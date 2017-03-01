₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Nnamddi(m): 6:01pm
The Personal beef Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tboss has for fellow housemate, Efe shows no sign of ending, as Tboss has once again attacked Efe.
Tboss during a discussion with Debie-Rise, suggested Efe is only down to earth in the Big Brother Naija house because he is a Pisces and has not been exposed to a lot of things.
Big Brother Naija Viewers believe this latest attack on Efe is uncalled for. What are your thoughts?
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Nnamddi(m): 6:06pm
More Reactions..
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Epositive(m): 6:13pm
Efe is a big threat to tboss, she will never be able to handle his realness
#teamefe
#positivevibes
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by pizzylee(m): 6:22pm
too much exposure z nt Good... everything abt her seems to b exposed
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Ashleydolls(f): 6:23pm
You wey get exposure, who you epp? Efe has more fans that you, there is the possibility Efe will emerge he winner. Kemen got close to you and was disqualified, TTT got close to you and was evicted, Bassey also got close to you and what happened... He was evicted. Debbie-rise might be next cause she's your gist partner. Stop with the hate sister it's not helping your ministry
24 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:39pm
Efe is a fake gee...
Claiming Warri yet he can't speak Urhobo.
Runs people down behind their backs but can say it to their faces...yet he prides himself as being real..
Calls himself a rapper when Vic O has better rhymes.
He might eventually win this contest, but I won't be suprised.
BUHARI won an election in Nigeria too.
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by bizza45: 7:26pm
if efe wasn't exposed, then he should have been in d village planting plam-kernel and not in bbnaija competing for 25m with exposed people ...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by MadeInTokyo: 8:11pm
Tboss is the most useless, arrogant beautiful girl without common sense that I have ever come across.
The stupid sponsor of the Show PayPorte are just bending the rules of the game and manipulating votes just to get TBoss into the finals and win the show.
They should just send other housemates home and declare Tboss as Winner.
The show alongside PayPorte have lost Credibility.
I rather shop at Jumia or Konga than Shop on PayPorte that has no credibility on ordinary a common reality TV show.
8 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by endyddon: 8:12pm
This over pampared baby is going home on Sunday #team efe
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by KingLennon(m): 8:12pm
If Efe wasn't exposed he wouldn't be in the same house with you. They only thing exposed about you, is your flappy breast like my grand mother's own....
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Quam7even(m): 8:12pm
Be like say dis mama wan go her papa aws
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Lacomus(m): 8:12pm
It's working for him, go and sleep with your exposure
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by CrEaToRmalden(m): 8:12pm
Tboss your father
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Homeboiy: 8:13pm
like I care
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Negotiate: 8:14pm
See mouth
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by jonnpedro: 8:14pm
Stop hating on Efe because he reps some place and be real and do ur thing, abi Efe na ur papa brother?
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by igwechi1977(m): 8:15pm
.
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by ajanma2(m): 8:15pm
With your nose ring,, tongue ring and Tip ring,, how can i like u?? i can never like someone that can boast for Africa..
i can't like someone who made 3 housemates get evicted.. I have told you to fast and pray,, you're here talking about Efe that hes down to earth,i guess u are up to private jet...#iranu..Oya go and pack your bags and prepare for Sunday's journey..
#Efe_for_the_money
#TeamEfe
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by HornyTiwa(f): 8:15pm
What is wrong with TBoss, she gradually opens her way out of that house.
It would have been safe for her to play the victim card considering the gangup against her and Debbie.
I still think Bisola is a Bully though she totally turned everyone against those two.
Conspiracy theory
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by HIRAETH(f): 8:15pm
.. .
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by HIRAETH(f): 8:15pm
HIRAETH:Book
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by dunkem21(m): 8:15pm
..
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by HIRAETH(f): 8:15pm
Mmmm
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Amberon: 8:16pm
Lol
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Beno3: 8:16pm
ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by ellechrystal(f): 8:16pm
Efe! The dude likes to gossip, but can't say things to people's face.
Rapper my foot.
I have nothing against him o
But I guess he lacks exposure indeed, it's very obvious, truth hurts seriously!
Dude has nothing good to say about that Tboss .
He once called her a witch na ,
So y is d exposure issue paining people
They should take a chill pill abeg.
He says shits about Tboss and his fans will concur so make the swerve abeg!!
E PAIN THEM
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by kingvectorv(m): 8:16pm
see this gal oo.. Na warri pikin wey u dey say no get exposure u and your exposure go soon waka go house.
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by HornyTiwa(f): 8:16pm
NwamaziNwaAro:I bet he won't win this.
The braggadocio is too much,pride comes before a fall
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by ALAYORMII: 8:17pm
Shatap
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by Publ1cEnemy(m): 8:18pm
MadeInTokyo:
Please don't give yourself a heart attack... No be by force to watch big brother.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss by kellsblingsz(m): 8:18pm
What is the essence of Big brother show?
And
What benefits can be derived from the so called show?
