|Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by StreetTV: 4:35am On Apr 08
A Nigerian that cannot recite the national pledge...is that one a Nigerian...see hilarious answers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0Q2-kiS40Y&t=1s
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Neyiok: 4:37am On Apr 08
Hehehe .....FTC
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by kingphilip(m): 5:38am On Apr 08
StreetTV:
And a person that cannot spell NATIONAL is that one worthy of conducting an interview
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by TINALETC3(f): 10:21pm On Apr 08
it's dis same set of pple dat could nt say d full meaning of EFCC , where were dey picked 4rm
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Mrtecnomore: 10:21pm On Apr 08
I AM NOT TBOSS
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm On Apr 08
LIKE TBOSS , LIKE MANY OF THEM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeLeSCRWCr0
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by RotimiBliss(m): 10:22pm On Apr 08
Oh my God !!!!
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by RealHaute: 10:22pm On Apr 08
A 'female' nairalander that has never changed her DP. Is that one a female?
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by winkmart: 10:23pm On Apr 08
this is serious
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by mrmrmister: 10:23pm On Apr 08
Even Politicians can't recite sh!t.
And why the fuss about recitation?
Is there any point reciting what you won't fulfill?
Nigerians just love making a big deal out of nothing.
Tonymegabush1:
What makes you different from them?
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Phi001(m): 10:23pm On Apr 08
I pledge to Nigeria my country
to be faithful, loyal and honest
to serve Nigeria with all my strength
to defend her unity
and uphold her honour and glory
So help me God(Amen).
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by SolexxBarry(m): 10:23pm On Apr 08
Hehe anoda Tboss in d making
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by pmc01(m): 10:23pm On Apr 08
kingphilip:
In essence, the interviewer and interviewees are all embarrassment to our National pride?
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Lilymax(f): 10:23pm On Apr 08
I weep for Nigeria
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by winkmart: 10:23pm On Apr 08
hmmmm
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by PeakMilkOfTexas(f): 10:23pm On Apr 08
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by ngwababe: 10:23pm On Apr 08
Are they from Romania??
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Alasi20(m): 10:24pm On Apr 08
Lol
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Damfostopper(m): 10:24pm On Apr 08
who pledge epp
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by orlarbissy(f): 10:24pm On Apr 08
Serious matter
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by pmc01(m): 10:25pm On Apr 08
SolexxBarry:Is that a series in the BOSS belt collections or you meant T buns
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by GloriaNinja(f): 10:25pm On Apr 08
I knew it, NOT ONLY TBOSS CAN NOT RECITE NATIONAL ANTHEM, NOT EVERYBODY CAN RECITE NIGERIA'S NATIONAL ANTHEM. ESPECIALLY IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD.
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Thiaf: 10:25pm On Apr 08
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by sisisioge: 10:25pm On Apr 08
Chineme! All these interview questions! Let me go and learn it again
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by dujaswags1(m): 10:26pm On Apr 08
See yawa inside Church
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by sunnyp20(m): 10:26pm On Apr 08
Atiku for president 2019
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by pmc01(m): 10:26pm On Apr 08
PeakMilkOfTexas:This your username ought to be investigated by the DSS?
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
Sometimes I wonder If this ppl are paid just to b naughty n foolish dsame time but if all dis are not arranged then I wipe 4 our education
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by chinex276(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
I honestly weep for this kind kowntiri
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by oviejnr(m): 10:27pm On Apr 08
|Re: Recite The Nigerian National Pledge. See Hilarious Answers by permsec: 10:27pm On Apr 08
All this chitchat is just to bring anoda notion towards a particular contestant?
Shame!
