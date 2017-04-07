





This is coming after a letter written by Kemi Olunloyo, where she thanked the actress and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze for their support, was made public today.



Here's what she wrote;



"To whom it may concern..... this really got me....i have never met this annoying lady... Never spoke to her on phone . But here she is thanking me for absolutely doing nothing........ Am seriously moved..i wish I can perfect her bail...



But why will I have to stress myself when I know you will do it... ..my case is similar but different to hers ... I can identify with her in this case .......just because I know things most people don't know.. . Things they won't believe...... Mr? You are a famous Nigerian Pastor.... It's almost Easter... And if this lady remain in prison this Easter I will boldly post my statement of account.... Where your name showed...





Thanks for the tithe money u sent to me... Besides your not the first man of god to give me such offerings.. .. I don't run an NGo...like the rest of your girls...am a big sinner.. So you obviously were not paying for my repentance.....HELP? Don't even say that... Because am a middle class lady and am 100% better than some of your church members..those are the ones that need help.. Anyway. . You did not buy the SUV as you promised, for all the pimping I did for you.. .





So I don't have any obligation to keep your name secret anymore.... Release hnn....#freemadamkoo @hnnafrica ..please.....hopefully she will trend with care in her future stories..... Besides... My buddy have this account password and will continue where I stop. If harm come to me.... And if madam koo is freed I will never mention your name. Ever again....I SWEAR .... ..



Even in my little gossips .. I will forever keep calm. ... Thou my book will still come out. But it will focus less on you.. Thanks in anticipation. Your ex_pimp... Cossy"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSmBwwwDqG7/







