Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots
|Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by TunezMediaTV: 8:54pm On Apr 07
Popular Nollywood Actress Rita Dominic is giving the younger generation a run for their money as she keeps taking her style game a notch higher each time she steps out.
Like the photo above where the 41-year-old screengoddess is snapped rocking an exotic looking knee high cape boots. Riri be dishing out fashion goals on a daily basis.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/04/celeb-instyle-rita-dominic-steps-out-in.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 9:02pm On Apr 07
Behind every successful single lady, there's a hidden Sugar Daddy!
8 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by kennybelle: 9:11pm On Apr 07
na small remain, u go soon tire. old woman. atleast marry or av a child .career woman
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by nikkypearl(f): 9:17pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:keep calm and keep shut sir !
every no be olosho abeg
sugar daddy kor, milo daddy ni
bye!!!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 9:30pm On Apr 07
nikkypearl:
To avoid this type of nasty comment, she should do the needful by proposing to a man, she's capable .
7 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by ozoebuka1(m): 9:41pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:must everyone marry? wetin concern you? primitive African men trying to tell the world how things are done.
19 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by nikkypearl(f): 9:42pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:
propose to a man really ?
ok..abeg make I propose to you..
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 9:54pm On Apr 07
nikkypearl:Sorry, the number you are calling is not reachable, don't try again latter
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 9:57pm On Apr 07
ozoebuka1:Talk is cheap, must every woman marry? If your sister is of her age and single, will you be comfortable seeing her in the state?
5 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nixiepie(f): 10:05pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:mtcheeeeew who marriage epp?ask tonto dike nd tiwa
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by naughtyDiana: 10:12pm On Apr 07
the only riri I know is rihana
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by ozoebuka1(m): 10:15pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:if my sister is of her age and isn't married, what I will do is check if if she's happy or not. If shes happy I will never bother her either, if she's not, I will still not criticize her. Criticism helps no one.
looking at Aunt. Rita Dominic she's happy, so i wonder why you are forcing her to marry
PS: What's important is one's peace of mind. and not living to impress others.
9 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 10:26pm On Apr 07
Nixiepie:Even those wey done tire for single fellowship still dey come claim, who marriage epp
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nixiepie(f): 10:31pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:old man go sleep joor
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 10:36pm On Apr 07
Nixiepie:There's pride in ageing and I'm a living testimony!
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by chinex276(m): 11:02pm On Apr 07
where is yuzedo?
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by jegz25(m): 11:02pm On Apr 07
okay seen...over & out
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by MisterGrace: 11:03pm On Apr 07
nikkypearl:
Stop this trend of "not everyone must marry" already.
Stop telling yourself that ironic lie.
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by auntysimbiat(f): 11:04pm On Apr 07
Kisses from Rita Dominic , How many did you catch?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7jAHdnMnbM
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Mezenna: 11:04pm On Apr 07
Your time don pass... U don wash finish
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by paschal47(m): 11:04pm On Apr 07
Nixiepie:
I'll remind you of this statement when you are 35 and come back to NL for advice to keep a relationship.
#Bye
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Foxxybrown: 11:05pm On Apr 07
Slowly going downhill. Advertising herself rather than her talent. What a pity.
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by ToriBlue(f): 11:05pm On Apr 07
Fashionista, I heart you.
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by BankManager(m): 11:05pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:So many kids on nairaland..so marriage is everything in your small head abi?
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by pwetie: 11:05pm On Apr 07
,
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by ladyF(f): 11:07pm On Apr 07
Na wa o... They posted pishure of beatiful Rita Dominic and some people have turned it into marriage sermon. Shey between her and Tonto wey run comot from marriage, who is a happiier woman?
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N385/$
It's LadyF again.
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 11:11pm On Apr 07
BankManager:Who's a kid here? Kindly check my profile, truth hurts, an adult female needs a man to call hers!
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nixiepie(f): 11:12pm On Apr 07
paschal47:for ur mind is only singles that can make that statement,buzz off joor
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by goldman777: 11:12pm On Apr 07
Rita,s wishes marriage believe me behind that fake smile she is not happy that y she keeps posting sexy pics to console herself its never too late for her to find the man of her dreams.even if means adopting kids.But life still goes on anyways
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by Nwodosis(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
ladyF:If you must set an example with a failed marriage, Tonto has gotten a legitimate child from the failed marriage and is far better than aged singles that have not tasted marriage.
|Re: Rita Dominic Stuns In Trendy Knee-High Boots by adedayoa2(f): 11:18pm On Apr 07
Nwodosis:oya enter lagoon because of Rita. Nonsense
