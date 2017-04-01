₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by metronaija: 6:33pm
Former big brother naija housemates, Bassey, Coco Ice and Gifty were pictured at the grand finale ceremony of the Big brother naija 2017 show. See photos below
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 6:36pm
Lol, luk their faces and shapes,they really deserved to be evicted just the way efe face be like shepe so, hehehe
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:47pm
They're there to celebrate Efe
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:48pm
The end of an addictive bulshevik
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Ridwan123(m): 7:48pm
Ok
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 7:48pm
I still don't know why I don't watch this show...my gf is too addicted
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by gift01: 7:48pm
Celebration time. Efe is the winner #efenation
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by solidman59(m): 7:48pm
Let me park here
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:49pm
Abudu2000:
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:49pm
why is cocoice looking like she grew older..
today better be the last day i see any post about bbn on front page
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Abeyjide: 7:49pm
big brother will disappoint some people tonight
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by orlarbissy(f): 7:49pm
They all look somehow, no sign of celeb for their bodi
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 7:50pm
oya now
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Aregs(m): 7:50pm
Should we fry pawpaw
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by rossyc(f): 7:50pm
ok
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:50pm
Ashleydolls:Have you seen the near future?
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by 0b10010011: 7:50pm
Dem all don lose weight
No more free food under AC tight enclosure
Na just Efe the environment no tell on. Dudes system cant react to luxury......
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Aregs(m): 7:50pm
Ok
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Efeugoebo: 7:50pm
Wonderful
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 7:51pm
After today i would rest from all dz jobless team efe and team tboss or team cowbell... And all dia pornography... Nigeria has a pending issue greater dan dis.... argue with ur keypads
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by dalass(f): 7:51pm
We're going to be free of BBNAIJA soon
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 7:52pm
Okay.
Meanwhile, EFE fans should get ready TO WAIL
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by onosprince(m): 7:53pm
Efe for the money base on logistics.
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by sbashir10: 7:53pm
Based on logistics
Efe for the money
their fada.
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Mabsone: 7:54pm
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 7:54pm
Only myself dun give 2 f&ckz about dis bb'jack $hit?
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:54pm
Wey Tony na
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Monzuur(m): 7:57pm
SEEN
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by olusola200: 7:58pm
Tbross will be the winner due to Power of organizer
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 8:01pm
Tboss will win
|Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by ijayebonyi(f): 8:02pm
Marvis is out
