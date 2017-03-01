₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,151 members, 3,400,273 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 11:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 (431 Views)
|PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by metronaija2: 11:44am
Evicted Big brother Naija housemates, Ese and Gifty took a selfie during the after party at the AMVCA 2017.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photoaija-housemates-ese-and-gifty-at.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by antontech(m): 11:48am
Ese is ok, gifty is a pure actor
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by recievesense: 11:49am
please who has that lil Wayne's picture.
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by Bisjosh(f): 11:49am
Pretty ladies
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by Chimaritoponcho: 11:50am
R
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by pyyxxaro: 11:50am
Ok
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by damton(m): 11:50am
U
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by uwa244(m): 11:50am
Good for them!
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by cummando(m): 11:51am
Beauty and the beast
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:51am
Ese so sexy
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by Qmerit(m): 11:51am
K
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by Tynasparks(f): 11:51am
Beautiful
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by Drjafy: 11:52am
Bitches!
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by olusola200: 11:52am
Irresponsible set of people, kissing suckers fools they are goog for blue film
|Re: PHOTO: Bbnaija Housemates, Ese And Gifty At AMVCA 2017 by uju22(f): 11:52am
Pretty ladies
(0) (Reply)
Today On Big Brother Africa Stargame Maneta And Roki Fought And Are DISQUALIFIED / SHOCKING NEWS As Rev Chris Okotie And Wife Stephanie Henshaw End Marriage Of 4yr / Professional Modeling Pictures + Model Promotion (details Inside)
Viewing this topic: metronaija2, Mynd44, olajideolajire(m), Neyo230(m), notoriousbabe, starhelp, horlabode, fidel4life, B737NG, Dking99(m), Sincerelyme(f), poksmahn(m), cross50(m), ritapearl(f), HRich(m), BreezyRita(f), Princessadey(f), Chimaritoponcho, uwa244(m), teeorume(m), Bigframe, pyyxxaro, classicmusic, Bisjosh(f), Torduetee(m), kapiola, erekking(m), isokey, stevolinkon40, Ichiebullion(m), damton(m), zeeyy(f), esthel(f), sandygechy(f), afonuru2(m), educute(m), kenosky, yemiokd, Qmerit(m), stan567(m), kulkris(m), Oreoo(m), tintingz(m), doctobani(m), phatnelly(f), ammyluv2002(f), Belly12, MohMulla, uju22(f), tahoe(m), chuksze, sexyglow(f), Fervid116, zelaws, Oluwatyna(f), Jobia(f), montezz(f), ndujekwu(m), Drjafy, olusola200, mokkalu1(m), rilla64, gustavo440, Authentize, yinparc, larrys111, teeteelardey(f), MarineOne, leeikem(m), Akinkanju67(m), taurus21, UncleJudax(m), XtraTochi, toyo4souls(m), Akoniakin(m), Confirmer(m), Adaahjacob(m), destinysaid(m), Kizopumpin(m), ocville(f) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2