Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz Graduates As Best Student From Russian Medical School (9500 Views)

Beautiful Nairalander Graduates As Best Student In OAUTHC School Of Nursing / Benjamin Marcus Graduates As Best Student From Knutsford University Ghana / WAEC Result Of A Student From St. Francis Catholic College, Oyo. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He received his award from the Russian Minister of Health and Rector respectively.



Source; Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian student who graduated as the best student from Russian medical school, with a perfect CGPA . Mohammed Mustafa Cengiz, from Kano State, graduated yesterday, the 26th of June, 2017,from the Kazan Medical University Russia with a 5.0 distinction (RUSSIAN RED DIPLOMA).He received his award from the Russian Minister of Health and Rector respectively.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/mohammed-mustafa-cengiz-nigerian-student-graduates-as-best-student-from-russian-medical-school.html 6 Likes

Good one



Good Nigeria Ambassador 4 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 3 Likes

booked

Some Nigerians are still making us proud...





Where are the name checkers? 5 Likes





Good to know that being a fine boy doesn't make you irresponsible and not being a goal getter. Impressive!Good to know that being a fine boy doesn't make you irresponsible and not being a goal getter. 9 Likes 1 Share

Why is he standing beside a Turkish flag then?





OP.. Be like say Evans don kidnap your brain join..

It is only good things you like to claim. He's a turk





Don't be decieved by his name. Turks are Moslems. 26 Likes

Wow fine boy mustafa,congrats jarri slay king with excellent brain.UP NAIJA

We're proud of you bro



nothing good comes from the north 5 Likes

Congrats aboki 2 Likes

Evan tribe wouldnt like this oo. Banana fall on them 4 Likes

Oladimejyy:

Evan tribe wouldnt like this oo. Banana fall on them

Coconut fall on them Coconut fall on them 3 Likes

We are good

[left][/left]

Pls fellow nairalanders, i know there some people who can really help here in this forum



I need work anything one can do as part job

My location is abeokuta

Am also a student

Pls help me as I need to pay my tuition fee with time.

Thanks

Contact me through my mail address amgettingsquared@gmail.com 1 Like

ipob right now 1 Like

NCAN right now 6 Likes

That is a turkish school.

Congrats to the guy. 1 Like

f 1 Like

.are..nothing to say,

MDsambo:







Coconut fall on them







Bomb fall on u. Bomb fall on u. 6 Likes 1 Share

congratulations to him... me sef wan graduate as the best student in unilorin... e don pass jare with my GP that can hardly flash mtn to glo number :Dcongratulations to him... me sef wan graduate as the best student in unilorin... e don pass jare with my GP that can hardly flash mtn to glo number 1 Like

Nigerians always striding!



we are a nation of intellectuals

[quote author=sayentease post=57882557]Why is he standing beside a Turkish flag then?





OP.. Be like say Evans don kidnap your brain join..

It is only good things you like to claim. He's a turk





Don't be decieved by his name. Turks are Moslems.









I LIKE UR SHARP BRAIN! 2 Likes

so this where hausa money go

good development 1 Like

MDsambo:

We're proud of you bro



nothing good comes from the north

They did not teach him that you don't have a tie on if you are not wearing socks. Dressing faux pas. ..Everything no be certificate but kudos to the boy sha They did not teach him that you don't have a tie on if you are not wearing socks. Dressing faux pas. ..Everything no be certificate but kudos to the boy sha

Not Afonja nor Flatron

So no Chest beating.

is he a boxer? why he wrap his hand?





nice one from the gambaris... afonjos and flatinos continue

Blackfire:









Bomb fall on u.

Atomic bomb fall on u Atomic bomb fall on u

The educated few always stand out.....