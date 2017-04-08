Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 (8002 Views)

temitope277:

haterz are here I am a confirmed Chelsea fan. I am a confirmed Chelsea fan.

Chelsea is really bleeping up, they cannot even keep a clean sheet. They need to learn from Tottenham on how to be brutal and merciless.

48' A relatively slow start to the second half from both sides which will suit Bournemouth as they struggled with Chelsea's pace and power in the first half.



46' Kick-off! Referee Andre Marriner blows his whistle and Bournemouth get the second half underway.

gifted21:





The way u dey shout goal person go think say una don qualify for CL with dat goal

Abeg shout small small

U hear?

Which way Costa Na.



Thankgod for Hazard! The guy does the work of 3players. 1 Like

Almost, Chelsea need to work on their defense



50' CLOSE!! Pugh and Afobe exchange a neat one-two on the edge of the Chelsea penalty box before the latter lays the ball off to Fraser to his right, and the winger drills a low effort inches wide of the left-hand post from 25 yards out. Courtois looked to be beaten too there.

Chelsea we winning the league,haters take a dive.

52' Bournemouth have been the better of the two sides so far in this half and Wilshere looks to unlock the Chelsea defence with a long ball over the top for Afobe, but the wet ground causes the ball to skip away from the striker and out for a goal kick.

Kante doing it anyway possible.

Costa out o

I pray we won't rue this missed chances.

Bournemouth to equalise in die minute of the Match as they did against liverpool

School



Goal



Alonso

Alonsoooooo

goal alonsoooooo

jerrythafinisher:



Pls understand before you quote.

I was refering to mukina2 who is an assnal fan if the goal will qualify them for CL!!!

Cheers my brother

Oh sorry Uncle

Alonsoooooo 1 Like

We may not have Ronaldp or Bale, but Alonso sure can shoot too

Philistine:

Bournemouth to equalise in die minute of the Match as they did against liverpool

luv you Alonso!

Good all mukina2 come and dance o

Alonso is just too good

Baby! Pana ; D Baby! Pana ; D

68'GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!! Costa is brought down 25 yards out from goal by Cook and Alonso steps up to send a wonderful, curling free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.

fredoooooo:

Where is optional1 On my bed On my bed

Kill the game already na

Alonsoooo goal..

GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!! 2-0 hazard!!!!

My ticket still dey go 1 Like

Draw Trafford is next

Tottenham Hotspur players watching like this 6 Likes