₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,581 members, 3,466,527 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 08:03 PM

Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (4) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 (8002 Views)

AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal (3 - 3) On 3rd January 2017 / Bournemouth Vs Manchester United (1 - 3) On 14th August 2016 / Bournemouth Vs Manchester United (2 - 1) On 12th December 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Philistine(m): 6:38pm
temitope277:
haterz are here
I am a confirmed Chelsea fan.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Philistine(m): 6:40pm
Chelsea is really bleeping up, they cannot even keep a clean sheet. They need to learn from Tottenham on how to be brutal and merciless.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:40pm
48' A relatively slow start to the second half from both sides which will suit Bournemouth as they struggled with Chelsea's pace and power in the first half.

46' Kick-off! Referee Andre Marriner blows his whistle and Bournemouth get the second half underway.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by jerrythafinisher(m): 6:42pm
gifted21:


The way u dey shout goal person go think say una don qualify for CL with dat goal grin
Abeg shout small small
U hear?
By d way u see edwife?
Aunty, we don qualify 4 CL already na.. 75pts don land us 4 CL plus we winning d league diz season
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:43pm
Which way Costa Na.

Thankgod for Hazard! The guy does the work of 3players.

1 Like

Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:43pm
Almost, Chelsea need to work on their defense

50' CLOSE!! Pugh and Afobe exchange a neat one-two on the edge of the Chelsea penalty box before the latter lays the ball off to Fraser to his right, and the winger drills a low effort inches wide of the left-hand post from 25 yards out. Courtois looked to be beaten too there.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Dqueenzy(f): 6:45pm
Chelsea we winning the league,haters take a dive.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:45pm
52' Bournemouth have been the better of the two sides so far in this half and Wilshere looks to unlock the Chelsea defence with a long ball over the top for Afobe, but the wet ground causes the ball to skip away from the striker and out for a goal kick.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:45pm
Kante doing it anyway possible.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by FuckBooy: 6:45pm
Costa out o
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by FuckBooy: 6:47pm
I pray we won't rue this missed chances.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Philistine(m): 6:52pm
Bournemouth to equalise in die minute of the Match as they did against liverpool
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by mukina2: 6:55pm
School

Goal

Alonso
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:55pm
Alonsoooooo
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 6:55pm
goal alonsoooooo
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by gifted21(f): 6:55pm
jerrythafinisher:

Aunty, we don qualify 4 CL already na.. 75pts don land us 4 CL plus we winning d league diz season

Pls understand before you quote.
I was refering to mukina2 who is an assnal fan if the goal will qualify them for CL!!!
Cheers my brother
Oh sorry Uncle
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by mizhefeh(f): 6:56pm
Alonsoooooo

1 Like

Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:56pm
We may not have Ronaldp or Bale, but Alonso sure can shoot too
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by haffaze777(m): 6:56pm
Philistine:
Bournemouth to equalise in die minute of the Match as they did against liverpool
tonguetongue
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by femi4(m): 6:56pm
luv you Alonso!
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by fredoooooo: 6:56pm
Good all mukina2 come and dance o
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by tolexy007(m): 6:58pm
Alonso is just too good
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by FuckBooy: 6:59pm
grin Baby! Pana ; D
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 6:59pm
68'GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!! Costa is brought down 25 yards out from goal by Cook and Alonso steps up to send a wonderful, curling free-kick over the wall and into the top corner.
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by femi4(m): 6:59pm
fredoooooo:
Where is optional1
On my bed
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 6:59pm
Kill the game already na cool
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by obafemee80(m): 6:59pm
Alonsoooo goal.. grin
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:00pm
GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!! 2-0 hazard!!!!
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by ikombe: 7:00pm
My ticket still dey go

1 Like

Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by femi4(m): 7:01pm
Draw Trafford is next
Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:01pm
Tottenham Hotspur players watching like this

6 Likes

Re: Bournemouth Vs Chelsea (1 - 3) On 8th April 2017 by eternalcity(m): 7:01pm
Jordan Ibe grin dude should be regretting his choice of 3 Lions over super eagles

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

UCL: Celtic Vs Barcelona 2 - 1 On 7th November 2012 / Manutd Vs Chelsea (battle Of Old Trafford) / Messi Wants To Play For Chelsea: Picture!

Viewing this topic: fernandooleku(m), KingEbukasBlog(m), awa(m), Donlexino, purplekayc(m), beinstein(m), stan83, seunt4ut(m), Gten(m), Obere4u, Ruicosta10(m), ElDeshLee17(m), yusuf01(m), pascal2young(m), morningsta(m), JUHABACH, tjay01(m), stiles009(m), fujirice, ABEngine(m), barapistis(m), RisingStar1(m), yakamata(m), osymerga(m), generalstingz(m), Silentgenius, kMan2204, Libkid(m), greeatest, ebenezerdaniel(m), optional1(f), tickertop(m), mikeywise(m), rasazee(m), zeedof(m), Mediapace, Judolisco(m), unimke21(m), oluwasegun007(m), illusionsbyafo(m) and 61 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.