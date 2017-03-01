₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Nnamdisblog(m): 12:31pm
The support Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe has received from Nigerians has so far been more than overwhelming.
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by hopejackie76(f): 12:45pm
He's very much himself i guess and based on logistics, he's going to win the money
Abeg people check out my siggy, a friend or relation might need help
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by joe4real12: 1:07pm
The guy is natural n he's careful
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by shotin(m): 2:30pm
But wait a minute, ontop say people dey complain about this show, sexual immorality, scandals here and there, most nigerians still dey follow d show bumper to bumper, many hypocrites everywhere laying under the green grass.... Lol 9ja, I hail thee ooo...
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by CeeJay9ja(m): 2:30pm
Nigerians or BBNaija fans?
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by directonpc(m): 2:30pm
Who is efe?
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Engrobiorah(m): 2:31pm
Today's date is Man UTD/03/2017....
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Gwan2(m): 2:31pm
Why are Nairaland mods trying so hard to shove this BBN down the throat of those of us that don't give a bleep.
.
Abeg Bobsrisky dey town so....?
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by muyoge: 2:31pm
Outta here.
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by abejide1000(m): 2:32pm
I like him personally, I pray he wins the money. Others are just there for excursion
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:32pm
so na him go win na abi!
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by abiolasogey(m): 2:32pm
Realest nicca..den my bisola...
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by antontech(m): 2:33pm
Efe will win it. Marvis or Debbie rise second. Tboss will go home next
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Goldenheart(m): 2:33pm
Who e epp
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by AkinPhysicist: 2:33pm
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by horciglowri(f): 2:33pm
#baseonlogistics I luv diz warri boy, he knws wat 2 say evritym nd hw to say it 2.. I pray he wins d money
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by romzyjoe(m): 2:33pm
the guy dy use him kidney na
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by teamsynergy: 2:33pm
cos they can easily related with his struggle and want him to succeed
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Opistorincos(m): 2:34pm
E no concern us
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by littlewonders: 2:34pm
I did a routine check and noticed efe is not as influential as other housemate in the entertainment industry.
God's grace is really taking him higher. I love his way too unknowingly.
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Raziii(m): 2:34pm
wait guys... This is a blog post?
It is oh! Weldone OP.
New blog post: it rained in Lagos today, but the rain has stopped.
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by danduj(m): 2:34pm
Who cares
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Tjohnnay: 2:35pm
Fvck dis show
Hu cares abt d show, tym waster
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Dhaffs(m): 2:35pm
Sharp bwoy
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Jadeite(f): 2:35pm
The guy kpor wella.. His doings make sense..Area
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by metiette(m): 2:35pm
Engrobiorah:wicked sombori
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by seunlayi(m): 2:35pm
I hate that programme even without ever watching it
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by obicaddy(m): 2:36pm
If Uv been with Efe, U'll definitely love him. Efe keep repping! #WearetheEferians# UJaySon#TeamEconomist#
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Fessy09(m): 2:36pm
EFE IS A BIG J-TOWN REPRESENTER SO WHAT ELSE DO YOU EXPECT?
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by ToriBlue(f): 2:36pm
Cos of his originality.
|Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by opmoore(m): 2:37pm
Team #EFE-NATION Thanks NL for the Spotlight. EFE will make yall Proud.
