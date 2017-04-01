₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,641 members, 3,466,687 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 10:20 PM

Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 (18244 Views)

Kanu Nwankwo And Oliseh Mourn Amodu / Glo NPFL Warri Wolves FC 3 : 2 Abia Warriors (FULL TIME) / NPFL: Warri Wolves Vs Giwa FC (3 - 0) On 18th march 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by stephenduru: 7:55pm
Nigeria legend, Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC on Saturday beat the First Bank FC 3-0.He was pictured briefing his boys after the match.Such a talent with a foresight!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/kanu-nwankwo-papilo-fc-beats-first-bank.html

1 Share

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Kenzico(m): 8:10pm
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by empress101(f): 8:21pm
undecided
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:21pm
ok legend
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by iamnicer: 8:21pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

PAPILOOOO

I KNOW SAY ONE DAY

YOU GO MAKE US PROUD !!

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

66 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by awa(m): 8:21pm
I know one day these lads would certainly do us proud. Wishing them the very best and hope they keep their cool.....

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by ta4ba3(m): 8:22pm
75 min legend
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Adaowerri111: 8:22pm
That's good but where was the match played
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by onunwa21(m): 8:22pm
Papilo, one day you will make us proud
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by UgwuKristian: 8:22pm
STC
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Markshevy(m): 8:23pm
I think his appreciating his guys for taking the technical advice seriously from the coaching crew.I think Kanu should gear up to go and take over from Arsene wenger before people start committing suicide, the heart breake is three much.hahaha
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by 2rucool(m): 8:23pm
Good one, keep it up.
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by HisSexcellency(m): 8:23pm

What kind of name is papilo fc. Can't he be a little creative at all

2 Likes

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by DeGreat4real: 8:23pm
Really?
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by valx2: 8:23pm
Firstano de la commentatus
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by emeijeh(m): 8:23pm
Lol @ papilo fc.







Anyway, peak milk said it years ago, that one day, papilo will make us proud

I hope they buy foreign players soonest. grin

5 Likes

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Eberex(m): 8:24pm
MAKE I SEE ANYONE WITH NEGATIVE COMMENT,

PAPILO OUR GUY

2 Likes

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Phi001(m): 8:24pm
So 'briefing boys' is now news?
UgwuKristian:
STC
Try again...

1 Like

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by presido2e(m): 8:25pm
Adaowerri111:
That's good but where was the match played

Papilo FC is a national league club based in Owerri.
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by mooremoney(m): 8:26pm
A legend will always remain a legend
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Emu4life(m): 8:27pm
PAPILLO! one day u go make us happy.hahaha
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by AlexCk: 8:27pm
Nice1 papilo,

But seriously, i just gotta ask.. ....

No vex oo grin

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by sean92(m): 8:28pm
awa:
I know one day these lads would certainly do us proud. Wishing them the very best and hope they keep their cool.....

no change am jor... Papilo, I know say one day u go make us proud
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Justuceleague2: 8:29pm
Fixed grin
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:30pm
Kk.. Nawa oooh dis odd just waste like that... Papilo fc vs first bank fc



Home win over 2. 5

1 Like

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by UnknownT: 8:31pm
That's good. But he should post for us to see the day they will lose

1 Like

Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Markshevy(m): 8:32pm
papilo fc I no say one day una go enter NPFL.Kanu one of those who truly played for nigeria without pride themselves but yet achieved alot with nigeria not all these yeye plastic leg players wey full every where.I see your foresight.
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by delivryboy: 8:32pm
Papilo, one day I know say you go make us cry, it's in YOUUUUU!!!
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Adaowerri111: 8:32pm
presido2e:


Papilo FC is a national league club based in Owerri.


I know it's based in owerri, I don't think that's his sports centre
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by iluvpomo: 8:34pm
AlexCk:
Nice1 papilo,

But seriously, i just gotta ask.. ....

No vex oo grin
Instead of meat or chicken why you de fry beans? Recession is not good oh... grin
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by yomalex(m): 8:34pm
Great
Re: Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 by Tenim47(m): 8:35pm
angry first bank

(0) (1) (Reply)

African Nations Cup . Pictures, Results And Videos ~~ / Segun Odegbami Runs For FIFA Presidency / Colombia Vs Uruguay - World Cup (2 - 0) On 28th June 2014

Viewing this topic: hontimmy(m), Nollyvin(m), DSSHQ, sirguy542(m), jonced(m), noscarn91(m), smushi, iseyinoro(m), ejihand, GentleYoung(m), akhis, Brector(m), Successdude(m), Coloradvantage, 2dugged(f), flexcool131(m), Kardinal001(m), nnadengram(m), kceewhyte(m), joxiri, Sagaciousd1, kolaitan(m), Roush, Eldeee, kashala90(m), HemmanuelRichy(m), adedayourt(m), Pvibe007, bamo1122(m), xerxesII, XaviDayo, richard870(m), lanreabbey(m), austinfan4love, Bisited, AkinPhysicist, Emmyemmy1, Ibrofem(m), JhimmySpark(m) and 99 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.