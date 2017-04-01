₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 10:31pm On Apr 09
Some area boys in Sapele, Delta state have gone berserk while celebrating Efe Ejeba, who emerged the winner of the 2017 Edition of the Big Brother Naija. The excited men who have begun drinking already -poured the beer on themselves as they shouted in jubilation to celebrate their own.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 10:31pm On Apr 09
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 10:32pm On Apr 09
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by vayne(m): 10:32pm On Apr 09
When buhari realizes he is still president,yet to deliver campaign promises and BBN is over!
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by GloriaNinja(f): 10:34pm On Apr 09
See as they are rejoicing as if they are the ones that won the prize, that's why Nigeria is not moving forward.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by BreezyCB(m): 10:35pm On Apr 09
No more Big Brother Naija
Efe fans will now remember they're unemployed.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by wristbangle(m): 10:36pm On Apr 09
GloriaNinja:
God bless you and to think of it they are celebrating the winner of an insignificant show.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 10:37pm On Apr 09
GloriaNinja:
♤
♤
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by emeijeh(m): 10:38pm On Apr 09
Wow,
Ikpa and his friend are now grown ups!
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by hoover420: 10:38pm On Apr 09
Efe will not even remember their families if they drink to stupor & die
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by poshestmina(f): 10:51pm On Apr 09
Efe should be ready to always'drop something for the boys' ...this his street fan base ehn ,odi egwu!
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by ALAYORMII: 10:51pm On Apr 09
Nothing is sweeter than taking ur babe who came to visit u to the "ATM" and the machine swallows your card on a Friday evening.
You will kick, and curse the ATM, but in your mind, you are reading Psalm 91, those that dwell in the secret place of the most high, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Zaheertyler(m): 10:56pm On Apr 09
I love bisola...she's real...but Efe is the real mvp
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by MrEgbegbe(m): 10:56pm On Apr 09
Bunch of hungry dogs
Why don't they put that effort and desire in finding a job
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by JustinSlayer69: 10:56pm On Apr 09
on 25million that they won't receive a kobo...
Efe had better relocate. His family might be in danger of being kidnapped.
All his distant cousins would remember their lineage right now
Hey, Bros EFE!!! Where my share?
Warri no dey carry last.
Warri no dey carry last.
Okay,
Meanwhile, I am a Professional website designer, I can help you design a professional and mobile responsive website at an affordable price.
Reach me today to see my recent works : 08164756981, moosundammy@gmail.com
=Potential clients can find your business Locally, Nationally & worldwide through your website.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by brunofarad(m): 10:57pm On Apr 09
Congrats EFE
Bar man !
I declare SAPELE WATER for everybody
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by ekems2017(f): 10:57pm On Apr 09
Sapele water go full ground. One love to Efe.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:57pm On Apr 09
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by KenModi(m): 10:57pm On Apr 09
All are see are...
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by SABA2002(m): 10:57pm On Apr 09
Blood of Lalasticlala
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by professorfal: 10:58pm On Apr 09
see that one Igbo eye!
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by money121(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
Ok
What a nation.. a pregnant wife got best overall student in Lasu, not even a rebroadcast of the news, millions are jobless and another tens of thousand just got released to the market, no news , no story. . They are lazy minds anyway.. sponsor a show where nudity, porn and script can be acted, mixed that with football.. Nigerian youth will get occupied.. Government officials eating away their futures, who cares " who politics Don help" they say. Tonight, even those I thought had some moral codes lost the tag.. you support this and that to win 25m for doing what? Why not pick the placards to ask for 30k for yourself for your own sake? Easy does it for the Nigerian Youth. South Africa BB.. no jobs for their youth, they killed your kinsmen, who caresses? MTN still rakes in billions of your hard earned money and take same to the same South Africa... Breaking news.. Efe Won 25m ? How much is that in Dollars? Best investment to is run away from Nigeria to start his new life, that's if he won't blow it in a week, I still asked " For doing what? Fela Don talk Suffering and Smiling. Your team Don win, tomorrow is Monday, where is that transport fare coming from? Have you deducted it from your last salary? Don bother telling me what's left. . Wait!!! Next year own go be sweater.. they picked red cups and post with empty bottles, that's how you know he has 5k left in his pocket, Aye things, Opelope Oyinbo, elegushi things, red cup and two fingers is the success story for the average.. 30 and still can't afford a self contain apartment, but he doesn't care, Chelsea is untop of the table, that's is family name he needs to protect. They will still be the one to abuse the ones who dares to ask. Kare alara bolugi boluope.. when you fail to rise to demand for what they took from you, prepare to lose what you have left. Am out.
#Copied
Written by: Ayoola Balogun
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Micheezy7(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
Now that Bbnaija show has ended
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Seun360(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
Make dem carry dis wan compensate NigerDeltans for the election defeat that GEJ suffered 2yrs ago.
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
GloriaNinja:
JustinSlayer69:
Who else is waiting for Efe's new album titled "Based on Logistics"
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by lonelydora(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
Ok
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Roon9(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
S
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Bugatie: 10:58pm On Apr 09
When Grace speaks for you, every other voice is noise.
Congrats Efe
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by Soljaboi44(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
Credit Alert: N25,000,000
Ref:BBNaija 2017 - EFE
Avail. Bal: N25,001,256..
|Re: Area Boys In Sapele Celebrate Efe As BBNaija Winner. Photos by arimahoseloka(m): 10:58pm On Apr 09
chai see dry chest see trouser see boxers. kai poverty na bastard
