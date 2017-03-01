Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Efe Is Only Down To Earth Because He Lacks Exposure - Tboss (6619 Views)

Tboss during a discussion with Debie-Rise, suggested Efe is only down to earth in the Big Brother Naija house because he is a Pisces and has not been exposed to a lot of things.



Big Brother Naija Viewers believe this latest attack on Efe is uncalled for. What are your thoughts?



#teamefe

#positivevibes Efe is a big threat to tboss, she will never be able to handle his realness#teamefe#positivevibes 12 Likes 1 Share

too much exposure z nt Good... everything abt her seems to b exposed 23 Likes 1 Share

You wey get exposure, who you epp? Efe has more fans that you, there is the possibility Efe will emerge he winner. Kemen got close to you and was disqualified, TTT got close to you and was evicted, Bassey also got close to you and what happened... He was evicted. Debbie-rise might be next cause she's your gist partner. Stop with the hate sister it's not helping your ministry 24 Likes



Efe is a fake gee...

Claiming Warri yet he can't speak Urhobo.



Runs people down behind their backs but can say it to their faces...yet he prides himself as being real..



Calls himself a rapper when Vic O has better rhymes.



He might eventually win this contest, but I won't be suprised.

if efe wasn't exposed, then he should have been in d village planting plam-kernel and not in bbnaija competing for 25m with exposed people ... 7 Likes 2 Shares





Tboss is the most useless, arrogant beautiful girl without common sense that I have ever come across.



The stupid sponsor of the Show PayPorte are just bending the rules of the game and manipulating votes just to get TBoss into the finals and win the show.



They should just send other housemates home and declare Tboss as Winner.



The show alongside PayPorte have lost Credibility.



I rather shop at Jumia or Konga than Shop on PayPorte that has no credibility on ordinary a common reality TV show.

This over pampared baby is going home on Sunday #team efe 3 Likes

If Efe wasn't exposed he wouldn't be in the same house with you. They only thing exposed about you, is your flappy breast like my grand mother's own.... 2 Likes

Be like say dis mama wan go her papa aws

It's working for him, go and sleep with your exposure 2 Likes

Tboss your father 1 Like

like I care

See mouth 1 Like

Stop hating on Efe because he reps some place and be real and do ur thing, abi Efe na ur papa brother?

With your nose ring,, tongue ring and Tip ring,, how can i like u?? i can never like someone that can boast for Africa..



i can't like someone who made 3 housemates get evicted.. I have told you to fast and pray,, you're here talking about Efe that hes down to earth,i guess u are up to private jet...#iranu..Oya go and pack your bags and prepare for Sunday's journey..



#Efe_for_the_money

#TeamEfe 3 Likes

What is wrong with TBoss, she gradually opens her way out of that house.

It would have been safe for her to play the victim card considering the gangup against her and Debbie.



I still think Bisola is a Bully though she totally turned everyone against those two.



Conspiracy theory 2 Likes 1 Share

HIRAETH:

Continue to bring out the bad parts of she says... . Mtchewww Book Book

Rapper my foot.

I have nothing against him o

But I guess he lacks exposure indeed, it's very obvious, truth hurts seriously!



Dude has nothing good to say about that Tboss .

He once called her a witch na ,

So y is d exposure issue paining people

They should take a chill pill abeg.

He says shits about Tboss and his fans will concur so make the swerve abeg!!





NwamaziNwaAro:



BUHARI won an election in Nigeria too. I bet he won't win this.

The braggadocio is too much,pride comes before a fall I bet he won't win this.The braggadocio is too much,pride comes before a fall 2 Likes

MadeInTokyo:





Tboss is the most useless, arrogant beautiful girl without common sense that I have ever come across.



The stupid sponsor of the Show PayPorte are just bending the rules of the game and manipulating votes just to get TBoss into the finals and win the show.



They should just send other housemates home and declare Tboss as Winner.



The show alongside PayPorte have lost Credibility.



I rather shop at Jumia or Konga than Shopping on PayPorte that has no credibility.



Please don't give yourself a heart attack... No be by force to watch big brother. Please don't give yourself a heart attack... No be by force to watch big brother. 1 Like