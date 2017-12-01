Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress (9574 Views)

@Kingsleyiwu



We almost thought it's only in Nigeria that celebrities get hit by fans or followers who don't like what they see on social media.



This Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri got blasted and mocked by Ghanaians Facebook users who questioned her why she breast has fallen.



See below;



Nothing to say.. Ftc sha

I don't really have problems with people showing off their body on d net as long as they're smoking hot... But "Olympus has fallen" is a huge turnoff.. 6 Likes

Later day will say the younger Generation a spoiling, which child will suck such woman boobs and behav normal. 17 Likes 1 Share

this boobs is not that bad. y'all should chill na. how many girls in nigeria has perky boobs?

Willywilly is this a table tennis bat

Those comments jes weak me 1 Like

Patricia

blacq2009:

Patricia kali bos has sucked all the nutrient from her boobs. kali bos has sucked all the nutrient from her boobs.

london bridge is falling down.

please leave us alone...we have ours to deal with

Wow. I really wish 'body-shaming' will end in 2017. What's the big deal about the way a woman's boobs appear? They are her's not yours, 'cept you are her paramour. People should really get their lives together and stop living on the social media pages of celebrities. 1 Like

deb303:

please leave us alone...we have ours to deal with Are you part of the fallen bridges deb303:

please leave us alone...we have ours to deal with Are you part of the fallen bridges Are you part of the fallen bridgesAre you part of the fallen bridges

evy1:

kali bos has sucked all the nutrient from her boobs. Lol Lol



Who knows Maybe She's part of the #Saggyboobs crewWho knows

this one weak me

OK

festwiz:

Wow. I really wish 'body-shaming' will end in 2017. What's the big deal about the way a woman's boobs appear? They are her's not yours, 'cept you are her paramour. People should really get their lives together and stop living on the social media pages of celebrities.

Ma brother d issue isn't about minding your business, it is very simple, if u want to flaunt, flaunt what's good looking and not something of this nature. U brought it to d public, so let d public judge. If u can't kip ur body matters private, then all sorts of public enterprise will take charge.



Modesty is now a difficult thing to find these days.



A fly cannot perch on a food kept in a refrigerator. Ma brother d issue isn't about minding your business, it is very simple, if u want to flaunt, flaunt what's good looking and not something of this nature. U brought it to d public, so let d public judge. If u can't kip ur body matters private, then all sorts of public enterprise will take charge.Modesty is now a difficult thing to find these days.A fly cannot perch on a food kept in a refrigerator. 7 Likes 1 Share

Chaiiii

Some people are just crazy lol imagine the comment " i have never been this disrespected" over somebody else's body again?

She shouldn't be body shamed but at the same time dressing decently would have saved her this backlash so....

Wht goes up must surely come down.Her breast is stil at pear stage&it has nt reach onion stage.

festwiz:

Wow. I really wish 'body-shaming' will end in 2017. What's the big deal about the way a woman's boobs appear? They are her's not yours, 'cept you are her paramour. People should really get their lives together and stop living on the social media pages of celebrities. I do wish that too but she made it our business when she decided to shove it in our faces! I do wish that too but she made it our business when she decided to shove it in our faces! 2 Likes 1 Share

Her breast, her page, her problem.



People need to find lives rather than mocking people who are obviously doing better than them on social media

Tyrabarbara:

this boobs is not that bad. y'all should chill na. how many girls in nigeria has perky boobs?

I once saw a girl who even when lying on her side, her boobs remain pointed, facing front.



Just rephrase your comment and say yours is also like that 1 Like

What was she thinking? OK being proud of herself

festwiz:

Wow. I really wish 'body-shaming' will end in 2017. What's the big deal about the way a woman's boobs appear? They are her's not yours, 'cept you are her paramour. People should really get their lives together and stop living on the social media pages of celebrities.



Body shaming is bad, but I think this type is a way of stopping those stupid female exhibitionists. I cant even browse the net in peace with my son without seeing half nude and completely nude women every where. These nudity attention seekers must be stopped. Body shaming is bad, but I think this type is a way of stopping those stupid female exhibitionists. I cant even browse the net in peace with my son without seeing half nude and completely nude women every where. These nudity attention seekers must be stopped. 1 Like

I don't comment on useless threads.



Though I fall, I shall rise again..

Olympus has really fallen o

festwiz:

Wow. I really wish 'body-shaming' will end in 2017. What's the big deal about the way a woman's boobs appear? They are her's not yours, 'cept you are her paramour. People should really get their lives together and stop living on the social media pages of celebrities.

The way they appear became an issue for discussion, when she put it on social media for public consumption. The way they appear became an issue for discussion, when she put it on social media for public consumption. 1 Like

see as e day like slippers