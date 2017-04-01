Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC Defeats First Bank FC 3-0 (18244 Views)

Source: Nigeria legend, Kanu Nwankwo's Papilo FC on Saturday beat the First Bank FC 3-0.He was pictured briefing his boys after the match.Such a talent with a foresight!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/kanu-nwankwo-papilo-fc-beats-first-bank.html 1 Share

ok legend





PAPILOOOO



I KNOW SAY ONE DAY



YOU GO MAKE US PROUD !!



I know one day these lads would certainly do us proud. Wishing them the very best and hope they keep their cool.....

75 min legend

That's good but where was the match played

Papilo, one day you will make us proud

I think his appreciating his guys for taking the technical advice seriously from the coaching crew.I think Kanu should gear up to go and take over from Arsene wenger before people start committing suicide, the heart breake is three much.hahaha

Good one, keep it up.



What kind of name is papilo fc. Can't he be a little creative at all What kind of name is papilo fc. Can't he be a little creative at all 2 Likes

Really?

Lol @ papilo fc.















Anyway, peak milk said it years ago, that one day, papilo will make us proud



I hope they buy foreign players soonest. I hope they buy foreign players soonest. 5 Likes

MAKE I SEE ANYONE WITH NEGATIVE COMMENT,



PAPILO OUR GUY 2 Likes



Try again... So 'briefing boys' is now news?Try again...

That's good but where was the match played

Papilo FC is a national league club based in Owerri. Papilo FC is a national league club based in Owerri.

A legend will always remain a legend

PAPILLO! one day u go make us happy.hahaha





But seriously, i just gotta ask.. ....



Nice1 papilo, But seriously, i just gotta ask.. .... No vex oo

I know one day these lads would certainly do us proud. Wishing them the very best and hope they keep their cool.....

Papilo, I know say one day u go make us proud

Kk.. Nawa oooh dis odd just waste like that... Papilo fc vs first bank fc







Home win over 2. 5 1 Like

That's good. But he should post for us to see the day they will lose 1 Like

papilo fc I no say one day una go enter NPFL.Kanu one of those who truly played for nigeria without pride themselves but yet achieved alot with nigeria not all these yeye plastic leg players wey full every where.I see your foresight.

Papilo, one day I know say you go make us cry, it's in YOUUUUU!!!

Papilo FC is a national league club based in Owerri.



I know it's based in owerri, I don't think that's his sports centre I know it's based in owerri, I don't think that's his sports centre

Nice1 papilo,



But seriously, i just gotta ask.. ....



No vex oo Instead of meat or chicken why you de fry beans? Recession is not good oh... Instead of meat or chicken why you de fry beans? Recession is not good oh...

Great