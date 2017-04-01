₦airaland Forum

Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by metronaija: 6:33pm
Former big brother naija housemates, Bassey, Coco Ice and Gifty were pictured at the grand finale ceremony of the Big brother naija 2017 show. See photos below


Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 6:36pm
Lol, luk their faces and shapes,they really deserved to be evicted just the way efe face be like shepe so, hehehe

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:47pm
They're there to celebrate Efe cool

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:48pm
The end of an addictive bulshevik
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Ridwan123(m): 7:48pm
Ok
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 7:48pm
I still don't know why I don't watch this show...my gf is too addicted
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by gift01: 7:48pm
Celebration time. Efe is the winner #efenation

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by solidman59(m): 7:48pm
Let me park here
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:49pm
Abudu2000:
Lol, luk their faces and shapes,they really deserved to be evicted just the way efe face be like shepe so, hehehe

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:49pm
why is cocoice looking like she grew older..

today better be the last day i see any post about bbn on front page

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Abeyjide: 7:49pm
big brother will disappoint some people tonight

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by orlarbissy(f): 7:49pm
They all look somehow, no sign of celeb for their bodi
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 7:50pm
oya now
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Aregs(m): 7:50pm
Should we fry pawpaw
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by rossyc(f): 7:50pm
ok
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:50pm
Ashleydolls:
They're there to celebrate Efe cool
Have you seen the near future?

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by 0b10010011: 7:50pm
Dem all don lose weight

No more free food under AC tight enclosure


Na just Efe the environment no tell on. Dudes system cant react to luxury......



Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Aregs(m): 7:50pm
Ok
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Efeugoebo: 7:50pm
Wonderful
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 7:51pm
After today i would rest from all dz jobless team efe and team tboss or team cowbell... And all dia pornography... Nigeria has a pending issue greater dan dis.... argue with ur keypads

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by dalass(f): 7:51pm
We're going to be free of BBNAIJA soon
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 7:52pm
Okay.


Meanwhile, EFE fans should get ready TO WAIL cheesy

Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by onosprince(m): 7:53pm
Efe for the money base on logistics.
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by sbashir10: 7:53pm
Based on logistics
Efe for the money
their fada.
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Mabsone: 7:54pm
sad grin grin grin
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 7:54pm
Only myself dun give 2 f&ckz about dis bb'jack $hit?
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:54pm
Wey Tony na
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by Monzuur(m): 7:57pm
SEEN
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by olusola200: 7:58pm
Tbross will be the winner due to Power of organizer
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 8:01pm
Tboss will win
Re: Bassey, Coco Ice And Gifty At BBNaija Grand Finale (Photos) by ijayebonyi(f): 8:02pm
Marvis is out

Chris Anyanwu – 50 Greatest Nigerians Of All Time? / Good News In Politics And The Society / Nsikan

Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.