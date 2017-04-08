₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by sugarbelly: 7:19pm
A D.C. police officer has been arrested in Maryland and is facing an array of charges after police say he paid a 15-year-old girl for sex and then demanded the money back at gunpoint.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/DC-Police-Officer-Arrested-on-Multitude-of-Charges-Including-Assault-and-Prostitution-418585453.html%3Famp%3Dy
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by sisisioge: 7:23pm
Chime! Bobo wey fine like this! All he needed to do is spend a couple of days seriously toasting a girl and seex shall be his for free for as long as he continues to be a good boy. Arindin!
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by decatalyst(m): 7:39pm
You rob a 15 year old girl of her pride (body) all because she was dumb to trade it for money, and you still went ahead to rob her of the money due to her.
The 'our' bloda is heartless fa
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by danielicon(m): 7:41pm
mmmm 15year old prostitute they should Arrest the parents of the gi
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Archaa(m): 7:52pm
.This guy is obviously born and raised in the U S hence engage on what is a common practice in the environment when caught they will deny him as among them then trace his root to be a foreign national
but when he is an intellectual or a genus, talented sports man they would claim him as a black American
.
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by teamsynergy: 8:17pm
stop calling this mofos Nigerians.... he lives and works in the US, yet u dey call d negroe nigerian
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Jessidaisy4(f): 8:17pm
Sweet pink lips
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Noblesoul123: 8:17pm
Its only when somebody bleeps up that they remember to trace his ancestral roots.
If he had made a remarkable discovery, Yankee would have claimed him as a true american.
NCAN should not bother themselves with this sorry excuse for a man.
He's a full blooded american.
In short, ..........
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by piperson(m): 8:17pm
Ekwonna!!!!!
coman open the door
I brought afrocandy and maheeda with me
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Tazdroid(m): 8:17pm
Please, whoever is hanging on to Nigeria's remote control should please push the stop button on national disgrace at home and in diaspora. E don too mush
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by WINNERMENTALITY: 8:18pm
Lol.... The pussy must have not worth the casg
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Built2last: 8:18pm
Ok na
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by mazizitonene(m): 8:18pm
sick people every where......
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Drazeen(m): 8:18pm
Born and raised in the U.S and you call him a Nigerian?
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by billionman: 8:18pm
I just wish some people will look beyond the name!
Name checkers i mean
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by SeniorZato(m): 8:18pm
Na wa ooooo. Sex sex all over the media
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by PetrePan(m): 8:19pm
Nigerians..always everywhr
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Ahmed0336(m): 8:19pm
Me na name i come to check. As for d girl sorry eh
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by sean92(m): 8:19pm
which kind life we dey
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by Ishilove: 8:19pm
Abeg we reject this unworthy ambassador of Nigeria. Tweh!
The only thing that joins us to him is his parentage and name, every other aspect is pure American.
|Re: Nigerian Pays 15-Year-Old Girl For Sex, Collects Money Back At Gunpoint In US by leebartea(m): 8:20pm
sugarbelly:flat head?
