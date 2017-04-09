₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by daewoorazer(m): 11:11pm On Apr 08
I was taking my dinner jejely and this danced passed me. I did d needed.... Now I got to get some chilled wines...
#cool weather
#zanga
2 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by daewoorazer(m): 11:15pm On Apr 08
Lalasticlala comman eat o.. Even though dis one no be snake
6 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by momodub: 11:21pm On Apr 08
this one na soak away rat
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Swegzfreak: 11:22pm On Apr 08
]My own nko?
Btw
Sell your gift cards to me...
I buy at sexy rates
Contact @sig
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Articul8(m): 11:22pm On Apr 08
The bush meat go catch the hunter one day. That thing deserves the right to live.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by hausatoomumu: 11:22pm On Apr 08
I go chop o
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by jeromzy(m): 11:22pm On Apr 08
U just killed a domestic rat
16 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by cr7rooney10(m): 11:22pm On Apr 08
I fear lassa ooo
3 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Sunmibare6(m): 11:22pm On Apr 08
Good one
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by 0b10010011: 11:22pm On Apr 08
Rat
Ebola things loading...........
2 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by maverickdude(m): 11:22pm On Apr 08
U will forget ebola and lassa fever if u take this with cold orijin
1 Like
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by heykims(m): 11:22pm On Apr 08
Omo, that thing fit get meningitis o.. .
5 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by bukola08: 11:22pm On Apr 08
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Ernest777(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
q
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Boscojugunu(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
Lassa fever . beware ooooo
1 Like
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by desiigner(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
Poor rat
1 Like
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Donselekta(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
daewoorazer:food done ready o
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by malel1: 11:23pm On Apr 08
And it made front page
2 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Cladez(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
One day una go chop rat join and still call am bush meat
2 Likes
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Ayblaize(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
.
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by rayblings(m): 11:23pm On Apr 08
I dont like rats
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by jaymejate(m): 11:24pm On Apr 08
Please let's stop killing these animals.
Let us be preserving them.
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Ramos16(m): 11:24pm On Apr 08
Men!, Nigerians, we eat absolutely anything, what is that sef?
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:24pm On Apr 08
No thanks. Make you chop am alone so that only you go suffer the ebola alone
1 Like
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by IamAkinzy: 11:24pm On Apr 08
Chop am!
1 Like
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by Lexusgs430: 11:24pm On Apr 08
Nah city rat u wan chop so o
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by registration(m): 11:24pm On Apr 08
Good
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by izzou(m): 11:25pm On Apr 08
You want to eat a rat?
Tufiakwa
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by YemziAdez(m): 11:25pm On Apr 08
Anthropogenic activities (e.g hunting/unnecessary killing) significantly impoverishing biodiversity in Nigeria.
WehdonSir!
|Re: I Got Myself A Bushmeat This Night... Come Join Me by HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m): 11:25pm On Apr 08
jaymejate:
.
2 Likes
