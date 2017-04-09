Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift (11290 Views)

REWARD FOR INTEGRITY



For returning 10,000USD of a customer he found, Ibrahim, a security man with UBA was rewarded with the sum of $5,000 by the governor of Adamawa, $10,000 by the governor of Bauchi, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ekwerenmadu said He will be announced at the floor of the Senate on Tuesday during plenary and will be given the sum of N5,000,000(Five Million Naira only) by the senate.



Ibrahim was also given an award of Excellence by the bank and several unannounced donations, He is the young man standing next to the Deputy Senate President



Culled from: http://enigeria.com.ng/uba-security-guard-gets-lots-monetary-gift-returning-10-000-owner/

Weldone Ibro.





Trust me, if na 5%er, na straight to d BDC 34 Likes

♤Oh well



♤he's lucky 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one honesty paid 12 Likes 1 Share

I pray The Next Generation of Nigerians, majority of them will be like this. This gesture is a norm in many other countries and its not seen as a big deal but in my dear sweet country Nigeria, when something like 10000 dollars is returned in this so called recession, it calls for celebration and emulation. 18 Likes 2 Shares

You can see why Honesty pays. It adds values to ones reputation. 15 Likes 1 Share

He was just lucky..... 7 Likes







his time don come' 6 Likes

That is he own phone number, Baba God just ring him number. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good legitimate money gram

i see yoruba people are confuse because they are not sure if it yoruba Ibrahim or hausa Ibrahim. 58 Likes

Nice move! and he has gotten his reward in million folds...

Integrity really pays. This is worthy of Emulation... 6 Likes

Woooow he got the best offer





Meanwhile



Hmmm

Actually... I came to check if the monetary gift was up to the amount he returned....

So i conclude to myself now that HONESTY PAYS 10 Likes

Its his time to become RICH datzall...when ur time comes nothing can stop it. 2 Likes

Ok

hmmmmmD customer must be question for misplacing such amount. I doubt if not ........

Something I'd do. 1 Like

honesty does pays 1 Like

Sometimes, just sometimes, honesty pays. 2 Likes

I wouldn't have returned still 2 Likes

even me i keep looking forward to come across money like that o to return it to lia mohammed or magu 1 Like

Dreamwaker:

I pray The Next Generation of Nigerians, majority of them will be like this. This gesture is a norm in many other countries and its not seen as a big deal but in my dear sweet country Nigeria, when something like 10000 dollars is returned in this so called recession, it calls for celebration and emulation.

It isn't the norm at all.



That's a complete fabrication.



Anywhere you go on this planet you will hear a tale of how someone lost or misplaced several thousand dollars and never saw it again. It isn't the norm at all.That's a complete fabrication.Anywhere you go on this planet you will hear a tale of how someone lost or misplaced several thousand dollars and never saw it again. 6 Likes

oh God

megareal:

Sometimes, just sometimes, honesty pays.

All times it does but might not be pronounced like this. All times it does but might not be pronounced like this. 2 Likes

ademoladeji:

Weldone Ibro.





Trust me, if na 5%er, na straight to d BDC

True that! If na dem........



Untrustworthy Bia-anus people. True that! If na dem........Untrustworthy Bia-anus people. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Baddest squad....







