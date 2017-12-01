₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by iwukingsley(m): 9:53pm On Dec 15
@Kingsleyiwu
We almost thought it's only in Nigeria that celebrities get hit by fans or followers who don't like what they see on social media.
This Ghanaian actress, Ahuofe Patri got blasted and mocked by Ghanaians Facebook users who questioned her why she breast has fallen.
See below;
source: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/12/things-fall-apart-ghanaians-fans.html
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by Hakeymco(m): 10:20pm On Dec 15
Nothing to say.. Ftc sha
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by iamdrfresh: 10:26pm On Dec 15
I don't really have problems with people showing off their body on d net as long as they're smoking hot... But "Olympus has fallen" is a huge turnoff..
6 Likes
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by Fetula4u: 10:34pm On Dec 15
Later day will say the younger Generation a spoiling, which child will suck such woman boobs and behav normal.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by Tyrabarbara(f): 11:40pm On Dec 15
this boobs is not that bad. y'all should chill na. how many girls in nigeria has perky boobs?
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by wilsonAlo: 11:48pm On Dec 15
Willywilly is this a table tennis bat
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by TeamLeader(m): 12:07am
Those comments jes weak me
1 Like
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by blacq2009(m): 12:44am
Patricia
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by evy1(m): 1:07am
blacq2009:kali bos has sucked all the nutrient from her boobs.
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by admissionrunz: 6:41am
london bridge is falling down.
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by deb303(f): 6:57am
please leave us alone...we have ours to deal with
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by festwiz(m): 7:31am
Wow. I really wish 'body-shaming' will end in 2017. What's the big deal about the way a woman's boobs appear? They are her's not yours, 'cept you are her paramour. People should really get their lives together and stop living on the social media pages of celebrities.
1 Like
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by FroshJaynex(m): 7:50am
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by blacq2009(m): 8:03am
evy1:Lol
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by Playz: 8:35am
Maybe She's part of the #Saggyboobs crew
Who knows
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by kambili999(f): 8:36am
this one weak me
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by sotall(m): 8:36am
OK
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by thoollz: 8:36am
festwiz:
Ma brother d issue isn't about minding your business, it is very simple, if u want to flaunt, flaunt what's good looking and not something of this nature. U brought it to d public, so let d public judge. If u can't kip ur body matters private, then all sorts of public enterprise will take charge.
Modesty is now a difficult thing to find these days.
A fly cannot perch on a food kept in a refrigerator.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by malware: 8:37am
Chaiiii
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by encrypt(m): 8:38am
Some people are just crazy lol imagine the comment " i have never been this disrespected" over somebody else's body again?
She shouldn't be body shamed but at the same time dressing decently would have saved her this backlash so....
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by okk4sure(m): 8:38am
Wht goes up must surely come down.Her breast is stil at pear stage&it has nt reach onion stage.
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by encrypt(m): 8:39am
festwiz:I do wish that too but she made it our business when she decided to shove it in our faces!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by safarigirl(f): 8:39am
Her breast, her page, her problem.
People need to find lives rather than mocking people who are obviously doing better than them on social media
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by malware: 8:40am
Tyrabarbara:
I once saw a girl who even when lying on her side, her boobs remain pointed, facing front.
Just rephrase your comment and say yours is also like that
1 Like
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by 99foxxy(f): 8:40am
What was she thinking? OK being proud of herself
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by GoldNiagara(m): 8:41am
festwiz:
Body shaming is bad, but I think this type is a way of stopping those stupid female exhibitionists. I cant even browse the net in peace with my son without seeing half nude and completely nude women every where. These nudity attention seekers must be stopped.
1 Like
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by 400billionman: 8:43am
I don't comment on useless threads.
Though I fall, I shall rise again..
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by deco22(m): 8:43am
Olympus has really fallen o
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by d33types: 8:44am
festwiz:
The way they appear became an issue for discussion, when she put it on social media for public consumption.
1 Like
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by jericco1(m): 8:46am
see as e day like slippers
|Re: "Ahuofe Patri, Your Boobs Have Fallen" - Ghanaian Fans Tell Actress by nototribalist: 8:49am
No wonder Mr Eazi came back to Nigeria, to be enjoying Otedola daughter fresh boobs
we must take him back to Ghana.
2 Likes
