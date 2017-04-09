Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Janet Jackson Splits From Wissam Al Mana, Her Qatari Tycoon Husband (18713 Views)

Janet Jackson 'splits From Millionaire Husband' Just Months After Giving Birth / Janet Jackson Steps Out Fully Covered Up With Her Husband Wissam Al Mana / Photos From Janet Jackson's Surprise Secret 49th Birthday Bash By Hubby Wissam A (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson wed Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and their son, Eissa, was born on January 3.



Her recent retreat from the limelight – and the postponement of her Unbreakable world tour last year involving 36 gruelling stadium shows – had been put down to contentment with her marriage.



But last night, a close friend of Ms Jackson told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.



‘They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.’

When the couple married, there was much speculation, never confirmed, that Ms Jackson had converted to Islam, fuelled by her appearance in a head scarf.



There were rumours of a split within days of her son’s birth, when she was seen in public without a wedding ring but these were discounted at the time.



culled from Janet Jackson has split from her multi-millionaire husband just months after giving birth to her first child at the age of 50.The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson wed Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and their son, Eissa, was born on January 3.Her recent retreat from the limelight – and the postponement of her Unbreakable world tour last year involving 36 gruelling stadium shows – had been put down to contentment with her marriage.But last night, a close friend of Ms Jackson told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways.‘They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart. It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.’When the couple married, there was much speculation, never confirmed, that Ms Jackson had converted to Islam, fuelled by her appearance in a head scarf.There were rumours of a split within days of her son’s birth, when she was seen in public without a wedding ring but these were discounted at the time.culled from http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4393934/Janet-Jackson-splits-Qatari-tycoon-husband.html 1 Like

Kentro level

Hmmmm. I don't want to believe this. No!!! 5 Likes

Ohh myy

So this man think say he fit tame lion, she just use the man console herself of the death of her brother. Am not surprise at all. Marriage na for strong and very patient people , marriage means taking rubbish,if you can't endure rubbish,out you go !!! 51 Likes 2 Shares

Who cares?

This Arab guy really tried for her... 11 Likes 1 Share

Mcheeew.

Celebrities making a mess of what marriage should be.

How did they think it was going to work?An American celebrity marrying a muslim arab? 24 Likes

too bad

Mologi:

This Arab guy really tried for her... How?what way? How?what way? 5 Likes

bolinjkezzy:



How?what way?

ask google?

you will see that he married a vintage Kardashian..... ask google?you will see that he married a vintage Kardashian..... 5 Likes



http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander Someone here needs your help:

I'm not disappointed. People has been expecting this all along.





Mission accomplished Nothing surprising here...Mission accomplished 3 Likes 1 Share

bolinjkezzy:



How?what way? So u mean d Arab guy does not know who she is b4 e married ha? u make it sound like e did ha a favour by marrying her So u mean d Arab guy does not know who she is b4 e married ha? u make it sound like e did ha a favour by marrying her 14 Likes

DAT is wat dey do, all dese female celebrities. All dey nid is a child & dats it.... They will b seeking 4 divorce so DAT dey can continue their Free way of life... 5 Likes 1 Share

OsoDupe:

I'm not disappointed. People has been expecting this all along.

I'm one of those who have been expecting it. It seems like a money arrangement to me.



Anyway Madam Janet will be $500m richer according to the prenup. I'm one of those who have been expecting it. It seems like a money arrangement to me.Anyway Madam Janet will be $500m richer according to the prenup. 8 Likes

ok nairalander today is my birthday..how many likes can your boy get 46 Likes 2 Shares

Na today 1 Like

The alimony will keep her going for a least 5 years.

So, if I understand this thread clearly, na conflicting business interests crash their marriage like MMM?





"Unfortunate" doesn't quite describe their predicament. At least they resolved to bring up the child under the best conditions possible 1 Like

henrydadon:

ok nairalander today is my birthday..how many likes can your boy get Na so u go dey find likes upandan from thread to thread? 4 Likes

Lolz....who marriage EPP? 1 Like

Finally,the man just caged Janet like say na slave inside that their hideous masquerade atire

Hmmmnnn

Blood Of Malachi.

Sapphire86:





I'm one of those who have been expecting it. It seems like a money arrangement to me.



Anyway Madam Janet will be $500m richer according to the prenup. thats chicken change to the man and Janet is not poor ,na poor oyinbo dey carry this alimony and prenup financial obligations for head thats chicken change to the man and Janet is not poor ,na poor oyinbo dey carry this alimony and prenup financial obligations for head 4 Likes

I saw it coming..... Celebrities and failed marriages just be like bread and butter...







#world people..

Berbierklaus:

Finally,the man just caged Janet like say slave Hmmm, just hearing this. So, you were there when he caged her? 3 Likes

Why she come be like balloon for the last pic? 3 Likes