



THE EDJEBAS CALL IN TO SHOW APPRECIATION.



OSANEBI DONATES MORE CASH AS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL GET SET TO HIT DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY ABRAKA TODAY



AS AIRTIME RUNNING INTO HUNDREDS OF THOUSAND AND DATA WERE MADE AVAILABLE FOR SUPPORTERS OF EFE TO VOTE, WITH MR LUSH, MC YUNG, MC ICE, MC ALIKO AND OTHERS THRILLING THE CROWD.



Ozoro city the capital of Isoko north local government area of Delta state and host to the fastest growing polytechnic in Nigeria went agog as the Team Efe must win bring Brother Naija 2017 campaign trail rolled into town yesterday to canvass for more support for the Delta star Efe Michael Edjeba who is currently contesting to win the grand prize in the on going Big Brother Naija reality show.



The team which convened directly opposite the first bank branch on the express of the Ozoro Kwale road where the students gathered to use the ATM, immediately swung into action recharging the phones of the students who from the excitement on their faces were very happy to have got the platform to vote for their favourite contestant in the Big Brother house.



The convener, Snr Comr Idi Presley stated that according to the theme of the campaign, they were there to raise 10,000 votes for Efe and they have been able to achieve that through the support of Rt Hon Friday Osanebi.The process which lasted from 2:15 pm till 6 pm saw various platforms given to the supporters of Efe to vote, from sms across all networks to the we chat mobile app.



Also, the Edjeba Family through the immediate elder brother of the contestant called in to show their appreciation for what the Team EFE must win and every other Nigerian are doing to support their son.The brother who was in the company of Rt Hon Friday Osanebi could not hide his overwhelming excitement for the genuine show of love that has been shown to his younger brother Efe since the reality show started.He prayed to God to crown all efforts with success on Sunday and for him to reward all endeavours in multiple fold.



Thrilled by the success of the team's campaign, the grand patron of the team Efe must win, Rt Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi popularly called Otunba Worldwide immediately doled out another huge amount of cash to mobilise the team as they get set to hit the streets of Abraka today to provide platforms for the supporters of Efe in the Delta state university to vote for their star.



Airtime running into hundreds of thousand and data were provided yesterdayand from the grapevine, it has been made known that today's own promises to be even bigger than what was experienced yesterday.



The world famous Mr Lush, the, multi talented Mc Yung, the very dynamic duo of Mc Ice and Mc No Joke, Mc Alinko and other notable artistes alongside Dj Cee Kay were on ground to thrill the excited crowd.





