Here are photos of Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe performing on stage at Ilaje local government, Igbokoda, Ondo state on Dec 25 2016 for the 'Ilaje Got Talent Show'.As shared by an Internet user who said the show was hosted by a friend of his based in Florida, Switzerland. And that he could vividly remember that he shouted that Efe should Go and sit down that he's music is kinda boring, but he was a humble guy. No be today oo !!

I hope I don't get killed for this..... I just want to say something: I like the way we Nigerians are on this BBN issue because it is a welcome distraction from the problems we are facing in Nigeria......If only we are as enthusiastic about the way our Politicians have misplaced priorities, the corruption of the elites, hunger, poverty.... the list goes on... if only we can hold rallies against corruption, have branded T-shirts against corruption, if only our celebrities will stand up against the poor living standards against Nigerians then we don't have a problem.... If only we campaign against all the vices in our society as we campaign for our favourite house mates. I am sure our situation will be different......I am not saying it is a bad thing to watch BBN and be as involved as we are but if we can also be involved as we are in BBN as we are in the problem that is facing the common man......There won't be a problem