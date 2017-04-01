Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say (21355 Views)

Nigerians are saying The newly crowned millionaire, Efe is now richer than skales.



See reactions below.



lol...overtaking is allowed. 33 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians why?! After all Skales hv done 4 u people?... U pple should giv him a slack please... 6 Likes 1 Share

MTN endorsement & Back2Back hits,nd una say efe just got richer dan Skales,nahhh It shld b Vic O nt skales pls 12 Likes

Stop hating on d guy pls 9 Likes

Y always skales 2 Likes 1 Share

Hehe please stop doing this to skales,that guy is successful enough na 4 Likes

lol thanks skales don suffer for Nigerians hand. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians just like dragging skales for no reason

What is the correlation between skales and efe?

58 Likes 1 Share

Who's EFe?

KealDrogo:

Who's EFe? Mungo Park's cousin 40 Likes 1 Share

Damn. That can't be true!

the person behind this must be a church rat** what a minute reasoning

LoL... Skales don soffa 1 Like





Meanwhile....



Someone here needs your help please

http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander Lol... Skales yaf suffered.Meanwhile....Someone here needs your help please

Angeleena:

lol...overtaking is allowed.

Who is Skales?.... in Tboss voice!

after sharing recharge card to vote for him you are now making noise abi, that N25 million i pity foe am cos all eyes are on it. 3 Likes 1 Share

Pls don't cause wahala for Efe. He still needs people to help him make his music better. Who knows wether he will need the help of skales. Abeg no block person way 7 Likes 1 Share

I wanted to comment, then i remembered i don't know what to eat this morning. And u are here fighting over efe richer dan skales. 33 Likes 2 Shares

To the person who started this Skales trend





...and I swear down the idiot won't even have up to a million naira in his account. 4 Likes 1 Share

okpari

Thank God for his life

I will take this frivolous comparison serious if he buys a Range Rover and get a house at Lekki for himself, and gets an MTN endorsement, whoever brought up this argument is a dullard, SKALES IS BIGGGER ANYDAY ANYTIME 16 Likes 1 Share

Beer parlor argument only engage in by the poor. Why would a sane person argue about others wealth? 2 Likes

Today na monday o

Last nite you watched someone become a millionaire right before your very eyes...it's Monday now and you are still snoring in bed owing MTN and expecting your parents to feed you. I pity you.



I think if you ar not a blogger and you are on nairaland this morning then you are probably not ready to make it in life.. Foolis.h youths 10 Likes 1 Share

Abeg no create unnecessary hate and publicity for Efe Dan Allah