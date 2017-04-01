₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by jonhemma11: 8:01am
BASED ON LOGISTICS, OZORO AGOG AS TEAM EFE MUST WIN BIG BROTHER NAIJA ROLLED INTO TOWN.
THE EDJEBAS CALL IN TO SHOW APPRECIATION.
OSANEBI DONATES MORE CASH AS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL GET SET TO HIT DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY ABRAKA TODAY
AS AIRTIME RUNNING INTO HUNDREDS OF THOUSAND AND DATA WERE MADE AVAILABLE FOR SUPPORTERS OF EFE TO VOTE, WITH MR LUSH, MC YUNG, MC ICE, MC ALIKO AND OTHERS THRILLING THE CROWD.
Ozoro city the capital of Isoko north local government area of Delta state and host to the fastest growing polytechnic in Nigeria went agog as the Team Efe must win bring Brother Naija 2017 campaign trail rolled into town yesterday to canvass for more support for the Delta star Efe Michael Edjeba who is currently contesting to win the grand prize in the on going Big Brother Naija reality show.
The team which convened directly opposite the first bank branch on the express of the Ozoro Kwale road where the students gathered to use the ATM, immediately swung into action recharging the phones of the students who from the excitement on their faces were very happy to have got the platform to vote for their favourite contestant in the Big Brother house.
The convener, Snr Comr Idi Presley stated that according to the theme of the campaign, they were there to raise 10,000 votes for Efe and they have been able to achieve that through the support of Rt Hon Friday Osanebi.The process which lasted from 2:15 pm till 6 pm saw various platforms given to the supporters of Efe to vote, from sms across all networks to the we chat mobile app.
Also, the Edjeba Family through the immediate elder brother of the contestant called in to show their appreciation for what the Team EFE must win and every other Nigerian are doing to support their son.The brother who was in the company of Rt Hon Friday Osanebi could not hide his overwhelming excitement for the genuine show of love that has been shown to his younger brother Efe since the reality show started.He prayed to God to crown all efforts with success on Sunday and for him to reward all endeavours in multiple fold.
Thrilled by the success of the team's campaign, the grand patron of the team Efe must win, Rt Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi popularly called Otunba Worldwide immediately doled out another huge amount of cash to mobilise the team as they get set to hit the streets of Abraka today to provide platforms for the supporters of Efe in the Delta state university to vote for their star.
Airtime running into hundreds of thousand and data were provided yesterdayand from the grapevine, it has been made known that today's own promises to be even bigger than what was experienced yesterday.
The world famous Mr Lush, the, multi talented Mc Yung, the very dynamic duo of Mc Ice and Mc No Joke, Mc Alinko and other notable artistes alongside Dj Cee Kay were on ground to thrill the excited crowd.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/bbnaijamore-supporters-queue-to-get.html
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by jonhemma11: 8:01am
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by jonhemma11: 8:01am
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by rowanMama(f): 8:07am
In some Nlers voice 'Efe for the mulla'
The way I see threads Here about this efe,i just hope he wins the 'mulla'
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:08am
Bossnation
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by MJBOLT(m): 8:13am
if they like let them share range rovers, efe isn't winning jack
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:22am
The First Pic naa Code
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by oruma19: 9:28am
pyyxxaro:XYZ!! In d days of Odin...make una repent
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by oruma19: 9:29am
pyyxxaro:ARO XYZ!!!! MAKE UNA REPENT..
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by clickbnkgod: 9:46am
Na wa o..... Se all of us no go neglect school like this. Make we too enter street.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by XketchDesigns(m): 9:46am
this is why Bigbrother Africa was suspended.
it became a country/tribal thing. Where people did not vote for the deserving winner but just because he is from their country/region.
this is broad-day rigging... you can campaign but not bribe people.
Anyways, efe is not deserving of that money.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by pkeleb6725(m): 9:47am
Efe is almost certainly taking it home...#Efenation I salute
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 9:47am
this have to be the most successful Big brother show hosted anywhere in the world.
lol..beside that ozoro is my home town in delta state isoko local government...i havnt been there in years..
am surprised they have time for this..most of them don't even have dstv...well there are rich politician all over delta with massive house..am sure they are the one doing this nonsense..there are still alot of development that need to be done in that area..look at the nonsense they are doing..it just a tv show..
Nigeria and misplaced priority
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by ilobasama(m): 9:47am
Chaiii
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by Ridwan123(m): 9:48am
efe must win
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by gaetano: 9:48am
the way people carry this BBN thing ehn, e dey weak me. Millions of Nigerians are leaving in poverty, lots of children on the streets are suffering yet no help. But na this show na im politicians and Co dey carry for head.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by RealHaute: 9:48am
I'm so sorry for Nigeria. Zero research, poverty, poor health infrastructure, insecurity, poor quality education, and this is where her priority lies? What a funny country. Hmm...make I no just sound like a prophet of doom. Let me stop here.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by dmltoyin(m): 9:48am
Deriz poverty in my land
LOVE NOT WAR ∆
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by hobermener: 9:49am
If only the youths could be so passionate about pulling our country out from this hell hole
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 9:49am
Honestly this is nonsense.. wish we could use this energy for positive things
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by seunfape(m): 9:49am
Ayiri Emami people
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by bro4u: 9:49am
oruma19:wetin u dey cap
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 9:49am
This game is full of surprises.For me I believe even if efe doesn't come out the winner,he has received massive exposure already.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by smartty68(m): 9:49am
Wow! Efe becomes a millionaire overnight. BBN ends tomorrow
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by lifezone247(m): 9:50am
Letter them go blame Buhari for not providing jobs for the those jobles youths
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by naza9ja(m): 9:50am
Efe for the money.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by Slymonster(m): 9:50am
hmm For inside 25 million naira so...How much will remain inside when he is out of the show...
this is the new way of voting and we keep shouting during election that politicians are sharing money.
common bigbrother has gone another level
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by WHIZKIDEFE(m): 9:50am
Imagine..
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by cuedish: 9:50am
henrydadon:
In the land of poverty.....filled with illiterates which prorities are lost to needless things.
What a country.
Bbn my foot.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:51am
Oz students
No dulling
EFE for the money
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by Fadelex(m): 9:51am
I'll be surprised if efe wins, he's got the biggest fan base no doubt, but are they really voting or making noise upandan?. all the remaining 5 contestants stand equal chance of winning. but I'll go for Tboss cuz she's got a good machinery working for her.
|Re: BBNaija: Efe's Supporters In Delta Queue Up To Collect Airtime To Vote (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 9:51am
Nonsense
