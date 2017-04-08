Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US (25567 Views)

A D.C. police officer has been arrested in Maryland and is facing an array of charges after police say he paid a 15-year-old girl for sex and then demanded the money back at gunpoint.



Anne Arundel County police arrested 27-year-old Metropolitan Police Officer Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale on Thursday.



Ekwonna is charged with armed robbery, firearm use, first, second and third-degree assault, third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment and prostitution offenses, police said.



All of the charges stem from an alleged incident on Jan. 9.



Court documents show the teen told authorities she met a man on social media, and he offered her $80 for sex. After they met and had sex, she said the man pointed a gun at her and took his money back.



This man was later identified as Ekwonna, police say.



Ekwonna had been with the police department for 14 months and was assigned to the Second District. His police powers were revoked and he was placed on a "non-contact status," the department said. The department said Ekwonna was terminated on Friday.



No attorney is listed in online court records.



Chime! Bobo wey fine like this! All he needed to do is spend a couple of days seriously toasting a girl and seex shall be his for free for as long as he continues to be a good boy. Arindin! 45 Likes 1 Share







The 'our' bloda is heartless fa You rob a 15 year old girl of her pride (body) all because she was dumb to trade it for money, and you still went ahead to rob her of the money due to her.The 'our' bloda is heartless fa 21 Likes

they should Arrest the parents of the gi mmmm 15year old prostitutethey should Arrest the parents of the gi 10 Likes

.This guy is obviously born and raised in the U S hence engage on what is a common practice in the environment when caught they will deny him as among them then trace his root to be a foreign national





but when he is an intellectual or a genus, talented sports man they would claim him as a black American

. 75 Likes 1 Share

stop calling this mofos Nigerians.... he lives and works in the US, yet u dey call d negroe nigerian 35 Likes 2 Shares

Sweet pink lips 6 Likes

Its only when somebody bleeps up that they remember to trace his ancestral roots.



If he had made a remarkable discovery, Yankee would have claimed him as a true american.



NCAN should not bother themselves with this sorry excuse for a man.



He's a full blooded american.



In short, .......... 19 Likes 2 Shares

Ekwonna!!!!!





coman open the door



I brought afrocandy and maheeda with me 29 Likes

Please, whoever is hanging on to Nigeria's remote control should please push the stop button on national disgrace at home and in diaspora. E don too mush 4 Likes

Lol.... The pussy must have not worth the casg

Ok na

sick people every where......

Born and raised in the U.S and you call him a Nigerian? 6 Likes

I just wish some people will look beyond the name!

Name checkers i mean 3 Likes

Na wa ooooo. Sex sex all over the media

Nigerians..always everywhr

Me na name i come to check. As for d girl sorry eh 2 Likes

which kind life we dey

Tweh!



The only thing that joins us to him is his parentage and name, every other aspect is pure American. Abeg we reject this unworthy ambassador of Nigeria.The only thing that joins us to him is his parentage and name, every other aspect is pure American. 6 Likes 1 Share