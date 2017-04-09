₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Where Is God's House? by jaymejate(m): 7:24am
I will start firstly by defining a house. According to the dictionary "a house is a structure built to serve as an abode"
Now, what is God's house? From the above definition, we can say that God's house is an abode of God or where God lives.
Where is the House located?
Many people have misconception about the house of God. They turn a building into the house of God. They say God lives in the house and he cannot go anywhere. Some people has gone far by making some rules in the so called house of God. Some of these rules are;
Do not wear sandal to enter
A specific cloth assigned to wear before entering and so much more.
But is that building really a house of God? If not then where is it?
2 Samuel 7 from verse 1... You'll see that David, relaxed in his house, noticed that the ark of God is placed in the temple, then he decided to build a house for it.
Verse 4-5 "But that same night the LORD said to Nathan, "Go and tell my servant David, 'This is what the LORD has declared: Are you the one to build a house for me to live in?"
7 "Yet no matter where I have gone with the Israelites, I have never once complained to Israel's tribal leaders, the shepherds of my people Israel. I have never asked them, "Why haven't you built me a beautiful cedar house?"'
God told Nathan to tell David that he has not requested him to build a house, he doesn't need one. But rather he told him that he God will be the one to build for David
God doesn't care about the beauty of the place you worship that you called the house of God, he doesn't care about the size. That's not what make God dwell there. Infact doesn't dwell there, because you can't limit him to a building.
In Matthew 18:20 God says "For where two or three gather together as my followers, I am there among them."
God is making us to understand here that, it doesn't matter the place you gather in his name that he is not there.
Many people will say he said that because he is everywhere. He is truly everywhere but not actively everywhere. What I'm ssying is that if he is actively everywhere, then even a non believer should just pray anywhere and an obvious miracle should happen.
Matthew 16:18 "Now I say to you that you are Peter (which means 'rock'), and upon this rock I will build my church, and all the powers of hell will not conquer it."
Why is God building on Peter and not just anywhere else, Or why is it not Peter building for God?
1 cor 16:19 "Don't you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself,"
Many people think going to church alone will solve their problems, they obviously don't know why the problems are coming
Haggai 1:4 ""Why are you living in luxurious houses while my house lies in ruins? This is what the LORD of Heaven's Armies says: Look at what's happening to you! You have planted much but harvest little. You eat but are not satisfied. You drink but are still thirsty. You put on clothes but cannot keep warm. Your wages disappear as though you were putting them in pockets filled with holes! This is what the LORD of Heaven's Armies says: Consider your ways"
Consider your ways, put the house of God which is your heart in order, make God to dwell your heart.
Simply you're God's temple, anywhere you go, you carry God. If you you carry God, and you gather even under a tree to pray, God will manifest surely. The reason why God is everywhere is because his temples are everywhere. The house of God is you!
Happy Sunday.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Macwytt(m): 7:28am
You want to visit him?
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Kizyte(m): 8:00am
Some people sha, especially the ladies...
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Kizyte(m): 8:00am
|Re: Where Is God's House? by prinsam30(m): 8:00am
|Re: Where Is God's House? by ruggedtimi(m): 8:00am
|Re: Where Is God's House? by dolphinife: 8:01am
God's house cannot be in a filthy place, nor can it be located beside a pub.
Some even make use of club and lounge, hotels and some despicable pplaces to worship God....
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Goldenheart(m): 8:01am
|Re: Where Is God's House? by kenbee(m): 8:01am
Heaven
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Articul8(m): 8:01am
Our hearts!
|Re: Where Is God's House? by refreshrate: 8:02am
52b Etim Iyang crescent Ikeja.
Instead of you to look for something meaningful to improve yourself? Better yet be preparing for public holiday coming, na this one be your consign?
Be like dem don dey use your picture fan demselves for village
|Re: Where Is God's House? by martineverest(m): 8:03am
Any holy environment
|Re: Where Is God's House? by fridayokoli: 8:04am
GOD IS EVERYWHERE
|Re: Where Is God's House? by seguno2: 8:04am
Inside our spirits.
Read John 4 where Jesus Christ chatted with the Samaritan woman.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by boss1310(m): 8:04am
God doesn't live in those church buildings
|Re: Where Is God's House? by seguno2: 8:05am
martineverest:
Is he not omnipresent?
|Re: Where Is God's House? by bitcoinvin(m): 8:05am
Simply we are Gods house Cos he said,Any where 2 or 3 are Gathered in His name,that he is Theres..
Oya over to Religious Bigots,Come and argue...Some sleep in a House and Fornicate there,where they Call Temple......
Am a member of #Daddy Freez....#Freethesheeple.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Drabeey(m): 8:07am
i still dont know why some ediots believes GOD lives inside the sky.
RUBBISH!
So what u are trying to say is that God threw us down here only to be living where he could not be seen.
shame on u.... science have proven and shown what lies above.
he lives in our hearts and he is everywhere.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by GogobiriLalas: 8:07am
I went to Banana Island one day and saw one mansion with sculpture of a bull in front...I asked the mai'gard whose house is this? The mai'gard said this is the house of.......
|Re: Where Is God's House? by seguno2: 8:07am
dolphinife:
Are those places not created by the omnipresent God?
|Re: Where Is God's House? by jonaifame22(f): 8:07am
God's house is our body and the church building is the place of fellowship
|Re: Where Is God's House? by ojimbo(m): 8:07am
In Europe and America
While Satan's house is in Africa and Middle East.
If you have been to countries like Nigeria Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso. Libya, Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh.
You will understand what I am saying
|Re: Where Is God's House? by victorazy(m): 8:09am
Your body
|Re: Where Is God's House? by iKnowevents(m): 8:10am
God is resident everywhere. Most especially in the heart of man, especially when we acknowledge him.
But our churches are meant as a place to congregate and worship him so God lives there.
In Catholic church we have him fully in the Holy Eucharist.
God is Omnipresent
|Re: Where Is God's House? by martineverest(m): 8:13am
seguno2:Yeah..... But he dwell in holy environment
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Billyonaire: 8:21am
Interesting Perspective.....
Which God are we talking about really..
Last time I checked the Bible, the story of creation went.....And God said, 'Let US make Man in OUR Image'...(note the plurals - Us and Our)
So, I ask again, which God ?
|Re: Where Is God's House? by rattlesnake(m): 8:22am
am the temple of God
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Daboomb: 8:22am
SIMPLY PUT: Our HEART (BODY) is the TEMPLE (HOUSE) of GOD. End of story.
God is a Spirit and you can not "house" a spirit in any building
Recall: man is also a Spirit (He was created in the image of God).
So, it takes a Spirit to "house" a Spirit.
Not some "physical" Block and Mortar building.
But if you continue to "Plan and Execute" EVIL in your own heart, the Spirit of God will depart from your "house" (Body)
Tell your Pastor to stop deceiving you any time he says "Bring money to the house of God"!
Its a SCAM!
As long as your "heart" plan and does GOOD DEEDS to others, you have nurturing the "house of God" inside you.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Perfectdanny(m): 8:23am
Like it or not you and i are God's house.
He lives in us. He makes our life His home. Can u build a house for God?
Can you fix tiles, borehole, A.C, home theater for Him to come and live?
Happy sunday make i bath go church
|Re: Where Is God's House? by Pavore9: 8:28am
dolphinife:
They are hustling.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by kerryjossy(f): 8:28am
Op, in the old testament, the church building is the House of God. Buh in the new convenant (New testament), we are God's house 1corithians 3:9.
|Re: Where Is God's House? by momentum85(m): 8:30am
Jesus died, resurrected and sits on the right hand of God. This means God has an abode. Infact I'm confused.
