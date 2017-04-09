₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition
Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by solid3(m): 2:43pm
Reasons Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition
1. BBNaija is a brand & needs a marketable ambassador who can also be the face of the brand. Tboss has that kinda personality.
2. EFe is going to follow his music career and may not have the carriage BBnaija will need for the best in years to come.
3. Efe has put the money thing too much before him & has even already concluded he is the winner. This was made obvious when he said the first thing he will do once out is to do a media tour to thank people who made him win.
4. In trying hard to be Mr. Real, he got drunk on free alcohol and forgot his “realness” as he embarrassingly entertains his fans, this isn’t who BBNaija needs as a winner.
5. Free Alcohol is undoing as it was quite obvious when last night he was kinda sober, visiting the toilet too frequently and seating instead of dancing the he is known for.
6. Free alcohol is the only thing that can easily bring him to tears.
7. The best personality to win the BBNaija 2017 Edition is no other than Tboss.
8. If you were to choose a face for your brand between “I Go Die” & “Genevive” who will you chose?
9. Personality speaks volume. Money can’t not buy class.
https://twitter.com/tboss_guy/status/851073057561169921
please how does your brain work?
just asking
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by potent5(m): 3:12pm
Following.
Pure savagery
I can only imagine how efe fans will cry like babies tonight,if someone asks them why are you crying,they will say it's tears of joy that they are happy for Tboss
solid3:
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by veekid(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by Sharon6(f): 3:34pm
Efe for the Mullar
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by Negotiate: 3:35pm
Kolewerk...
solid3:
You must be paranoid.
Efe is in the house and doesn't know zilch. He doesn't even brag shît. He's scared and still feeling he's not deserving.
Now let me educate the ignorance of the Boss Nation crew before you all BUZZ OFF!
The current events and happenings that have been guiding the emotional support for Efe is as a decade long rivalry and cold war between the poor and the rich in Nigeria.
Some poor people will rather help one of them get rich than for the rich to keep getting richer.
Some other poor persons will rather remain poor if it could drag a rich man down to dust.
For some others, it's all about the ego. They want to be able to brag and say "I voted for Efe I was a part of his story, I made him rich."
Boss Nation crew na people wey hungry no dey catch.
Efe Nation na experts at soaking garri. A few others are sympathetic people. And then there are the guys who are trying to uphold the guy code.
This is just a reflection of the society.
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by klassykute(m): 3:36pm
lol u just cari dey insult person abi. na wa oo
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by BlowBack: 3:36pm
Tboss will win because she's got the foreign vote.
Kenyans, South Africans, Botswana, Uganda and Ghanaians prefer here.
As for Efe I don't even know why people like that nigga
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by policy12: 3:36pm
#Efe any wishes that is not God Holy Ghost fire..
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by naijaboy756: 3:36pm
OP U NO GET SENSE.....LOOK FOR ONE
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by lifezone247(m): 3:37pm
Op, no worry team efe will soon come for you. The ones above me have started. The immediate one bellow me is not a fan, second bellow me was suggesting how your brain works to one among the ones obove me
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by Oyind17: 3:37pm
Debie-Rise!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by kennyone: 3:37pm
SooCute:Lol. Anticlockwise ni.
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by Effiezynews: 3:37pm
And the other ones are quick to say 'hate'...Isn't this post about hate..He said if he leaves the house,WINNER OR NOT, He will embark on a thank you tour... OP, You a blackhearted creature..Biggie robbed him off his Ultimate HOH priviledges, guess what..Bisola won and saved him..Even if BBNaija robs him, he will still make it in life..
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by PaARAaH(f): 3:37pm
solid3:
Dude are you watching the back of Your television? That was the ansewr he gave when davido asked the house mates the first five things they'll do if the win the money ... Tboss said shell go on a cruise/vacation with her mum and Wendy her sister, Efe said he'll go for a media tour .. How that one tk degrade am frm winning the 25M?
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by fuckboys: 3:37pm
i don't watch bbn so i don't care
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by Jacksparr0w127: 3:37pm
solid3:
You have too much time in your hands
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by slavemerchant: 3:37pm
solid3:
Why are you repeating the bullcrap you posted
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by ekojoe(m): 3:37pm
If only I cared
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by softboiy: 3:37pm
bring your PayPal fund 360/$
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by Deeypeey(m): 3:37pm
hit like if u give no fuc ks
|Re: Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition by austinoeze(m): 3:37pm
Ok
