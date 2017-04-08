₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Philistine(m): 6:38pm
temitope277:I am a confirmed Chelsea fan.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Philistine(m): 6:40pm
Chelsea is really bleeping up, they cannot even keep a clean sheet. They need to learn from Tottenham on how to be brutal and merciless.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:40pm
48' A relatively slow start to the second half from both sides which will suit Bournemouth as they struggled with Chelsea's pace and power in the first half.
46' Kick-off! Referee Andre Marriner blows his whistle and Bournemouth get the second half underway.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by jerrythafinisher(m): 6:42pm
gifted21:Aunty, we don qualify 4 CL already na.. 75pts don land us 4 CL plus we winning d league diz season
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:43pm
Which way Costa Na.
Thankgod for Hazard! The guy does the work of 3players.
1 Like
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:43pm
Almost, Chelsea need to work on their defense
50' CLOSE!! Pugh and Afobe exchange a neat one-two on the edge of the Chelsea penalty box before the latter lays the ball off to Fraser to his right, and the winger drills a low effort inches wide of the left-hand post from 25 yards out. Courtois looked to be beaten too there.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Dqueenzy(f): 6:45pm
Chelsea we winning the league,haters take a dive.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:45pm
52' Bournemouth have been the better of the two sides so far in this half and Wilshere looks to unlock the Chelsea defence with a long ball over the top for Afobe, but the wet ground causes the ball to skip away from the striker and out for a goal kick.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:45pm
Kante doing it anyway possible.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by FuckBooy: 6:45pm
Costa out o
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by FuckBooy: 6:47pm
I pray we won't rue this missed chances.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Philistine(m): 6:52pm
Bournemouth to equalise in die minute of the Match as they did against liverpool
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by mukina2: 6:55pm
School
Goal
Alonso
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:55pm
Alonsoooooo
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 6:55pm
goal alonsoooooo
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by gifted21(f): 6:55pm
jerrythafinisher:
Pls understand before you quote.
I was refering to mukina2 who is an assnal fan if the goal will qualify them for CL!!!
Cheers my brother
Oh sorry Uncle
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by mizhefeh(f): 6:56pm
Alonsoooooo
1 Like
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:56pm
We may not have Ronaldp or Bale, but Alonso sure can shoot too
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 6:56pm
Philistine:
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by femi4(m): 6:56pm
luv you Alonso!
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by fredoooooo: 6:56pm
Good all mukina2 come and dance o
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by tolexy007(m): 6:58pm
Alonso is just too good
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by FuckBooy: 6:59pm
Baby! Pana ; D
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:59pm
68'GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!! Costa is brought down 25 yards out from goal by Cook and Alonso steps up to send a wonderful, curling free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by femi4(m): 6:59pm
fredoooooo:On my bed
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:59pm
Kill the game already na
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by obafemee80(m): 6:59pm
Alonsoooo goal..
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:00pm
GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!! 2-0 hazard!!!!
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by ikombe: 7:00pm
My ticket still dey go
1 Like
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by femi4(m): 7:01pm
Draw Trafford is next
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:01pm
Tottenham Hotspur players watching like this
6 Likes
|Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 7:01pm
Jordan Ibe dude should be regretting his choice of 3 Lions over super eagles
2 Likes
