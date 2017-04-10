₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by JimloveTM(m): 10:13pm On Apr 09
1. Be Natural - He represented street and alot of persons connected with him
2. Your Name counts - EFE means Wealth.. Now see where his name has landed him.
3. Be Unique with a bit of Craziness - Remember how he got into the house when he took off his shirt to demonstrate how he would celebrate winning the grand prize.That was unique and crazy, and got him fans instantly.
4. Be Truthful - Lies evicted Gifty and TTT. Efe was all honest and clicked well with people.
5. Be Charismatic - You could feel Efe's energy all through the show
Honourable mention
6. Be a Warri Boy - Warri no dey carry last, today Warri carry first!!!
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by benzene00: 10:15pm On Apr 09
ahh
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Celcius: 11:04pm On Apr 09
Simply say, the street respect humble beginnings.
Ace comedians drummed support for him, probably because they can relate to that, and not people sitting on their high horse blabbing carelessly.
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by fratermathy(m): 11:19pm On Apr 09
Warri nor de carry last!!!!!
Kpata kpata na draw.
Efe don make Urhobo, Deltans and Nigerians proud!
He deserves the winning!
Thanks to all Nigerians across ethnic divides who voted for him. You have all helped in putting Urhobo, Warri and Delta on the map for good reason!
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Divay22(f): 11:54pm On Apr 09
Prayer for #TeamEfE
may you never deny your friends and family like Thin Tall Tony, infact pray to have loyal Ballys around you so that you may not be as unfortunate as Soma. Be careful with women before you end up like Miyonce. Work hard and harness your talents and be like or better than Bisola.
Lest i forget smoking kills, many great people like Cocoice have gone down because of it. Don't go about pretending and being fake like Gifty, pretenders will not make heaven. Enjoy music like Debbie-Rise, and if possible dance like Ese, Keep fit and always exercise like Kemen and Bassey, but please don't Kemen anybody at night. If you must speak English, speak like Uriel, don't be like Nigerians who cannot sing the National Anthem.
In other words, Be yourself, be like EFE! It's the least i can do for this guy, whether you love or follow BBNaija or not, this guy is blessed
Proudly #TeamEFE
#BASEDonLOGISTICS...............see u all at the TOP.
For Me
The street tried But Grace found him...
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Akshow: 11:54pm On Apr 09
Stay true to ursef, don't try to fake it like gifty. Don't be overtly dramatic like uriel, don't let desperation make u deny ur family like ttt, don't be manipulative like t boss, don't be pervy like kemen, just be ursef. Be real. That's what I learnt from Bisola and Efe.
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by adeadeyera(m): 11:54pm On Apr 09
The thing is, Efe hit it off from the very beginning.
He was condemned to win, based on logistics.
He was true to himself. And he never stopped loving everyone who cared about others.
He's selfless and a team player.
Ultimately, he repped the street.
#EfeNation
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by LagosismyHome(f): 11:54pm On Apr 09
Nigeria is really in trouble oo
See how many post everywhere about BBN
A show that adds little value to the lives of others.... all those voting are not really voting for a winner but to significantly enrich the life of the South African owners of the show yet South African are killing our people daily
i really pray that my people will RECEIVE SENSE one day
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by ginajet(f): 11:54pm On Apr 09
If U want to shade me for supporting TBOSS that was TOP 3/winner of @PayPorte, among 16 HM! U have serious issues. #BossNation
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by gboyegazike(m): 11:54pm On Apr 09
i dedicate this song for efe money... show me the money.... Who i be....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BaAeFZ6MAU
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by IamAkinzy: 11:55pm On Apr 09
Based on Logistics Bb9ja Don End! & I Think thread like dis shouldn't just be Making FrontPage anihow! @least make we Rest Smal!
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by onosprince(m): 11:55pm On Apr 09
Proudly Delta/Isoko, I am so happy that our votes counted.
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by amichaelz101(m): 11:55pm On Apr 09
Na real wa
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by babyfaceafrica: 11:55pm On Apr 09
This is super story
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Heeyhun(f): 11:56pm On Apr 09
Yeah Efe won the grand prize. Can we move on already
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by iamboody(m): 11:56pm On Apr 09
Ok
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by colossus2: 11:56pm On Apr 09
No sense.
Most of you have low IQ
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Geestarry(f): 11:56pm On Apr 09
BBN just came and took over everywhere
And
Nobody was talking about our money in MMM again.
Based on logistics, Efe would use his money EFEctively
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Arsenalholic(m): 11:56pm On Apr 09
One thing I know is this:
Do not mess with the streets!
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Dongreat(m): 11:56pm On Apr 09
So wait there's something to learn from BBNAIJA? Now it's clearer and I am no longer surprised.
I support the government for not giving us light, good road or better standard of living because we truly deserve to suffer as we nor get sense.
Efe don win, today nah Monday. Hope say you get job to go, or your job is sustainable for a good standard of living?
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by obinna58(m): 11:56pm On Apr 09
Hit like if u think ojoro was involved
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Mdeetech01: 11:57pm On Apr 09
In summary : don't live a fake life.
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by VickyRotex(f): 11:57pm On Apr 09
I dedicate my comment to CHELSEA!!!
Chelsea for life! KTBFFH!!!
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by rattlesnake(m): 11:57pm On Apr 09
EFE win made me to know that we need Jesus!!!!
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by softboiy: 11:57pm On Apr 09
sell your paypal 370/$
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by AlphaStyles(m): 11:57pm On Apr 09
let me hear word o
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by EFEbbnaija(m): 11:58pm On Apr 09
Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation
Like EFE BBnaija on Facebook
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Nobody: 11:58pm On Apr 09
first impression matters too.. his first appearance on the show really epped him, the guy ain't that special
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by Idaraobong5(f): 11:58pm On Apr 09
So somebody cannot come from a rich family again?... I hail thee naija
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by JustinSlayer69: 11:59pm On Apr 09
6. Mind your business...you won't get a kobo out of the 25 million
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by fabre4: 12:12am
Geestarry:
also alfa sule and otondo abi is it otobo self
|Re: 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win by ItsawrapOutfit: 12:23am
Interesting
You cannot beat the street, nothing sells like a product that appeals (pricing and packaging) to the masses.
Peak Milk VS Cowbell is a classic example
