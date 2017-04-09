I will start firstly by defining a house. According to the dictionary "a house is a structure built to serve as an abode"

Now, what is God's house? From the above definition, we can say that God's house is an abode of God or where God lives.



Where is the House located?

Many people have misconception about the house of God. They turn a building into the house of God. They say God lives in the house and he cannot go anywhere. Some people has gone far by making some rules in the so called house of God. Some of these rules are;

Do not wear sandal to enter

A specific cloth assigned to wear before entering and so much more.



But is that building really a house of God? If not then where is it?



2 Samuel 7 from verse 1... You'll see that David, relaxed in his house, noticed that the ark of God is placed in the temple, then he decided to build a house for it.

Verse 4-5 "But that same night the LORD said to Nathan, "Go and tell my servant David, 'This is what the LORD has declared: Are you the one to build a house for me to live in?"

7 "Yet no matter where I have gone with the Israelites, I have never once complained to Israel's tribal leaders, the shepherds of my people Israel. I have never asked them, "Why haven't you built me a beautiful cedar house?"'

God told Nathan to tell David that he has not requested him to build a house, he doesn't need one. But rather he told him that he God will be the one to build for David



God doesn't care about the beauty of the place you worship that you called the house of God, he doesn't care about the size. That's not what make God dwell there. Infact doesn't dwell there, because you can't limit him to a building.



In Matthew 18:20 God says "For where two or three gather together as my followers, I am there among them."

God is making us to understand here that, it doesn't matter the place you gather in his name that he is not there.

Many people will say he said that because he is everywhere. He is truly everywhere but not actively everywhere. What I'm ssying is that if he is actively everywhere, then even a non believer should just pray anywhere and an obvious miracle should happen.



Matthew 16:18 "Now I say to you that you are Peter (which means 'rock'), and upon this rock I will build my church, and all the powers of hell will not conquer it."



Why is God building on Peter and not just anywhere else, Or why is it not Peter building for God?

1 cor 16:19 "Don't you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself,"



Many people think going to church alone will solve their problems, they obviously don't know why the problems are coming



Haggai 1:4 ""Why are you living in luxurious houses while my house lies in ruins? This is what the LORD of Heaven's Armies says: Look at what's happening to you! You have planted much but harvest little. You eat but are not satisfied. You drink but are still thirsty. You put on clothes but cannot keep warm. Your wages disappear as though you were putting them in pockets filled with holes! This is what the LORD of Heaven's Armies says: Consider your ways"



Consider your ways, put the house of God which is your heart in order, make God to dwell your heart.



Simply you're God's temple, anywhere you go, you carry God. If you you carry God, and you gather even under a tree to pray, God will manifest surely. The reason why God is everywhere is because his temples are everywhere. The house of God is you!



Happy Sunday.



Lalasticlala, OAM4J, Mynd44 8 Likes 3 Shares