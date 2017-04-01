₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:42am
Africa's music belle, Yemi Alade kicked off her "Mama Africa World Tour" yesterday at the Le Trianon theatre in Paris, France.
Here are photos from the high-spirited show as the award-winning diva thrilled her fans to the fullest throughout the night.
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:42am
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Moving4: 9:06am
Wow! Dis is gr8
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 2:12pm
Sweet
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:13pm
Stephanie Otobo oya come and go on tour like your age mates...I heard you're a musician.
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:13pm
sweet lady
@unclezuma where have u been
Nna elee way gi since
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by wendycindy(f): 2:13pm
Cool... Keep it up yemi
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by YelloweWest: 2:13pm
Look at the packed arena. Wow!
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by YonkijiSappo: 2:13pm
Small hall.
Everyone in that place no pass 5K
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by timmycris(m): 2:13pm
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by adenine02: 2:13pm
wu s she epp
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by hollywater: 2:14pm
Mehn Yemi na first lady in Nigeria music industry as of now. Bless up .
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by porshuch: 2:14pm
Wehdone yemi
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Olasco93: 2:14pm
Beauty and Brain
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by jrupa(m): 2:14pm
Impressive.
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:15pm
Godprotectigbo5:
My dear, my containers decided to show up all at once mana based on logistics Ka mmadu chokwa ego na this Lagos.
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 2:15pm
Love dis girl to born!
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Rosskii: 2:15pm
adenine02:Funny guy
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Amazingflights: 2:15pm
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:15pm
unclezuma:
i di right,
aga adi mma
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 2:16pm
cool
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Ikenna94: 2:16pm
Great artistes will always attract a huge following. Good for d industry
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by pkeleb6725(m): 2:18pm
Good stuff!!...from their reactions, you can tell that the crowd z really feeling her performance
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by PhilAmadeus: 2:18pm
hollywater:Wetin this one dey talk..
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 2:18pm
I swear if i catch this girl one day, i go give am belle
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:19pm
See crowd
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by rosrunor45: 2:20pm
wow... that's some populous
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by curiositymaster: 2:21pm
This is the kind of offspring you get when a Yoruba man marries and Igbo lady.
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by willian10: 2:21pm
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by OyeAjk(m): 2:21pm
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 2:21pm
Re: Yemi Alade's Mama Africa Tour In Paris (Photos) by Eastwalk: 2:26pm
Nice one......
