₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,640 members, 3,621,305 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 02:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School (9500 Views)
Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing / Benjamin Marcus Graduates As Best Student From Knutsford University Ghana / WAEC Result Of A Student From St. Francis Catholic College, Oyo. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by CastedDude: 11:48am
Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian student who graduated as the best student from Russian medical school, with a perfect CGPA . Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz, from Kano State, graduated yesterday, the 26th of June, 2017,from the Kazan Medical University Russia with a 5.0 distinction (RUSSIAN RED DIPLOMA).
He received his award from the Russian Minister of Health and Rector respectively.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/mohammed-mustafa-cengiz-nigerian-student-graduates-as-best-student-from-russian-medical-school.html
6 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by sarrki(m): 11:49am
Good one
Good Nigeria Ambassador
4 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by CastedDude: 11:49am
cc; lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Dutchey(m): 11:50am
booked
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Holuwahphemy(m): 11:51am
Some Nigerians are still making us proud...
Where are the name checkers?
5 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by decatalyst(m): 11:55am
Impressive!
Good to know that being a fine boy doesn't make you irresponsible and not being a goal getter.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by sayentease(m): 11:56am
Why is he standing beside a Turkish flag then?
OP.. Be like say Evans don kidnap your brain join..
It is only good things you like to claim. He's a turk
Don't be decieved by his name. Turks are Moslems.
26 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Evablizin(f): 11:56am
Wow fine boy mustafa,congrats jarri slay king with excellent brain.UP NAIJA
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by MDsambo: 12:03pm
We're proud of you bro
5 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by firstclassmumu(m): 12:27pm
Congrats aboki
2 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Oladimejyy(m): 12:45pm
Evan tribe wouldnt like this oo. Banana fall on them
4 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by MDsambo: 12:49pm
Oladimejyy:
Coconut fall on them
3 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Smattmat: 1:45pm
We are good
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by OrdercityWeb: 1:46pm
[left][/left]
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Camlot000007: 1:46pm
Pls fellow nairalanders, i know there some people who can really help here in this forum
I need work anything one can do as part job
My location is abeokuta
Am also a student
Pls help me as I need to pay my tuition fee with time.
Thanks
Contact me through my mail address amgettingsquared@gmail.com
1 Like
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by whizraymond(m): 1:46pm
ipob right now
1 Like
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by incredibleace(m): 1:46pm
NCAN right now
6 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by ivolt: 1:47pm
That is a turkish school.
Congrats to the guy.
1 Like
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by kcynho(m): 1:47pm
f
1 Like
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by whitebeard(m): 1:47pm
.are..nothing to say,
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Blackfire(m): 1:48pm
MDsambo:
Bomb fall on u.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Urdreamgirl(f): 1:48pm
congratulations to him... me sef wan graduate as the best student in unilorin... e don pass jare with my GP that can hardly flash mtn to glo number :Dcongratulations to him... me sef wan graduate as the best student in unilorin... e don pass jare with my GP that can hardly flash mtn to glo number
1 Like
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by AmoryBlacq: 1:48pm
Nigerians always striding!
we are a nation of intellectuals
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by WILL888(m): 1:48pm
[quote author=sayentease post=57882557]Why is he standing beside a Turkish flag then?
OP.. Be like say Evans don kidnap your brain join..
It is only good things you like to claim. He's a turk
Don't be decieved by his name. Turks are Moslems.
I LIKE UR SHARP BRAIN!
2 Likes
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by sukkot: 1:49pm
so this where hausa money go
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by OrestesDante: 1:49pm
good development
1 Like
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by hardbody: 1:49pm
MDsambo:
They did not teach him that you don't have a tie on if you are not wearing socks. Dressing faux pas. ..Everything no be certificate but kudos to the boy sha
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Emu4life(m): 1:49pm
Not Afonja nor Flatron
So no Chest beating.
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by strangest(m): 1:49pm
is he a boxer? why he wrap his hand?
nice one from the gambaris... afonjos and flatinos continue
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by MDsambo: 1:49pm
Blackfire:
Atomic bomb fall on u
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by Exponental(m): 1:49pm
The educated few always stand out.....
|Re: Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School by NosaHenry(m): 1:49pm
i love the fact that he adorn Nigerian flag logo. congrats man!!
Uniben Clearance Start 7th February & Date Of Resumption Update 14 Feb / Access Jamb/utme Past Questions Online / UI & OAU Which Is Better?
Viewing this topic: demmy66, lanrefresh(m), misterkelly, micskales(m), yemilala(m), Wandeayo, h8rr, Paulpaulpaul(m), adeluk2000, Abuzay2r, soulbless(f), cerahlee(f), isrealisaac, Godian45(m), sarutobie(m), mekzymiles(m), equalgarden, Luckylife(m), PMPhoenix(m), Benitogucci(m), Magnitki, Rollindollars(m), Dokitadotun, Dauraking, Hadeyur(f), AboveGod, Temiwrites(f), LeSulk(m), akannishemilore, zagaina(m), ogbevireo(m), izzyybothe17, gameboyo, piscesgem, popnation1, felixxy(m), shasha101(f), valves(m), itsIYKE(m), Kennydoc(m), Danycrusoe(m), Jedidiahworld(m), osimataylor(m), austinvsb1(m), celeiyke1(m), Mpeace(m), keniwonder(m), Kazzman(m), onwards, Astuteleader(m), Donbiggi, juwoonn(m), kamsonic(m), kams19(m), haftob(m), Amoxman(m), Bayswater, Nifeola, dykegabriel, olyalby(m), Matadaz(m), jaycyclopedia(m), PACHRIS(m), MysticalTee(m), hoodedjaystrim(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9