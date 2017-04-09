₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,783 members, 3,467,167 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 09:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing (3893 Views)
Benjamin Marcus Graduates As Best Student From Knutsford University Ghana / Comfort Ekaette Inyang, BABCOCK Best Student: I Never Had A Boyfriend On Campus / UNIOSUN Best Student Got Mug As Gift (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Profayo: 5:51pm On Apr 08
A nairalander(Purplelips)was the best graduating student at the induction held on April 6 2017,she won six prizes including the prize for the award for the best graduating student
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Escalze(m): 5:54pm On Apr 08
congrats
not my specs though
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by nero2face: 5:59pm On Apr 08
congratulations my dear, if not for de kind of country we're in, u would need a great honour...and recognition... make u don't collect their #250 as a prize...(#justlikeuniport)
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by BreezyCB(m): 6:01pm On Apr 08
Congratulations bless up
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by THUNDAR(m): 6:03pm On Apr 08
Wow! amazing!
booked
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by umarshehu58: 6:41pm On Apr 08
All this bookworms no sabi love at all, na so so book dey dere head
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:11pm On Apr 08
congratulations
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Zico5(m): 10:18pm On Apr 08
A friend of mine a male won it in year 2000
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Brownbarbie97(f): 10:23pm On Apr 08
Congrats dear
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by DebbyChris(f): 10:28pm On Apr 08
congratulations!!
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by potbelly(m): 10:39pm On Apr 08
Congrats purplelips... Beauty + brains...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Tochex101(m): 10:56pm On Apr 08
Escalze:People displaying poor upbringing everywhere. Who told you she would even look at you twice?
15 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by mekonglobal(m): 11:43pm On Apr 08
Goodone, Bae Keep Reping Nairaland And Nigeria Where Ever U Go. Congrants.
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by superfelix: 11:51pm On Apr 08
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Tallesty1(m): 12:13am
Escalze:I am sure you're not her specs too.
7 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by ExAngel007(f): 7:22am
congrats dear
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Daniyemi: 7:23am
Escalze:
Intelligence is a turn on for me. A reasonable man won't marry a dump girl. She is not even bad looking.
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by ammyluv2002(f): 9:04am
Daniyemi:Na Tboss supporter the guy be...beauty over everything
Na joke o!
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by ammyluv2002(f): 9:05am
Congratulations dear
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Bumbae1(f): 9:15am
Wow beautiful girl congrats
Happy Birthday to a lovely guy
KennyID17
Please try and enjoy it dear !
LLNP more blessing ( on the cheek o)
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by presentley: 9:16am
Zico5:we are now discussing 2017 sir
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by cagcani: 9:18am
oldfoolnigger:
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by KennyID17(m): 9:18am
Bumbae1:
U Ehn , thank u for the mention sha
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by safarigirl(f): 9:18am
Daniyemi:the word is 'dumb' not 'dump' and being book smart does not mean someone is not dumb
You fit ask her current affairs now and she won't know jack cuz such people rarely go outside their scope of study
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by toprealman: 9:18am
Escalze:Yeah not your spec but when someone puts all the effort in turning her to a "finished product", YOUR SPEC won't let her be! FB, NL, Twitter, IG.....na so so baby/dear PLEASE what is your number!
You don't see am now de form cossy BF...ok ooo.
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by chiefolododo(m): 9:18am
.
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by MrSmith007: 9:19am
Congratulations
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by Henryyy(m): 9:20am
Congratulations dear. U look kind of like Simi.
|Re: Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing by noble71(m): 9:20am
Congrats dear. beauty with brain.
l need Information Regards To UNILAG MBA Exam Scheduled / No More Deferment Of PTDF MSc Overseas Scholarship!!! / Military School
Viewing this topic: Tbagwell1(m), VictorAB, sunday0707(m), Oluwapresley(m), Jbond(m), Iamabraham(m), jasonclement(m), kmat18, mercuryeyez, Leonnifemi(m), swish9(m), Gboxz, alade112(m), Damfostopper(m), mirabeldesmond(f), omoyahaya(m), WINNERMENTALITY, Jarus(m), DoubleN(m), Pesuzok(m), Unekz(m), wayseir, HaneefahRN(f), sundoj08(m), musabdul2, flexd99, munas, AutumnSpring(f), onyenze123(m), pwettyesther(f), mantlestone, akdam, dljbd1(m), sparko1(m), davit, khattab008, barrykayus(m), pixtuk(m), Adeevah(f), OluwabuqqyYOLO(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), antontech(m), dopeJemi, phemolala07(m), ozone0801(m), captainmichaelo, Scream(m), wkelekun, YourGrace, coolsegun2002, tonymania(m), EMMANER(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13