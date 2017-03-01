₦airaland Forum

Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Nnamdisblog(m): 12:31pm
The support Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe has received from Nigerians has so far been more than overwhelming.

Efe 'Based On Logistics' as he is fondly called by viewers has so far competed himself in the Big Brother Naija House, staying clear from all. Kinds of drama.

Despite his Nose picking habit, the Delta State-Born, Jos-based Rapper has taken everyone by surprise with the supports from viewers.

After being nominated for possible eviction last week, Efe pulled an incredible 39.9% out of 100% to stay in the Big Brother Naija House for another two weeks.

If Nigerians continue to turn out for Efe on weekly basis, he might just be the unsung hero to win the life-changing N25m grand prize, Car and endless endorsement deals

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/why-do-nigerians-love-bbnaija-housemate.html?m=1

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by hopejackie76(f): 12:45pm
He's very much himself i guess and based on logistics, he's going to win the money


Abeg people check out my siggy, a friend or relation might need help

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by joe4real12: 1:07pm
The guy is natural n he's careful

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by shotin(m): 2:30pm
But wait a minute, ontop say people dey complain about this show, sexual immorality, scandals here and there, most nigerians still dey follow d show bumper to bumper, many hypocrites everywhere laying under the green grass.... Lolgrin grin 9ja, I hail thee ooo...

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by CeeJay9ja(m): 2:30pm
Nigerians or BBNaija fans? sad

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by directonpc(m): 2:30pm
Who is efe?

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Engrobiorah(m): 2:31pm
Today's date is Man UTD/03/2017....

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Gwan2(m): 2:31pm
Why are Nairaland mods trying so hard to shove this BBN down the throat of those of us that don't give a bleep.
.
Abeg Bobsrisky dey town so....? undecided

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by muyoge: 2:31pm
Outta here.
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by abejide1000(m): 2:32pm
I like him personally, I pray he wins the money. Others are just there for excursion

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:32pm
so na him go win na abi!
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by abiolasogey(m): 2:32pm
Realest nicca..den my bisola... kiss

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by antontech(m): 2:33pm
Efe will win it. Marvis or Debbie rise second. Tboss will go home next

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Goldenheart(m): 2:33pm
Who e epp
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by AkinPhysicist: 2:33pm
cool

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by horciglowri(f): 2:33pm
#baseonlogistics I luv diz warri boy, he knws wat 2 say evritym nd hw to say it 2.. I pray he wins d money

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by romzyjoe(m): 2:33pm
the guy dy use him kidney na

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by teamsynergy: 2:33pm
cos they can easily related with his struggle and want him to succeed

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Opistorincos(m): 2:34pm
E no concern us
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by littlewonders: 2:34pm
I did a routine check and noticed efe is not as influential as other housemate in the entertainment industry.

God's grace is really taking him higher. I love his way too unknowingly.

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Raziii(m): 2:34pm
wait guys... This is a blog post?

It is oh! Weldone OP.

New blog post: it rained in Lagos today, but the rain has stopped.

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by danduj(m): 2:34pm
Who cares
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Tjohnnay: 2:35pm
Fvck dis show



Hu cares abt d show, tym waster
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Dhaffs(m): 2:35pm
Sharp bwoy
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Jadeite(f): 2:35pm
The guy kpor wella.. His doings make sense..Area

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by metiette(m): 2:35pm
Engrobiorah:
Today's date is Man UTD/03/2017....
grin wicked sombori

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by seunlayi(m): 2:35pm
I hate that programme even without ever watching it
Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by obicaddy(m): 2:36pm
If Uv been with Efe, U'll definitely love him. Efe keep repping! #WearetheEferians# UJaySon#TeamEconomist#

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by Fessy09(m): 2:36pm
EFE IS A BIG J-TOWN REPRESENTER SO WHAT ELSE DO YOU EXPECT?

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by ToriBlue(f): 2:36pm
Cos of his originality.

Re: Why Do Nigerians Love Efe, BBNaija Housemate, So Much? by opmoore(m): 2:37pm
Team #EFE-NATION Thanks NL for the Spotlight. EFE will make yall Proud.

