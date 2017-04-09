I read a post some minutes ago about how Efe and his attributes may not win him the #25m and SUV. The poster, no doubt, is a Tboss fan and in a bid to promote his favourite housemate, disqualified Efe and nearly took him to the cleaners.

I just feel I should negate all the positions of the poster and throw more light to whatever he found/finds confusing.

1. "BBNaija is a brand and needs a marketable ambassador who can also be the face of the brand. Tboss has that kinda personality."



If you talked about Payporte, Minnimie, Indomie, Legend and others involved in this show as a brand, I would have offered you a cold bottle of Orijin on this wet sunday evening. BBNaija ends tonight. It is not a brand and they do not have anything to market/sell. Infact, DSTV and Gotv will surely close Channels198 and 29 respectively except another thing comes up.

Remember Channel 29 on Gotv ran the tribute for weeks for Muhammed Ali when he died.

Who says Efe cannot be the face of these brands? He is the hottest and the most loved housemate this year. Those who hate him do not even know why.



2. "Efe is going to follow his music career and may not have the carriage BBNaija will need for the best years to come."



This is unbelievable. Are we saying Nigerian actors, actresses, artistes who are ambassadors and faces of many brands and products do not pursue their careers?

Like others, Efe will pursue his career and represent any brand he is signed to.

What do you even mean by carriage?



3. "Efe has put the money thing too much before him and has even already concluded he is the winner. This was made obvious when he said the first thing he will do once out is to do a media tour to thank his supporters."



This man is a failure personified. Who goes into a show thinking he will lose? We all strive to succeed in all our endeavours. Even Uriel flew down from UK because of the money.

Efe, like millions of Nigerians, is a hustler, hopeful of a better tomorrow and working hard towards it. He left his comfort zone in Jos to a relatively unknown Lagos to better his life.

Also, to thank one's supporters is a show of gratitude. Football teams losing matches still appreciate their loyal fans.



4. "In trying hard to be Mr Real, he got drunk on free alcohol and forgot his realness as he embarrassingly entertains his fans. This isn't who BBNaija needs as a winner."



Oh Lord! I'm just tired. Does this man know this is a reality show? Does he even watch the show? Efe proudly told Bally, Bisola and Marvis he would get drunk on the last party night of the show and he kept to his words. That is realness, bro!



5. "Free alcohol is his undoing as it was quite obvious when last night he was kinda sober, visiting the toilet too frequently and seating instead of dancing that he is known for."



Let me just conclude lastnight was the first time you watched the show. Efe doesn't dance much. Talk about TTT and Kemen.

Wait, how can one be drunk and still be sober? I am not understanding!



6. "Free alcohol is the only thing that can easily bring him to tears."



So Tboss was using her money to buy the alcohol, reason she doesn't drink much? Even when she said her drunk stage prevented her from responding to Kemen's assault?

Just kontunu.



7. "The best personality to win the BBNaija 2017 Edition is no other than Tboss."



A personality that shows her b**bs to the world, allows younger ones handle them, finger her honeypot? That gets carried away whenever she sees a very cute guy? Ask Tayo Faniran, Dj Kentalky and even Jon.

Well, I can recite the national anthem and I pray to buy a private jet soon. And when God bless me, I sure will not throw away #25m in a week.

I would even pick Uriel before her. With her massive behind and ebony skin, she didn't indulge in any shameful acts with the boys.



8. "If you were to choose between a face for your brand between I Go Die and Genevieve, who will you choose?"



I can choose anyone between the two. The former is an established comedian while the latter is a renowned actress. They both have their crafts. Efe is a rapper, even though you say he is 'wack'. What does Tboss do?



9. "Personality speaks volume. Money cannot buy class."



Ask E-money and Ayiri Emami. The ones you believe have class still respect them. The last time I saw Ayiri, he was with the Nigerian landlords in Lagos.

Efe has a good personality. For the past 11weeks, he has not involved himself in unnecessary fights and quarrels unlike Tboss who fought Bally, Bisola and even her friend Debie-Rise.



Don't mind my epistle. Today is Sunday and I'm set for tonight's show.

