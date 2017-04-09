₦airaland Forum

Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by StreetTV: 4:35am On Apr 08
A Nigerian that cannot recite the national pledge...is that one a Nigerian...see hilarious answers


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0Q2-kiS40Y&t=1s

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Neyiok: 4:37am On Apr 08
Hehehe grin.....FTC
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by kingphilip(m): 5:38am On Apr 08
StreetTV:
A Nigerian that cannot recite the national pledge...is that one a Nigerian...see hilarious answers


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0Q2-kiS40Y&t=1s

And a person that cannot spell NATIONAL is that one worthy of conducting an interview

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by TINALETC3(f): 10:21pm On Apr 08
grin it's dis same set of pple dat could nt say d full meaning of EFCC grin, where were dey picked 4rm

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Mrtecnomore: 10:21pm On Apr 08
I AM NOT TBOSS
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm On Apr 08
LIKE TBOSS , LIKE MANY OF THEM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeLeSCRWCr0

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by RotimiBliss(m): 10:22pm On Apr 08
Oh my God !!!!
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by RealHaute: 10:22pm On Apr 08
A 'female' nairalander that has never changed her DP. Is that one a female?

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by winkmart: 10:23pm On Apr 08
this is serious
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by mrmrmister: 10:23pm On Apr 08
Even Politicians can't recite sh!t. undecided

And why the fuss about recitation?
Is there any point reciting what you won't fulfill?
Nigerians just love making a big deal out of nothing.

Tonymegabush1:
Sometimes I wonder If this ppl are paid just to b naughty n foolish d same time but if all dis are not arranged then I wipe 4 our education

What makes you different from them?

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Phi001(m): 10:23pm On Apr 08
I pledge to Nigeria my country
to be faithful, loyal and honest
to serve Nigeria with all my strength
to defend her unity
and uphold her honour and glory

So help me God(Amen).

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by SolexxBarry(m): 10:23pm On Apr 08
Hehe anoda Tboss in d making

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by pmc01(m): 10:23pm On Apr 08
kingphilip:


And a person that cannot spell NATIONAL is that one worthy of conducting an interview


In essence, the interviewer and interviewees are all embarrassment to our National pride? cheesy

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Lilymax(f): 10:23pm On Apr 08
I weep for Nigeria cry
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by winkmart: 10:23pm On Apr 08
hmmmm
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by PeakMilkOfTexas(f): 10:23pm On Apr 08
cheesy cheesy

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by ngwababe: 10:23pm On Apr 08
Are they from Romania??

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Alasi20(m): 10:24pm On Apr 08
Lol
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Damfostopper(m): 10:24pm On Apr 08
who pledge epp

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by orlarbissy(f): 10:24pm On Apr 08
Serious matter
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by pmc01(m): 10:25pm On Apr 08
SolexxBarry:
Hehe anoda Tboss in d making
Is that a series in the BOSS belt collections or you meant T buns
cheesy
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by GloriaNinja(f): 10:25pm On Apr 08
I knew it, NOT ONLY TBOSS CAN NOT RECITE NATIONAL ANTHEM, NOT EVERYBODY CAN RECITE NIGERIA'S NATIONAL ANTHEM. ESPECIALLY IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD.

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Thiaf: 10:25pm On Apr 08
grin

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by sisisioge: 10:25pm On Apr 08
Chineme! All these interview questions! Let me go and learn it again grin grin grin grin
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by dujaswags1(m): 10:26pm On Apr 08
See yawa inside Church grin grin cheesy grin
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by sunnyp20(m): 10:26pm On Apr 08
Atiku for president 2019
Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by pmc01(m): 10:26pm On Apr 08
PeakMilkOfTexas:
cheesy cheesy
This your username ought to be investigated by the DSS?

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
Sometimes I wonder If this ppl are paid just to b naughty n foolish dsame time but if all dis are not arranged then I wipe 4 our education

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by chinex276(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
I honestly weep for this kind kowntiri

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by oviejnr(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
sad cry cry

Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by permsec: 10:27pm On Apr 08
All this chitchat is just to bring anoda notion towards a particular contestant?

Shame!

