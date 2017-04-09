₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,893 members, 3,467,455 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 01:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband (18713 Views)
Janet Jackson 'splits From Millionaire Husband' Just Months After Giving Birth / Janet Jackson Steps Out Fully Covered Up With Her Husband Wissam Al Mana / Photos From Janet Jackson's Surprise Secret 49th Birthday Bash By Hubby Wissam A (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by loyalbae: 6:33am
Janet Jackson has split from her multi-millionaire husband just months after giving birth to her first child at the age of 50.
The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson wed Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and their son, Eissa, was born on January 3.
Her recent retreat from the limelight – and the postponement of her Unbreakable world tour last year involving 36 gruelling stadium shows – had been put down to contentment with her marriage.
But last night, a close friend of Ms Jackson told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.
‘They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.’
When the couple married, there was much speculation, never confirmed, that Ms Jackson had converted to Islam, fuelled by her appearance in a head scarf.
There were rumours of a split within days of her son’s birth, when she was seen in public without a wedding ring but these were discounted at the time.
culled from http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4393934/Janet-Jackson-splits-Qatari-tycoon-husband.html
1 Like
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by ibkgab001: 6:38am
Kentro level
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by BleSSedMee(f): 6:39am
Hmmmm. I don't want to believe this. No!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by rxgodwin(m): 6:51am
Ohh myy
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Came: 7:04am
So this man think say he fit tame lion, she just use the man console herself of the death of her brother. Am not surprise at all. Marriage na for strong and very patient people , marriage means taking rubbish,if you can't endure rubbish,out you go !!!
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Nutase(f): 7:16am
Who cares?
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Mologi(m): 7:27am
This Arab guy really tried for her...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by thorpido(m): 7:32am
Mcheeew.
Celebrities making a mess of what marriage should be.
How did they think it was going to work?An American celebrity marrying a muslim arab?
24 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by segebase(m): 7:45am
too bad
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by bolinjkezzy(m): 7:49am
Mologi:How?what way?
5 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Mologi(m): 7:51am
bolinjkezzy:
ask google?
you will see that he married a vintage Kardashian.....
5 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by EppPliss: 8:19am
Someone here needs your help:
http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by OsoDupe(f): 8:26am
I'm not disappointed. People has been expecting this all along.
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Kobicove(m): 8:46am
Nothing surprising here...
Mission accomplished
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by bolinjkezzy(m): 8:49am
bolinjkezzy:So u mean d Arab guy does not know who she is b4 e married ha? u make it sound like e did ha a favour by marrying her
14 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Moving4: 8:50am
DAT is wat dey do, all dese female celebrities. All dey nid is a child & dats it.... They will b seeking 4 divorce so DAT dey can continue their Free way of life...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Sapphire86(f): 9:55am
OsoDupe:
I'm one of those who have been expecting it. It seems like a money arrangement to me.
Anyway Madam Janet will be $500m richer according to the prenup.
8 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by henrydadon(m): 11:51am
ok nairalander today is my birthday..how many likes can your boy get
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Hades2016(m): 11:52am
Na today
1 Like
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by DIKEnaWAR: 11:53am
The alimony will keep her going for a least 5 years.
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Tazdroid(m): 11:53am
So, if I understand this thread clearly, na conflicting business interests crash their marriage like MMM?
"Unfortunate" doesn't quite describe their predicament. At least they resolved to bring up the child under the best conditions possible
1 Like
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Tazdroid(m): 11:53am
henrydadon:Na so u go dey find likes upandan from thread to thread?
4 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by babyfaceafrica: 11:53am
Lolz....who marriage EPP?
1 Like
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Berbierklaus(f): 11:53am
Finally,the man just caged Janet like say na slave inside that their hideous masquerade atire
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by kazmanbanjoko(m): 11:54am
Hmmmnnn
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by TheGoodJoe(m): 11:54am
Blood Of Malachi.
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by babyfaceafrica: 11:54am
Sapphire86:thats chicken change to the man and Janet is not poor ,na poor oyinbo dey carry this alimony and prenup financial obligations for head
4 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by doctimonyeka(m): 11:54am
I saw it coming..... Celebrities and failed marriages just be like bread and butter...
#world people..
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Tazdroid(m): 11:55am
Berbierklaus:Hmmm, just hearing this. So, you were there when he caged her?
3 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by OgidiOlu3(m): 11:55am
Why she come be like balloon for the last pic?
3 Likes
|Re: Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband by Drazeen(m): 11:55am
It seems all women want these days is someone to impregnate them. The next thing is to divorce him and raise the child alone.
I will die before i let any woman separate me from my child.
11 Likes
Rita Dominic Lists GEJ’s Achievement, Says He’ll Crush Boko Haram Unassisted / Rihanna In Bedroom Mood With Her Lesbian Partners- Pictures / Pictures of Dino Melaye
Viewing this topic: D9ty7(m), Engr06, jotey(m), Ajanii(m), iOctane, Steady40, Longeaton, victorjos, arent88(m), ginajet(f), coolesmile, majalisa(m), batlanta, koma1(m), mhosman(m), NosoChic(f), gabbytabby, buccee, amtheone(m), chimreeks, omofela85(m), slenderdude, cocoluv(f), Septuagenarian(m), tellmoon(m), jofatek9200(m), Lstar4real(m), queenfav(f), Idrismusty97(m), Joavid(f), joeNL, Berbierklaus(f), dandadee, Mikkyhandy(m), stan83, deebee13(f), Itzurboi(m), emdeesodiq(m), topsyking, chidexnwa(m), alexandranature, Adegokenath(m), fulfilled2016, anotherydz(m), Siddeek, Heltinking(m), Jerry1991, kkfada(m), demorichy, Fireman4real, lekanjohn(m), rayenigma, mumbimumbi(m), nappyboi001, toonzay(m), austinfab14(m), Tripletg, Chukabiz1961(m), Mczigx(m), Gbemishile1(m), odufanabasa(f), bakeuhappy, LibrarianD, faskare, ebubenmuo(f), FrancaCC, majekdom2, timay(m), macb(m), spiritman5678, mumcsolutions(f), Unikbella(f), 989900, ubanDoma1(m), chaxking(m), Phatmyk(m), Ezehrobinson(m), obax321, inspiratio, Lumig, toysleek(f), lepasharon(f), cbrass(m), queenesthr(f), ladyju(f), taiyod, lukaino(m), seun1960(m), RefugeCorp and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4