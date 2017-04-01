Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / RCCG Member Gives Birth 21 Years After Marriage After Holy Ghost Service (5374 Views)

Woman With No Vaginal Opening Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Lagos (Photos) / Our Dangerous Prayers, Using Holy Ghost Fire As A Weapon Of Destruction / Osibanjo And Pastor Adeboye At RCCG Holy Ghost Service Today(Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'TESTIMONY TIME:



God ends barrenness of twenty one years



Praise the Lord! I give God all the glory, all the honour, rose of Sharon, everlasting father. I got married in 1995 and since then I have been looking unto God for the fruit of the womb. Last year Holy Ghost when our daddy in the Lord was ministering I heard the Lord say to me, I will visit you and indeed he visited me last year, this is the bundle of joy, his name is Oluwasindara, God is awesome.



Mrs Idowu Abiodun'





Source: As shared by The Redeemer's Touch Newspaper....'TESTIMONY TIME:God ends barrenness of twenty one yearsPraise the Lord! I give God all the glory, all the honour, rose of Sharon, everlasting father. I got married in 1995 and since then I have been looking unto God for the fruit of the womb. Last year Holy Ghost when our daddy in the Lord was ministering I heard the Lord say to me, I will visit you and indeed he visited me last year, this is the bundle of joy, his name is Oluwasindara, God is awesome.Mrs Idowu Abiodun'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/nigerian-lady-welcomes-baby-after-21yrs.html?m=1 4 Likes 1 Share

Leave Holy Ghost service out of this matter abeg



Abi you wan tell us say she no been dey attend holy ghost service for the past 21yrs?















Congratulations to the New mother 5 Likes

Allahu Akhbar.



Congratulation madam. 2 Likes

barrenness barrier is broken......

madridguy:

Allahu Akhbar.



Congratulation madam.



wetin bring ink attention here wetin bring ink attention here 3 Likes

Hallelujah 1 Like

"i heard the lord say to me, I will visit you and indeed he visited me last year"



why do people refer to God as a 'HE'

Make i no talk, before RCCG sympathisers call me devil's advocate ....

Better late than never 1 Like

We knw as e dey go. Ivf tins 2 Likes

hahaha..yimu



this is one of the reason why Christianity have Been successful in nigeria.any small thing way resembles miracle like this pastor go claim am.



what was god doing for the period of 21 year..



sheeples will come here to tell me God was testing her faith.



abeg i no fit laugh jare. 5 Likes 1 Share

Praise the Lord fam

Good.

Praise God 1 Like

Good for them

You would have attended Holy Ghost service earlier then

So she hasn't been a sincere member for 21 years?



ZERO correlation.









Congrats, ma'am. But, you no go acknowledge all the IVF wey Drs don do ooo Congrats, ma'am. But, you no go acknowledge all the IVF wey Drs don do ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

What is the meaning of RCCG member? Simply say a couple gave birth after 21 years in prison. you make it sound like the church gave her the child. Children are from God not from RCCG. If the church played a role in the birth, why did they wait 21 years before performing the miracle? Pls channel the praises to God and not RCCG. 2 Likes

Great God

Meehnn.... 21yrs after marriage? Za pikin suppose don henter university wo! Dem say if twud take u 10days to chop down a tree, use nine days sharpening the cutlass. Za child would be a wonder to his generation. Big congratulations to u ma. Ur own Isaac has come. 1 Like

. it's my right before God and man to give birth immediately after marriage.. That's my faith that's how it will be for me I don't want this kind of testimony. it's my right before God and man to give birth immediately after marriage.. That's my faith that's how it will be for me 1 Like

hungryboy:

Leave Holy Ghost service out of this matter abeg



Abi you wan tell us say she no been dey attend holy ghost service for the past 21yrs?















Congratulations to the New mother





hannah attended Shiloh several years till a certain day God addressed her matter. Please try and understand scriptures, Adeboye is not one of those pastors that takes glory. hannah attended Shiloh several years till a certain day God addressed her matter. Please try and understand scriptures, Adeboye is not one of those pastors that takes glory. 2 Likes

Which one be after holy ghost service? Can she count the number of holy ghost services she has attended at RCCG and other churches?



Congrats anyways 1 Like

Welcome to church. Please leave your brain outside the doors. You won't need it. 1 Like

Wow

Hydrolysis:

I don't want this kind of testimony . it's my right before God and man to give birth immediately after marriage.. That's my faith that's how it will be for me

Did the pregnancy just get there after the so called holy ghost service abi she has been 21years pregnant? 1 Like

God is awesome

henrydadon:

hahaha..yimu



this is one of the reason why Christianity have Been successful in nigeria.any small thing way resembles miracle like this pastor go claim am.



what was god doing for the period of 21 year..



sheeples will come here to me God was testing her faith.



abeg i no fit laugh jare. It's one thing to believe that God does not exist and it's another to antagonize those who believe in God. One should not provoke/promote religious conflict because one doesn't share the same beliefs with others. 1 Like

Hallelujah !