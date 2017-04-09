₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by emiliy223(m): 12:20am
According to instagram user nana_udom a security man named Ibrahim has just been bombarded with rewards at the 2017 UBA CEO Awards in Eko Hotel And Suites Victoria Island Lagos State Nigeria For returning the sum of $10,000 misplaced by a customer
REWARD FOR INTEGRITY
For returning 10,000USD of a customer he found, Ibrahim, a security man with UBA was rewarded with the sum of $5,000 by the governor of Adamawa, $10,000 by the governor of Bauchi, the Deputy Senate president, Senator Ekwerenmadu said He will be announced at the floor of the Senate on Tuesday during plenary and will be given the sum of N5,000,000(Five Million Naira only) by the senate.
Ibrahim was also given an award of Excellence by the bank and several unannounced donations, He is the young man standing next to the Deputy Senate President
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by ademoladeji(m): 12:24am
Weldone Ibro.
Trust me, if na 5%er, na straight to d BDC
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by RoyalBlak007: 12:36am
♤Oh well
♤he's lucky
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by zainabfidelity(f): 12:47am
Nice one honesty paid
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Dreamwaker(m): 12:54am
I pray The Next Generation of Nigerians, majority of them will be like this. This gesture is a norm in many other countries and its not seen as a big deal but in my dear sweet country Nigeria, when something like 10000 dollars is returned in this so called recession, it calls for celebration and emulation.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by odiereke(m): 2:13am
You can see why Honesty pays. It adds values to ones reputation.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by dingbang(m): 5:11am
He was just lucky.....
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by rozayx5(m): 5:32am
his time don come'
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by clickbnkgod: 7:48am
That is he own phone number, Baba God just ring him number.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Ncanpresident(m): 7:49am
Good legitimate money gram
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by henrydadon(m): 7:49am
i see yoruba people are confuse because they are not sure if it yoruba Ibrahim or hausa Ibrahim.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Moving4: 7:50am
Nice move! and he has gotten his reward in million folds...
Integrity really pays. This is worthy of Emulation...
Woooow he got the best offer
Woooow he got the best offer
Meanwhile
pls fellow nairalanders, am a student in my HND 1 Estate management. Pls the semester is just ending, as we all know the country is tight right now, I need any work either factory, company, daily, weekly or office job I can do within the two months break before school resumes to have my school fees paid.
Pls I am all alone for myself.
Pls help a striving brother, am currently staying in Abeokuta.
This is my contact both what'sapp and direct call are allowed O7O 33 26 61 93. May the surprise us all IJN
AMEN
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Stelvin101(m): 7:51am
Hmmm
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Fuadeiza(m): 7:51am
Actually... I came to check if the monetary gift was up to the amount he returned....
So i conclude to myself now that HONESTY PAYS
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by lightwind(m): 7:51am
Its his time to become RICH datzall...when ur time comes nothing can stop it.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Amberon: 7:51am
Ok
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by olamilekside2: 7:52am
hmmmmmD customer must be question for misplacing such amount. I doubt if not ........
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by FearFactor1: 7:52am
Something I'd do.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Syrakudz: 7:52am
honesty does pays
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by megareal(f): 7:53am
Sometimes, just sometimes, honesty pays.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:53am
I wouldn't have returned still
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by mikeweezy(m): 7:54am
even me i keep looking forward to come across money like that o to return it to lia mohammed or magu
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by mmsen: 7:54am
Dreamwaker:
It isn't the norm at all.
That's a complete fabrication.
Anywhere you go on this planet you will hear a tale of how someone lost or misplaced several thousand dollars and never saw it again.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by ipreach(m): 7:54am
oh God
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by henryhemon(m): 7:54am
megareal:
All times it does but might not be pronounced like this.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Goldenheart(m): 7:54am
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by chibuzorAbia: 7:54am
ademoladeji:
True that! If na dem........
Untrustworthy Bia-anus people.
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by herdekunley9ja: 7:55am
Baddest squad....
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by Stelvin101(m): 7:55am
A true a patriot not that Gtbank security wey go even pickpocket person as u dey come out of the bank. I won't mention the Branch
In other news; From this little Poll conducted yesterday it shows Nigerians really did prefer Efe as their President even though he has no political experience but lemme teach y'all a great lesson. Y'all voted for Efe abi? That's the mistake y'all made. In politics, if you really want someone you intend to vote for to win, vote for his opponent instead because in the end the result will be switched and appear like this!
|Re: UBA Security Guard Returns $10,000 To Its Owner, Gets Lots Of Monetary Gift by martinz1: 7:55am
uba, the best bank in the world
