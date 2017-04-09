₦airaland Forum

Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Profayo: 5:51pm On Apr 08
A nairalander(Purplelips)was the best graduating student at the induction held on April 6 2017,she won six prizes including the prize for the award for the best graduating student

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Escalze(m): 5:54pm On Apr 08
congrats

not my specs though tongue

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by nero2face: 5:59pm On Apr 08
congratulations my dear, if not for de kind of country we're in, u would need a great honour...and recognition... make u don't collect their #250 as a prize...(#justlikeuniport)

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by BreezyCB(m): 6:01pm On Apr 08
Congratulations bless up
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by THUNDAR(m): 6:03pm On Apr 08
Wow! amazing!
booked
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by umarshehu58: 6:41pm On Apr 08
All this bookworms no sabi love at all, na so so book dey dere head tongue

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:11pm On Apr 08
congratulations
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Zico5(m): 10:18pm On Apr 08
A friend of mine a male won it in year 2000
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Brownbarbie97(f): 10:23pm On Apr 08
Congrats dear
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by DebbyChris(f): 10:28pm On Apr 08
congratulations!!
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by potbelly(m): 10:39pm On Apr 08
Congrats purplelips... Beauty + brains... smiley

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Tochex101(m): 10:56pm On Apr 08
Escalze:
congrats

not my specs though tongue
People displaying poor upbringing everywhere. Who told you she would even look at you twice?

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by mekonglobal(m): 11:43pm On Apr 08
Goodone, Bae Keep Reping Nairaland And Nigeria Where Ever U Go. Congrants.
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by superfelix: 11:51pm On Apr 08
smiley
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Tallesty1(m): 12:13am
Escalze:
congrats
not my specs though tongue
I am sure you're not her specs too.

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by ExAngel007(f): 7:22am
congrats dear

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Daniyemi: 7:23am
Escalze:
congrats

not my specs though tongue

Intelligence is a turn on for me. A reasonable man won't marry a dump girl. She is not even bad looking.

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by ammyluv2002(f): 9:04am
Daniyemi:


Intelligence is a turn on for me. A reasonable man won't marry a dump girl. She is not even bad looking.
Na Tboss supporter the guy be...beauty over everything grin grin tongue tongue tongue


Na joke o!
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by ammyluv2002(f): 9:05am
Congratulations dear
Wow beautiful girl cheesy congrats
Wow beautiful girl cheesy congrats

Happy Birthday to a lovely guy
KennyID17
Please try and enjoy it dear !
LLNP more blessing kiss( on the cheek o) grin

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by presentley: 9:16am
Zico5:
A friend of mine a male won it in year 2000
we are now discussing 2017 sir

Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by cagcani: 9:18am
oldfoolnigger:
congratulations
U Ehn cheesy cheesy, thank u for the mention sha angry grin grin
Bumbae1:
Wow beautiful girl cheesy congrats

Happy Birthday to a lovely guy
KennyID17
Please try and enjoy it dear !
LLNP more blessing kiss( on the cheek o ) grin


U Ehn cheesy cheesy, thank u for the mention sha angry grin grin
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by safarigirl(f): 9:18am
Daniyemi:


Intelligence is a turn on for me. A reasonable man won't marry a dump girl. She is not even bad looking.
the word is 'dumb' not 'dump' and being book smart does not mean someone is not dumb

You fit ask her current affairs now and she won't know jack cuz such people rarely go outside their scope of study
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by toprealman: 9:18am
Escalze:
congrats

not my specs though tongue
Yeah not your spec but when someone puts all the effort in turning her to a "finished product", YOUR SPEC won't let her be! FB, NL, Twitter, IG.....na so so baby/dear PLEASE what is your number!
You don't see am now de form cossy BF...ok ooo.
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by chiefolododo(m): 9:18am
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by MrSmith007: 9:19am
Congratulations
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Henryyy(m): 9:20am
Congratulations dear. U look kind of like Simi.
Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by noble71(m): 9:20am
Congrats dear. beauty with brain.

