Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) (2951 Views)

Hilda Dokubo - I Got Pregnant At 16, Became A Millionaire At 17 / Genevieve Nnaji shares NO-MAKE UP Pic, Blasted By Some Fans (PHOTOS) / Hilda Dokubo Meets With Asari Dokubo In Buguma - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







She shared a picture of her natural face on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSoSG3OhZp5/?taken-by=hildadokubo





READ FROM SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/veteran-actress-hilda-dokubo-shows.html Nollywood Veteran Actress, Hilda Dokubo still looks beautiful.She shared a picture of her natural face on Instagram, to the delight of her fans. 3 Likes

Wow.Fine mama.







She look beautifull Cry cry mamaShe look beautifull 1 Like

She is always looking beautiful

it's good to take a break from makeup #TeamNatural Beautiful womanit's good to take a break from makeup #TeamNatural 2 Likes

Her hair is natural, na fine girl

natural beauty ...and smart... but na she cry pass for africa natural beauty ...and smart... but na she cry pass for africa

First to comment

Very nice looking! Real woman has her own hair no wig or weave on, I love women with their own hair no patchy baldness. 1 Like

Beauriful.

She is beautiful, but i can see brown powder and eye pencil

Natural beauty is the bomb

face of stopthesoot in Port Harcourt

Beautiful mama



Cry cry mama

Fine

Now, this is what is called beauty.

The CEO of Nollywood On-screen Tears Ltd 1 Like

Wow she radiant skin.

MrPresident1:

Her hair is natural, na fine girl woman Take note, she fit born you in ten places Take note, she fit born you in ten places

She luk gud without make up

beautiful woman She can cry 4 Africabeautiful woman

Is she mixed raced?

Ok

Her beauty is almost intimidating.

OneManLegion:

Her beauty is almost intimidating. dude where the fork have u been? dude where the fork have u been?

Tazdroid:

Take note, she fit born you in ten places e be like say twins we be. because na the thing wey they my mind u just said e be like say twins we be. because na the thing wey they my mind u just said

Meh, if dis woman cry 4 u eh...

Hilda is endowed wit lasting beauty, same as Liz Benson wey fine pass im daughter 100%.