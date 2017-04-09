Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija 2017 Winner Announcement & Grand Finale Thread (33815 Views)

He shared a rehearsal picture for the grand finale of the show via his Instagram handle and wrote: "Final rehearsals (for the season) before the #BBNaija grand finale. Let's have fun tonight guys!!! See y'all at 7pm."



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSqLAuOFW61/



Waiting Patiently.. Nigerians may be unprepared for the rudest shock ever...



Someone else may emerge winner. ***sealed lips*** 13 Likes





Where Efe fans at ?



Likes for Efe, Share for Tboss



If it's not Efe, it can never be Efe.Where Efe fans atLikes for Efe, Share for Tboss 175 Likes 19 Shares

So someone is going home with 25 million just like that. 2 Likes

we are here and is based on logistics all the way





watching in 4k TV



don't quote me 4 Likes 1 Share

#Efe 2 Likes

Efe oooooooooooooolollllllloooooooooooooo 7 Likes

#teameveryone



.Make I grab seat.. .waiting to pop champagne with who ever wins it... .Goodluck to y'all

TBOSS IS THE WINNER 15 Likes

Debbie rise for d money !!! LoL 1 Like

Efe 4 Likes

I don't even watch this BBNaija of a thing but, i would really love to see TBoss win this year's show. Reason? Well, most of the people seem to hate her and I really love light skinned girls. #No offence to the dark skinned beauties. #TeamTboss 12 Likes 1 Share



Kewt:

Waiting Patiently.. Nigerians may be unprepared for the rudest shock ever...



Someone else may emerge winner. ***sealed lips*** My thoughts exactly Let's see how it turns outMy thoughts exactly 2 Likes

how many people left in the house and what time does this start ?

based on logistics, #Efe#Captain n1pples#last man standing is taking the money & SUV home.. 6 Likes

(future's voice) Tboss gone emerge the winner, thats 2much sauce 1 Like

EFE ALL THE WAY. WE GO USE 2M FOR HARIZONA AND LEAN. 1 Like

Efe! Efe!!



I definitely ain't missing the grand finale 2 Likes

Efe syndrome... Sumone else might steal d show tonyt 2 Likes

Finally...#TeamEFE