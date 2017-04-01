₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by stephenduru: 7:55pm
Nigeria legend, Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC on Saturday beat the First Bank FC 3-0.He was pictured briefing his boys after the match.Such a talent with a foresight!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/kanu-nwankwo-papilo-fc-beats-first-bank.html
1 Share
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Kenzico(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by empress101(f): 8:21pm
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:21pm
ok legend
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by iamnicer: 8:21pm
PAPILOOOO
I KNOW SAY ONE DAY
YOU GO MAKE US PROUD !!
66 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by awa(m): 8:21pm
I know one day these lads would certainly do us proud. Wishing them the very best and hope they keep their cool.....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by ta4ba3(m): 8:22pm
75 min legend
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Adaowerri111: 8:22pm
That's good but where was the match played
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by onunwa21(m): 8:22pm
Papilo, one day you will make us proud
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by UgwuKristian: 8:22pm
STC
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Markshevy(m): 8:23pm
I think his appreciating his guys for taking the technical advice seriously from the coaching crew.I think Kanu should gear up to go and take over from Arsene wenger before people start committing suicide, the heart breake is three much.hahaha
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by 2rucool(m): 8:23pm
Good one, keep it up.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by HisSexcellency(m): 8:23pm
What kind of name is papilo fc. Can't he be a little creative at all
2 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by DeGreat4real: 8:23pm
Really?
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by valx2: 8:23pm
Firstano de la commentatus
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm
Lol @ papilo fc.
Anyway, peak milk said it years ago, that one day, papilo will make us proud
I hope they buy foreign players soonest.
5 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Eberex(m): 8:24pm
MAKE I SEE ANYONE WITH NEGATIVE COMMENT,
PAPILO OUR GUY
2 Likes
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Phi001(m): 8:24pm
So 'briefing boys' is now news?
UgwuKristian:Try again...
1 Like
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by presido2e(m): 8:25pm
Adaowerri111:
Papilo FC is a national league club based in Owerri.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by mooremoney(m): 8:26pm
A legend will always remain a legend
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Emu4life(m): 8:27pm
PAPILLO! one day u go make us happy.hahaha
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by AlexCk: 8:27pm
Nice1 papilo,
But seriously, i just gotta ask.. ....
No vex oo
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by sean92(m): 8:28pm
awa:
no change am jor... Papilo, I know say one day u go make us proud
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Justuceleague2: 8:29pm
Fixed
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:30pm
Kk.. Nawa oooh dis odd just waste like that... Papilo fc vs first bank fc
Home win over 2. 5
1 Like
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by UnknownT: 8:31pm
That's good. But he should post for us to see the day they will lose
1 Like
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Markshevy(m): 8:32pm
papilo fc I no say one day una go enter NPFL.Kanu one of those who truly played for nigeria without pride themselves but yet achieved alot with nigeria not all these yeye plastic leg players wey full every where.I see your foresight.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by delivryboy: 8:32pm
Papilo, one day I know say you go make us cry, it's in YOUUUUU!!!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Adaowerri111: 8:32pm
presido2e:
I know it's based in owerri, I don't think that's his sports centre
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by iluvpomo: 8:34pm
AlexCk:Instead of meat or chicken why you de fry beans? Recession is not good oh...
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by yomalex(m): 8:34pm
Great
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Tenim47(m): 8:35pm
first bank
