https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0Q2-kiS40Y&t=1s A Nigerian that cannot recite the national pledge...is that one a Nigerian...see hilarious answers 2 Likes

A Nigerian that cannot recite the national pledge...is that one a Nigerian...see hilarious answers





And a person that cannot spell NATIONAL is that one worthy of conducting an interview

it's dis same set of pple dat could nt say d full meaning of EFCC , where were dey picked 4rm it's dis same set of pple dat could nt say d full meaning of EFCC, where were dey picked 4rm 3 Likes 2 Shares

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeLeSCRWCr0 2 Likes

A 'female' nairalander that has never changed her DP. Is that one a female? 8 Likes

And why the fuss about recitation?

Is there any point reciting what you won't fulfill?

Nigerians just love making a big deal out of nothing.



Sometimes I wonder If this ppl are paid just to b naughty n foolish d same time but if all dis are not arranged then I wipe 4 our education

And why the fuss about recitation?

Is there any point reciting what you won't fulfill?

Nigerians just love making a big deal out of nothing.

I pledge to Nigeria my country

to be faithful, loyal and honest

to serve Nigeria with all my strength

to defend her unity

and uphold her honour and glory



So help me God(Amen). 16 Likes

And a person that cannot spell NATIONAL is that one worthy of conducting an interview



In essence, the interviewer and interviewees are all embarrassment to our National pride?

Are they from Romania?? 3 Likes

who pledge epp 6 Likes

I knew it, NOT ONLY TBOSS CAN NOT RECITE NATIONAL ANTHEM, NOT EVERYBODY CAN RECITE NIGERIA'S NATIONAL ANTHEM. ESPECIALLY IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD. 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

This your username ought to be investigated by the DSS?

Sometimes I wonder If this ppl are paid just to b naughty n foolish dsame time but if all dis are not arranged then I wipe 4 our education 2 Likes

I honestly weep for this kind kowntiri 1 Like 1 Share