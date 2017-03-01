The support Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe has received from Nigerians has so far been more than overwhelming.



Efe 'Based On Logistics' as he is fondly called by viewers has so far competed himself in the Big Brother Naija House, staying clear from all. Kinds of drama.



Despite his Nose picking habit, the Delta State-Born, Jos-based Rapper has taken everyone by surprise with the supports from viewers.



After being nominated for possible eviction last week, Efe pulled an incredible 39.9% out of 100% to stay in the Big Brother Naija House for another two weeks.



If Nigerians continue to turn out for Efe on weekly basis, he might just be the unsung hero to win the life-changing N25m grand prize, Car and endless endorsement deals

