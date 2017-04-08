₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:58am
Here are photos of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe performing on stage at Ilaje local government, Igbokoda, Ondo state on Dec 25 2016 for the 'Ilaje Got Talent Show'.
As shared by an Internet user who said the show was hosted by a friend of his based in Florida, Switzerland. And that he could vividly remember that he shouted that Efe should Go and sit down that he's music is kinda boring, but he was a humble guy.
No be today oo !!
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:13am
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by BreezyCB(m): 2:09pm
Like for Efenation
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Kenshiiii: 2:09pm
Oboy this guy don wakaaaaa
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Stelvin101(m): 2:09pm
Hollup! Hollup!! Hollup!!!
I need to know if Nigerians will prefer Efe as President than Buhari.
LIKE for Buhari SHARE for Efe
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by PAnaceA7(m): 2:10pm
no be today man begin hustle
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by abrahym(m): 2:10pm
I like efe, in fact I'm one of his fan.. Base on logistics is my favorite word now but to be honest the guy rap is wack. He is very boring sometimes but a very humble guy.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by fratermathy(m): 2:11pm
Can't see the picture.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by IamAirforce1: 2:11pm
Good to know
Wow
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by wendycindy(f): 2:11pm
Hahahahahahaha... Ilaje got talent
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by bitcoinvin(m): 2:11pm
Kenshiiii:
ah tell u,life no easy..
Based on Ojoro,Tboss will WIN cos BBNaija go love Bleep woman who pireced her pussy
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by abbaapple(m): 2:11pm
my Gee the gods re smiling at u.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by hemartins(m): 2:11pm
When God says it is your time, nothing can stop you.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by willian10: 2:11pm
As shared by an Internet user who said the show was hosted by a friend of his based in Florida, Switzerland
I give up
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by YonkijiSappo: 2:12pm
Is he an Ilaje boy?
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by photoshoot(m): 2:12pm
Rubbish, is he the only humble person? Too much hype.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Swegzfreak: 2:13pm
Btw
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by assyn(m): 2:14pm
Very soon Efe will be living the baby boy life #based on logistics#
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by kingthreat(m): 2:14pm
Lets be sincere. Efe's music talent is very wack
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Rekyz(m): 2:14pm
OK... Me eh, ayam not voting.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by jazinogold(m): 2:15pm
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Evergreen4(m): 2:15pm
Ok na, make i join the band wagon, efe for the mulla
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by ileogbenfidel(m): 2:15pm
Efe just come popular pass buhari
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Keenysbojan(m): 2:16pm
this is my thread that was modified o, mods no carry am Fp o. Anoda person come post am again e come make Fp. Mods mak una continue una partiality o
anyway i was the one
here is the first thread
www.nairaland.com/3728691/efe-stage-performing-last-year
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by rawpadgin(m): 2:16pm
photoshoot:am not a fan of this show but, this ur comment reeks of hate & anger
thank you
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by edudguy(m): 2:17pm
I hope I don't get killed for this..... I just want to say something: I like the way we Nigerians are on this BBN issue because it is a welcome distraction from the problems we are facing in Nigeria......If only we are as enthusiastic about the way our Politicians have misplaced priorities, the corruption of the elites, hunger, poverty.... the list goes on... if only we can hold rallies against corruption, have branded T-shirts against corruption, if only our celebrities will stand up against the poor living standards against Nigerians then we don't have a problem.... If only we campaign against all the vices in our society as we campaign for our favourite house mates. I am sure our situation will be different......I am not saying it is a bad thing to watch BBN and be as involved as we are but if we can also be involved as we are in BBN as we are in the problem that is facing the common man......There won't be a problem
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by bestspoke: 2:17pm
Question is Have you voted...
you'll be shocked on Sunday
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by valeno(m): 2:18pm
As shared by an Internet user who said the show was hosted by a friend of his based in Florida, Switzerland. And that he could vividly remember that he shouted that Efe should Go and sit down that he's music is kinda boring, but he was a humble guy.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe Performing On Stage At Ilaje Got Talent Show In Ondo (Throwback) by Debteecreations(f): 2:18pm
Rekyz:
Think voting yaf close sire
