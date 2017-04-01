₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by ebosie11(f): 1:50pm
As shared by The Redeemer's Touch Newspaper....
'TESTIMONY TIME:
God ends barrenness of twenty one years
Praise the Lord! I give God all the glory, all the honour, rose of Sharon, everlasting father. I got married in 1995 and since then I have been looking unto God for the fruit of the womb. Last year Holy Ghost when our daddy in the Lord was ministering I heard the Lord say to me, I will visit you and indeed he visited me last year, this is the bundle of joy, his name is Oluwasindara, God is awesome.
Mrs Idowu Abiodun'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nigerian-lady-welcomes-baby-after-21yrs.html?m=1
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by ebosie11(f): 1:50pm
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by hungryboy(m): 1:54pm
Leave Holy Ghost service out of this matter abeg
Abi you wan tell us say she no been dey attend holy ghost service for the past 21yrs?
Congratulations to the New mother
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by madridguy(m): 2:02pm
Allahu Akhbar.
Congratulation madam.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by enifex007(m): 2:07pm
barrenness barrier is broken......
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by maslong(m): 2:09pm
madridguy:
wetin bring ink attention here
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by BreezyCB(m): 2:25pm
Hallelujah
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by uzoclinton(m): 4:21pm
"i heard the lord say to me, I will visit you and indeed he visited me last year"
why do people refer to God as a 'HE'
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Lexusgs430: 4:23pm
Make i no talk, before RCCG sympathisers call me devil's advocate ....
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Houseofglam7: 4:23pm
Better late than never
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by ednut1(m): 4:23pm
We knw as e dey go. Ivf tins
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by henrydadon(m): 4:23pm
hahaha..yimu
this is one of the reason why Christianity have Been successful in nigeria.any small thing way resembles miracle like this pastor go claim am.
what was god doing for the period of 21 year..
sheeples will come here to tell me God was testing her faith.
abeg i no fit laugh jare.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by dragonking3: 4:23pm
Praise the Lord fam
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Amberon: 4:24pm
Good.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by twilliamx: 4:25pm
Praise God
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by GloriaNinja(f): 4:26pm
Good for them
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by ayodeleamg(m): 4:27pm
You would have attended Holy Ghost service earlier then
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by JustinSlayer69: 4:27pm
So she hasn't been a sincere member for 21 years?
ZERO correlation.
Congrats, ma'am. But, you no go acknowledge all the IVF wey Drs don do ooo
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by weedtheweeds: 4:28pm
What is the meaning of RCCG member? Simply say a couple gave birth after 21 years in prison. you make it sound like the church gave her the child. Children are from God not from RCCG. If the church played a role in the birth, why did they wait 21 years before performing the miracle? Pls channel the praises to God and not RCCG.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Nickymezor(f): 4:28pm
Great God
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by vilkizzy(m): 4:28pm
Meehnn.... 21yrs after marriage? Za pikin suppose don henter university wo! Dem say if twud take u 10days to chop down a tree, use nine days sharpening the cutlass. Za child would be a wonder to his generation. Big congratulations to u ma. Ur own Isaac has come.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Hydrolysis: 4:28pm
I don't want this kind of testimony . it's my right before God and man to give birth immediately after marriage.. That's my faith that's how it will be for me
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by DLuciano: 4:29pm
hungryboy:hannah attended Shiloh several years till a certain day God addressed her matter. Please try and understand scriptures, Adeboye is not one of those pastors that takes glory.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by ollah2: 4:30pm
Which one be after holy ghost service? Can she count the number of holy ghost services she has attended at RCCG and other churches?
Congrats anyways
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Bollinger(m): 4:30pm
Welcome to church. Please leave your brain outside the doors. You won't need it.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Tazdroid(m): 4:31pm
Wow
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Tazdroid(m): 4:32pm
Hydrolysis:
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by brostheo(m): 4:33pm
Did the pregnancy just get there after the so called holy ghost service abi she has been 21years pregnant?
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by princejones(m): 4:34pm
God is awesome
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by Tazdroid(m): 4:34pm
henrydadon:It's one thing to believe that God does not exist and it's another to antagonize those who believe in God. One should not provoke/promote religious conflict because one doesn't share the same beliefs with others.
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by felixomor: 4:35pm
Hallelujah !
|Re: RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service by wawappl: 4:35pm
hungryboy:
Hanna always worship with her husband at shiloh yearly. After many years God visited her in the same shiloh. Bros God is great and He blesses at his own time. Awesome! Thank you lord for wiping away her tears. I pray you visit my younger sis. Oby soon. In Jesus name amen.
