor. Just make sure you have proof.
All these children and toddlers hailing you on social media will eventually laugh at you. I can but imagine how the melons will look like inside prison uniform
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by mako007(m): 9:57pm
Men of God making headlines
This is getting interesting everyday
Nairaland don sweet pass church service
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by oheni(f): 9:57pm
this is nt happening.. I hear well so??
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by SirWere(m): 9:58pm
Even cossy too
Well, that'll be believable given her Cowbells
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by trendymarseey(f): 9:58pm
Nawa o
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by burkingx(f): 9:58pm
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by obembet(m): 9:58pm
Come to Port Harcourt....
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by PANDA2: 9:58pm
COSSY, YOU ALSO BELONG IN JAIL WITH THE LUNATIC KEMI
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by martineverest(m): 9:58pm
hehe
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by LesbianBoy(m): 9:59pm
All these nigerian pastors sef! Dem like pvssy gan!
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by 175(m): 9:59pm
Jesu. . .aye mi. . .funke funke funke
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Akalia(m): 9:59pm
Ok we don hear u cossy. Bisola is the eish right now nairalanders.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Pdesigner: 9:59pm
Hmm.
Re: Cossy Orjiakor To Pastor David Ibiyeomie: "Release Kemi Olunloyo Or I'll Expose" by Mouthgag: 9:59pm
9ja pastors and 3some,
