₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,160 members, 3,468,227 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 April 2017 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) (10676 Views)
|Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:53pm
Some excited ladies have already begun popping bottles of Champagne to celebrate Efe Ejeba, who emerged the winner of the 2017 Edition of the Big Brother Naija. According to the ladies, this night will be very hot for them as the celebration begins.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/bbfinale-excited-ladies-begin.html
1 Share
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:54pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Joshkid(m): 9:56pm
As if say Na dem win 25m
Anyways, I'm so happy for him too although I never voted for anyone
#teamefe
#BasedonLogistics
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by PresidentMUGABE: 9:56pm
Lalastica do d needful
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 9:56pm
Sometimes talent and brilliance ain't enough to take you through.. favour and love are just enough.
congratulations Efe .
31 Likes
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 9:59pm
nonsense..
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by hoover420: 10:00pm
Misplaced priorities
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by suzan404(f): 10:02pm
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:06pm
Hmmmmm, see somebody future wife o
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Caringguy(m): 10:06pm
Angeleena:Hater spotted!
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Built2last: 10:07pm
Credit Alert: N25,000,000 Ref:
BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:08pm
Oloshos
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 10:09pm
Caringguy:no time,to hate
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 10:11pm
Dstv Channel 198 closed.
Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed
Congratulations Efe
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:12pm
Only them with all those shayo?
And no manliness in there?
I am seeing things...
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:14pm
Wasted generation. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:15pm
So these goat face women will one day get married to someone ?? I pity some guys
Why are women naturally dumb ??
Why would i celebrate and go pop bottles because some guy named efe won ??
People are just foolish and jobless
You sit and watch someone sleep and talk
He just won millions of naira and guess what, your dumb ass still lives with your parents and don't even have up to 5k in your bank account
4 Likes
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by botad(m): 10:16pm
Efe is N25M richer and some people wey Efe no even know they exist will drink their lives to stupor because Efe win!
Kontinu!
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:16pm
Efe don carry him money go, una wan kill una self with alcohol.
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by XketchDesigns(m): 10:16pm
mistake
dont know how i ended up here.
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 10:16pm
Bloody fools
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by fittty(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Jadoskii(m): 10:17pm
The amt of money wet dis efe go use settle guys for street fit pass half of the grand prize o....Dis wan wey dem wan ddie on top
1 Like
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 10:17pm
Oloshossss, hope say una get who go fucck una after the highness
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Cesc001(m): 10:17pm
Smd!
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by passionatebae: 10:17pm
True definition of GRACE.
Baba God abeg reason my matter too based on logistics !
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by kurajordan(m): 10:17pm
LOL
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 10:17pm
Now that efe has won...what will happen to bbn TV station
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by 2shur: 10:18pm
I geh money pass efe.
Before e fit see 300million na till forever
Wtf is 25m dah men dey pick weekly
Abegi
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Mykelpato(m): 10:18pm
Efe now has 75m and 2 Suv's.
The street always win bruv
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by veinless(f): 10:18pm
|Re: Ladies Drink To Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 10:19pm
Based on logistics Guys hit me up for your professional websites and web designs.
The Best American Movies You've Seen.. / Kas Gets AMAA Nomination For His First Movie Role / Love Is In D’air, LK4 Makes Up Koketso
Viewing this topic: selfmadeboss, walecosby, Haslil878(m), lewalee(f), bienimac, lexia09(f), MDsambo, testimonyobaoyin(f), Codedzng, dipsy2009, cdialauka, Palmslight, MeezPat(f), cr7lomo, temmylorlah(f), owopomaster(m), mideyglitz(f), andyanders, hopeforcharles(m), HarunaWest(m), Nattylad(m), morzook(m), johncasey1(m), marrazy, Chiefia(m), yelinco1, gracespeaks, Ajoboss(m), oooopss(m), zanga420, raphloren, Mathemagician1(m), terrezo2002(m), Abdulsophiat(f), linystar, collinsJn(m), realnas(m), osifred(m), tolulope855(m), Negotiate, Wizywiz(m), LaDivva(f), Sixtustony(m), bilulu(m), KBdownloads(m), myners007, meshi1990(m), Okpabana, gbenga4my(m), Teeneyo(m), DonHummer(m), harizonal123(m), egbaguy2, iamNifemi(m), kozay(m), debrant2k4, avaa(m), Krisstopher(m), Alighoda2, tutucious(f), CharlieMaria(m), doublestrika, Snowstorm, Ronaldinnioh(f), oluwaVaz(m), ennyhola, nwakibe, softchristo(m), Adajike(f), olumideoyedeji, aboyaji(m), youngmann, leumas91, rollykotex, johnrays(m), Yubee40(m), Marcleee(m), Olumyyde, Bidemsonline, KINGSP(m), bolkay47(m), mamaa88(f), Mcweber(m), sosa993, Drkar, twoMcfemad, abidex0z(m), extommix(m), Kneephy, intelligen(m), olaide92(m), mamabj, uche08066959705, Kayharry(m), toyetade, fatdick(m), zcee, anjowaka510(m), Donkaz(m), InternetBchip, ReachHard, onosprince(m), zico124(m), CurrentSamuel(m), dbblessboy(m), stevio(m), eghosaaideyan(f), taramisore15, Olubee22(f), konjishild(m), xavieree(f), toyad(m), AkachukwuD(m), Okinjay(m), miclef86(m), THEREALLIFE, Eben04(m), deedo93(m), buskeske, Swiftlee(m), Temihatz(m), heatflux, ewaoluwao(f), loluadebayo, fostermd(m), rebirthiix, debiafe, Emzyme(m), treasuredm(f), staggerlee, bobestman(m), AJCs(m), Johnsonifeoluwa(m), walchizmo, ZYZZA, 123sophocles(m), yemilade32, baiaon, kennyone, redbeans(m), llionaire, ThobbyTurner(m), daviddagreat, SwissIBRA(m), konkonbilo(m) and 199 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9