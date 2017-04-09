Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition (14344 Views)

Reasons Why Efe May Not Win BBNaija 2017 Edition



1. BBNaija is a brand & needs a marketable ambassador who can also be the face of the brand. Tboss has that kinda personality.



2. EFe is going to follow his music career and may not have the carriage BBnaija will need for the best in years to come.



3. Efe has put the money thing too much before him & has even already concluded he is the winner. This was made obvious when he said the first thing he will do once out is to do a media tour to thank people who made him win.



4. In trying hard to be Mr. Real, he got drunk on free alcohol and forgot his “realness” as he embarrassingly entertains his fans, this isn’t who BBNaija needs as a winner.



5. Free Alcohol is undoing as it was quite obvious when last night he was kinda sober, visiting the toilet too frequently and seating instead of dancing the he is known for.



6. Free alcohol is the only thing that can easily bring him to tears.



7. The best personality to win the BBNaija 2017 Edition is no other than Tboss.



8. If you were to choose a face for your brand between “I Go Die” & “Genevive” who will you chose?





9. Personality speaks volume. Money can’t not buy class.









please how does your brain work?





just asking

Following.

Pure savagery

I can only imagine how efe fans will cry like babies tonight,if someone asks them why are you crying,they will say it's tears of joy that they are happy for Tboss

solid3:

Efe for the Mullar





Efe has put the money thing too much before him & has even already concluded he is the winner. This was made obvious when he said the first thing he will do once out is to do a media tour to thank people who made him win.

You must be paranoid.



Efe is in the house and doesn't know zilch. He doesn't even brag shît. He's scared and still feeling he's not deserving.





Now let me educate the ignorance of the Boss Nation crew before you all BUZZ OFF!



The current events and happenings that have been guiding the emotional support for Efe is as a decade long rivalry and cold war between the poor and the rich in Nigeria.



Some poor people will rather help one of them get rich than for the rich to keep getting richer.



Some other poor persons will rather remain poor if it could drag a rich man down to dust.



For some others, it's all about the ego. They want to be able to brag and say "I voted for Efe I was a part of his story, I made him rich."



Boss Nation crew na people wey hungry no dey catch.



Efe Nation na experts at soaking garri. A few others are sympathetic people. And then there are the guys who are trying to uphold the guy code.



You must be paranoid.

Efe is in the house and doesn't know zilch. He doesn't even brag shît. He's scared and still feeling he's not deserving.

Now let me educate the ignorance of the Boss Nation crew before you all BUZZ OFF!

The current events and happenings that have been guiding the emotional support for Efe is as a decade long rivalry and cold war between the poor and the rich in Nigeria.

Some poor people will rather help one of them get rich than for the rich to keep getting richer.

Some other poor persons will rather remain poor if it could drag a rich man down to dust.

For some others, it's all about the ego. They want to be able to brag and say "I voted for Efe I was a part of his story, I made him rich."

Boss Nation crew na people wey hunger no dey catch.

Efe Nation na experts at soaking garri. A few others are sympathetic people. And then there are the guys who are trying to uphold the guy code.

This is just a reflection of the society.

lol u just cari dey insult person abi. na wa oo

Tboss will win because she's got the foreign vote.



Kenyans, South Africans, Botswana, Uganda and Ghanaians prefer here.



As for Efe I don't even know why people like that nigga 5 Likes 1 Share

#Efe any wishes that is not God Holy Ghost fire.. 3 Likes

OP U NO GET SENSE.....LOOK FOR ONE

Op, no worry team efe will soon come for you. The ones above me have started. The immediate one bellow me is not a fan, second bellow me was suggesting how your brain works to one among the ones obove me 3 Likes

Debie-Rise!!!!!!!!! 2 Likes

please how does your brain work?





Lol. Anticlockwise ni.

And the other ones are quick to say 'hate'...Isn't this post about hate..He said if he leaves the house,WINNER OR NOT, He will embark on a thank you tour... OP, You a blackhearted creature..Biggie robbed him off his Ultimate HOH priviledges, guess what..Bisola won and saved him..Even if BBNaija robs him, he will still make it in life..

Efe has put the money thing too much before him & has even already concluded he is the winner. This was made obvious when he said the first thing he will do once out is to do a media tour to thank people who made him win.

Dude are you watching the back of Your television? That was the ansewr he gave when davido asked the house mates the first five things they'll do if the win the money ... Tboss said shell go on a cruise/vacation with her mum and Wendy her sister, Efe said he'll go for a media tour .. How that one tk degrade am frm winning the 25M?

i don't watch bbn so i don't care 1 Like

You have too much time in your hands

In trying hard to be Mr. Real, he got drunk on free alcohol and forgot his “realness” as he embarrassingly entertains his fans, this isn’t who BBNaija needs as a winner.

Why are you repeating the bullcrap you posted

If only I cared

bring your PayPal fund 360/$

hit like if u give no fuc ks