Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / 5 Things To Learn From Efe Bbnaija Win (4733 Views)

BBNaija: Efe Leads Early Online Polls Unopposed (Photo) / Efe Will Win Big Brother Naija - Uriel / Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. Be Natural - He represented street and alot of persons connected with him



2. Your Name counts - EFE means Wealth.. Now see where his name has landed him.



3. Be Unique with a bit of Craziness - Remember how he got into the house when he took off his shirt to demonstrate how he would celebrate winning the grand prize.That was unique and crazy, and got him fans instantly.



4. Be Truthful - Lies evicted Gifty and TTT. Efe was all honest and clicked well with people.



5. Be Charismatic - You could feel Efe's energy all through the show



Honourable mention

6. Be a Warri Boy - Warri no dey carry last, today Warri carry first!!! 17 Likes

ahh

Simply say, the street respect humble beginnings.

Ace comedians drummed support for him, probably because they can relate to that, and not people sitting on their high horse blabbing carelessly. 10 Likes





Kpata kpata na draw.



Efe don make Urhobo, Deltans and Nigerians proud!



He deserves the winning!



Thanks to all Nigerians across ethnic divides who voted for him. You have all helped in putting Urhobo, Warri and Delta on the map for good reason!



Warri nor de carry last!!!!!Kpata kpata na draw.Efe don make Urhobo, Deltans and Nigerians proud!He deserves the winning!Thanks to all Nigerians across ethnic divides who voted for him. You have all helped in putting Urhobo, Warri and Delta on the map for good reason! 8 Likes 1 Share



may you never deny your friends and family like Thin Tall Tony, infact pray to have loyal Ballys around you so that you may not be as unfortunate as Soma. Be careful with women before you end up like Miyonce. Work hard and harness your talents and be like or better than Bisola.

Lest i forget smoking kills, many great people like Cocoice have gone down because of it. Don't go about pretending and being fake like Gifty, pretenders will not make heaven. Enjoy music like Debbie-Rise, and if possible dance like Ese, Keep fit and always exercise like Kemen and Bassey, but please don't Kemen anybody at night. If you must speak English, speak like Uriel, don't be like Nigerians who cannot sing the National Anthem.

In other words, Be yourself, be like EFE! It's the least i can do for this guy, whether you love or follow BBNaija or not, this guy is blessed

Proudly #TeamEFE

#BASEDonLOGISTICS...............see u all at the TOP.



For Me

The street tried But Grace found him... Prayer for #TeamEfEmay you never deny your friends and family like Thin Tall Tony, infact pray to have loyal Ballys around you so that you may not be as unfortunate as Soma. Be careful with women before you end up like Miyonce. Work hard and harness your talents and be like or better than Bisola.Lest i forget smoking kills, many great people like Cocoice have gone down because of it. Don't go about pretending and being fake like Gifty, pretenders will not make heaven. Enjoy music like Debbie-Rise, and if possible dance like Ese, Keep fit and always exercise like Kemen and Bassey, but please don't Kemen anybody at night. If you must speak English, speak like Uriel, don't be like Nigerians who cannot sing the National Anthem.In other words, Be yourself, be like EFE! It's the least i can do for this guy, whether you love or follow BBNaija or not, this guy is blessedProudly #TeamEFE#BASEDonLOGISTICS...............see u all at the TOP.For MeThe street tried But Grace found him... 11 Likes

Stay true to ursef, don't try to fake it like gifty. Don't be overtly dramatic like uriel, don't let desperation make u deny ur family like ttt, don't be manipulative like t boss, don't be pervy like kemen, just be ursef. Be real. That's what I learnt from Bisola and Efe. 8 Likes 1 Share

The thing is, Efe hit it off from the very beginning.



He was condemned to win, based on logistics.



He was true to himself. And he never stopped loving everyone who cared about others.

He's selfless and a team player.



Ultimately, he repped the street.



#EfeNation 1 Like





See how many post everywhere about BBN



A show that adds little value to the lives of others.... all those voting are not really voting for a winner but to significantly enrich the life of the South African owners of the show yet South African are killing our people daily



i really pray that my people will RECEIVE SENSE one day Nigeria is really in trouble ooSee how many post everywhere about BBNA show that adds little value to the lives of others.... all those voting are not really voting for a winner but to significantly enrich the life of the South African owners of the show yet South African are killing our people dailyi really pray that my people will RECEIVE SENSE one day 5 Likes 1 Share

If U want to shade me for supporting TBOSS that was TOP 3/winner of @PayPorte, among 16 HM! U have serious issues. #BossNation 4 Likes 1 Share





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BaAeFZ6MAU i dedicate this song for efe money... show me the money.... Who i be.... 3 Likes 1 Share

@least make we Rest Smal! Based on Logistics Bb9ja Don End! & I Think thread like dis shouldn't just be Making FrontPage anihow!@least make we Rest Smal!

Proudly Delta/Isoko, I am so happy that our votes counted.

Na real wa

This is super story

Yeah Efe won the grand prize. Can we move on already

Ok



Most of you have low IQ No sense.Most of you have low IQ

BBN just came and took over everywhere





And









Nobody was talking about our money in MMM again.







Based on logistics, Efe would use his money EFEctively 1 Like

One thing I know is this:



Do not mess with the streets!

So wait there's something to learn from BBNAIJA? Now it's clearer and I am no longer surprised.

I support the government for not giving us light, good road or better standard of living because we truly deserve to suffer as we nor get sense.

Efe don win, today nah Monday. Hope say you get job to go, or your job is sustainable for a good standard of living?

Hit like if u think ojoro was involved

In summary : don't live a fake life.





Chelsea for life! KTBFFH!!! I dedicate my comment to CHELSEA!!!Chelsea for life! KTBFFH!!!

EFE win made me to know that we need Jesus!!!!

sell your paypal 370/$

let me hear word o

Thank you Nairaland #TeamEFE #Efenation

Like EFE BBnaija on Facebook

first impression matters too.. his first appearance on the show really epped him, the guy ain't that special

So somebody cannot come from a rich family again?... I hail thee naija

6. Mind your business...you won't get a kobo out of the 25 million



3 Likes

Geestarry:

BBN just came and took over everywhere



And







Nobody was talking about our money in MMM again.





Based on logistics, Efe would use his money EFEctively

also alfa sule and otondo abi is it otobo self also alfa sule and otondo abi is it otobo self