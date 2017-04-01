₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by OkutaNla: 12:12am
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/i-went-into-drug-trafficking-to-raise-money-for-wedding-suspect/
By Evelyn Usman
A 33 -year-old trader, Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian, arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, with drugs suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 1.205kg, has blamed his indulgence on the need to raise money for wedding.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, travelling to Soekarno–Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, Indonesia, claimed to be an Ivorian. He was arrested while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Indonesia with a Cote d’lvoire international passport bearing the name Grou Bi Clauvis. NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, however, said that during investigation, it was revealed that the suspect hailed from Anambra State with the name Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian.
In his statement, the suspect disclosed that he was offered five thousand dollars to smuggle the drugs to Indonesia. “I am the only son of my parents. I wanted to invest the money in my clothes business and also commence preparation for my marriage in a bid to settle down in life. They offered me five thousand naira to smuggle the drugs to Indonesia”, he stated. Fabian explained that he was not aware that drug trafficking attracts capital punishment in Indonesia” , he said .
Mynd44, Lalasticlala
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by ozoebuka1(m): 12:14am
lmao na my people.
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by ademoladeji(m): 12:17am
Chukwu! Maka why biko?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by folarinmiles(m): 12:48am
Is Lotachukwu a Yoruba name
Meanwhile,
"They offered me five thousand naira to smuggle the drugs to Indonesia”
Yet d smelly mouths will open dere wide mouth to castigate anoda tribe
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by LionDeLeo: 2:37am
Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian,
Same people, every day.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by LionDeLeo: 2:39am
folarinmiles:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by stefanweeks: 2:52am
Drug work
Is our work o
But seriously this has to stop
My brother's should have a rethink
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by Kwarupshun(m): 4:11am
By their names we shall know them.
Kwenu!
Ah dinor menshun tribe o
Let me go and smoke my IGBO
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by hisgrace090: 6:26am
Just because of marriage you went into drug not considering how many people that will run mad through you?
Drug peddlers are destroying lives, empowering criminals.
Say nu to illicit drugs.
4 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by omofunaab(m): 9:10am
The next population census go bad mehn.
Developers but why na
3 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by celestialAgent(m): 11:21am
Am not surprised, he is a developer!
Dude is trying to further develop Nigeria by being prolific in the official way!!!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by xana101: 11:21am
Blame buhari
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by woodcook: 11:21am
They always have reasons.
7 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by Jacksparr0w127: 11:21am
What an excuse
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by adaksbullet(m): 11:22am
Ole
omo ale jatijati
Thieve
Seen has his eye his dy look Oyo and ibadan
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by money121(m): 11:22am
Ok
A 33 -year-old trader, Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian
Na by force to spend lavishly in your wedding...
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by hardywaltz(m): 11:22am
War Start
3 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by adaksbullet(m): 11:22am
Jacksparr0w127:
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by olatade(m): 11:23am
as usual,na dem dem
6 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by Billyonaire: 11:23am
Is marriage worth taking a life-disturbing risk to establish ?
Foolishness of man.
2 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by herkeem: 11:23am
Now enjoy your wedding in prison.
1 Like
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by Elnino4ladies: 11:24am
IPOB again
Kill them all
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by yeyeboi(m): 11:24am
Ok
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by nely(m): 11:24am
You went into drugs to raise money for your wedding....aiya sorry the government will release you and sponsor your wedding.. After the wedding,you will go into drugs to impregnate your wife and you will still go into drugs to pay hospital bills and train your children in school...
6 Likes
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by austinoeze(m): 11:24am
Hustler
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by fergie001(m): 11:24am
U should be murdered.
Basically,for d reason....
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by maverickdude(m): 11:25am
Na them again
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by veacea: 11:25am
|Re: I Went Into Drug Trafficking To Raise Money For Wedding – Suspect by Acetyl(m): 11:25am
stefanweeks:Then you can help campaign against it and render help to those that need it. We Igbos need to love ourselves...
