Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:53pm
Some excited ladies have already begun popping bottles of Champagne to celebrate Efe Ejeba, who emerged the winner of the 2017 Edition of the Big Brother Naija. According to the ladies, this night will be very hot for them as the celebration begins.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/bbfinale-excited-ladies-begin.html

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:54pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Joshkid(m): 9:56pm
As if say Na dem win 25m


Anyways, I'm so happy for him too although I never voted for anyone

#teamefe
#BasedonLogistics

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by PresidentMUGABE: 9:56pm
Lalastica do d needful
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 9:56pm
Sometimes talent and brilliance ain't enough to take you through.. favour and love are just enough.
congratulations Efe .

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 9:59pm
nonsense..

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by hoover420: 10:00pm
Misplaced priorities undecided undecided

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by suzan404(f): 10:02pm
grin grin
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:06pm
Hmmmmm, see somebody future wife o

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Caringguy(m): 10:06pm
Angeleena:
nonsense..
Hater spotted! sad

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Built2last: 10:07pm
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:08pm
Oloshos

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 10:09pm
Caringguy:
Hater spotted! sad
no time,to hate
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 10:11pm
Dstv Channel 198 closed.
Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed

Congratulations Efe

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:12pm
Only them with all those shayo? shocked

And no manliness in there?


I am seeing things...

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:14pm
Wasted generation. Smh

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:15pm

So these goat face women will one day get married to someone ?? I pity some guys

Why are women naturally dumb ??

Why would i celebrate and go pop bottles because some guy named efe won ??

People are just foolish and jobless

You sit and watch someone sleep and talk

He just won millions of naira and guess what, your dumb ass still lives with your parents and don't even have up to 5k in your bank account

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by botad(m): 10:16pm
Efe is N25M richer and some people wey Efe no even know they exist will drink their lives to stupor because Efe win!

Kontinu!
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:16pm
Efe don carry him money go, una wan kill una self with alcohol.
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by XketchDesigns(m): 10:16pm
mistake

dont know how i ended up here.
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 10:16pm
Bloody fools
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by fittty(m): 10:16pm
angry
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Jadoskii(m): 10:17pm
The amt of money wet dis efe go use settle guys for street fit pass half of the grand prize o....Dis wan wey dem wan ddie on top

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 10:17pm
Oloshossss, hope say una get who go fucck una after the highness grin

Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Cesc001(m): 10:17pm
Smd!
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by passionatebae: 10:17pm
True definition of GRACE.
Baba God abeg reason my matter too based on logistics !
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by kurajordan(m): 10:17pm
LOL
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 10:17pm
Now that efe has won...what will happen to bbn TV station
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by 2shur: 10:18pm
I geh money pass efe.
Before e fit see 300million na till forever
Wtf is 25m dah men dey pick weekly
Abegi
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Mykelpato(m): 10:18pm
Efe now has 75m and 2 Suv's.
The street always win bruv grin
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by veinless(f): 10:18pm
angry
Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 10:19pm
Based on logistics Guys hit me up for your professional websites and web designs.

