Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by JamieNaij(m): 6:05pm
Nollywood Veteran Actress, Hilda Dokubo still looks beautiful.
She shared a picture of her natural face on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSoSG3OhZp5/?taken-by=hildadokubo
READ FROM SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/veteran-actress-hilda-dokubo-shows.html
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Henryyy(m): 6:29pm
Wow.Fine mama.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by youngberry001(m): 6:30pm
Cry cry mama
She look beautifull
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by umarshehu58: 6:36pm
She is always looking beautiful
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Jessidaisy4(f): 6:50pm
Beautiful woman it's good to take a break from makeup #TeamNatural
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by DICKtator: 7:43pm
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by MrPresident1: 7:44pm
Her hair is natural, na fine girl
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by tobtap: 7:44pm
natural beauty ...and smart... but na she cry pass for africa
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by adonshow(m): 7:44pm
First to comment
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by gypsey(m): 7:44pm
Very nice looking! Real woman has her own hair no wig or weave on, I love women with their own hair no patchy baldness.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by megareal(f): 7:45pm
Beauriful.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by lilyheaven: 7:46pm
She is beautiful, but i can see brown powder and eye pencil
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by OsitaJustice: 7:46pm
Natural beauty is the bomb
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by otokx(m): 7:46pm
face of stopthesoot in Port Harcourt
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Chrisozone: 7:46pm
Beautiful mama
Cry cry mama
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by igwechi1977(m): 7:46pm
Fine
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Splinz(m): 7:46pm
Now, this is what is called beauty.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 7:46pm
The CEO of Nollywood On-screen Tears Ltd
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 7:47pm
Wow she radiant skin.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 7:47pm
MrPresident1:Take note, she fit born you in ten places
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by Fisayo1212: 7:47pm
She luk gud without make up
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by cerowo(f): 7:50pm
She can cry 4 Africa beautiful woman
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by gypsey(m): 7:51pm
Is she mixed raced?
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by admax(m): 7:53pm
Ok
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by OneManLegion(m): 7:55pm
Her beauty is almost intimidating.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by motherfucker: 7:57pm
OneManLegion:dude where the fork have u been?
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by binsanni(m): 7:58pm
Tazdroid:e be like say twins we be. because na the thing wey they my mind u just said
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by SKYWEAVER: 7:59pm
Meh, if dis woman cry 4 u eh...
Hilda is endowed wit lasting beauty, same as Liz Benson wey fine pass im daughter 100%.
|Re: Hilda Dokubo's No Makeup Face (Photo) by OneManLegion(m): 8:01pm
motherfucker:
long story, bruh.
Let's call on facebook.
E-mail me your Facebook id.
