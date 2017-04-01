₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,453 members, 3,469,112 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 11:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say (21355 Views)
Freeze Reacts To Adeboye's "I Was Richer Than RCCG As A Lecturer" Comment / See Upcoming Star That Sings Better Than Skales And Davido / Linda Ikeji Vs Wizkid: Who Is Richer? - Getitrightnigerians.com (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by JamieNaij(m): 12:10am
Twitter Nigeria absoolutely has no chill.
Nigerians are saying The newly crowned millionaire, Efe is now richer than skales.
See reactions below.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/efe-is-richer-than-skales-now-nigerians.html
2 Shares
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Angeleena(f): 12:12am
lol...overtaking is allowed.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Moving4: 12:16am
Nigerians why?! After all Skales hv done 4 u people?... U pple should giv him a slack please...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by BreezyCB(m): 12:17am
MTN endorsement & Back2Back hits,nd una say efe just got richer dan Skales,nahhh It shld b Vic O nt skales pls
12 Likes
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by BLACKdagger: 12:24am
Stop hating on d guy pls
9 Likes
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by IamOpemipo(m): 2:08am
Y always skales
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by SolexxBarry(m): 6:14am
Hehe please stop doing this to skales,that guy is successful enough na
4 Likes
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by BestySam(m): 6:19am
lol thanks skales don suffer for Nigerians hand.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Elnino4ladies: 6:33am
Nigerians just like dragging skales for no reason
What is the correlation between skales and efe?
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by emeijeh(m): 6:34am
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by KealDrogo: 6:44am
Who's EFe?
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by bro4u: 7:14am
KealDrogo:Mungo Park's cousin
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by joe4christ(m): 7:17am
Damn. That can't be true!
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by NegeduGrace(f): 7:27am
the person behind this must be a church rat** what a minute reasoning
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by madenigga(m): 7:30am
LoL... Skales don soffa
1 Like
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by EppPliss: 8:16am
Lol... Skales yaf suffered.
Meanwhile....
Someone here needs your help please
http://www.nairaland.com/3724994/please-ss-nairalander
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by metallisc(m): 8:16am
Angeleena:
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by herroyalty(f): 9:23am
Who is Skales?.... in Tboss voice!
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by GreenMavro: 9:37am
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by talk2archy: 9:37am
after sharing recharge card to vote for him you are now making noise abi, that N25 million i pity foe am cos all eyes are on it.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by ekems2017(f): 9:37am
Pls don't cause wahala for Efe. He still needs people to help him make his music better. Who knows wether he will need the help of skales. Abeg no block person way
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by olafunny(m): 9:37am
I wanted to comment, then i remembered i don't know what to eat this morning. And u are here fighting over efe richer dan skales.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Khutie: 9:37am
To the person who started this Skales trend
...and I swear down the idiot won't even have up to a million naira in his account.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Kjking(m): 9:37am
okpari
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by tspun(m): 9:38am
Thank God for his life
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by paskyboy: 9:38am
I will take this frivolous comparison serious if he buys a Range Rover and get a house at Lekki for himself, and gets an MTN endorsement, whoever brought up this argument is a dullard, SKALES IS BIGGGER ANYDAY ANYTIME
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Dongreat(m): 9:38am
Beer parlor argument only engage in by the poor. Why would a sane person argue about others wealth?
2 Likes
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by bestspoke: 9:39am
Today na monday o
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by Ogashub(m): 9:39am
Last nite you watched someone become a millionaire right before your very eyes...it's Monday now and you are still snoring in bed owing MTN and expecting your parents to feed you. I pity you.
I think if you ar not a blogger and you are on nairaland this morning then you are probably not ready to make it in life.. Foolis.h youths
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 9:39am
Abeg no create unnecessary hate and publicity for Efe Dan Allah
|Re: Efe Is Richer Than Skales Now, Nigerians Say by wellmax(m): 9:39am
Jobless people everywhere.
Yemi Alade rocks Iconic live on stage at Dance Afrique Summerfest 2015 / Davido Appoints Ayo George As His New Manager / Rukky Sanda Stuns In Native Yoruba Attire
Viewing this topic: Gogetta(m), 6baba(m), beltkid(m), ChrisDoxa, DjHypno(m), jswagg4(m), drealtruth(m), Ebayray(f), aguizm(m), chibwike(m), ricknol, Isaacde1989, sdkalu, prince2much(m), taryur(m), omegainterior, aprimama, alexie4real(m), nayookafor(m), LemonDave(m), Zukkybrown(f), ozoebuka1(m), ebookz, onioluwajuwonlo(m), DSB(m), jonahsunday97(m), noeloge82(m), disguyz(m), Mrokaykay(m), adecamp(m), CarterMula, Satioshi, Euclidean(m), ShinyJay22(m), StFrank2(m), Freciprocal, EHIRIMCHA(m), sureboy4eva(m), ElajRita(f), walera10(m), ajanma2(m), Stanley07(m), billkeez(f), PoliticalWatch, greaterlove(m), allsubjects(m), otunbaajamu(m), gentility411(m), odetola, birdsview(m), Bakbillz44(m), yusufhaji(m), positivelord, kevoh(m), Claessique1(f), cyndylove64(f), earnup, zicjoe(m), phemy001, Guiderlaurel, sonya4all(m), mantosa(m), gbengaizzHe, Comradesylva, dammysel(f), Lartyeff, yemisi1999, pappistonedcg, Banwod1st(m), perfecti(f), realestniggah, Egalitarian1, Akinz75(m), Mzgracie(f), Jjamah(m), topmarks, vickydevoka, Mrvirgin, olatty122(m), ekpeye(m), ineco(m), dinofx21(m), 9japrof(m), Zeenoswagsz(m), gradeA(m), temitope277(m), livinbygrace, tamertery(m), ayantola8, jolak5(m), Blaze101, trendphemmy(m), Kunmius(m), iamDannyBoy(m), MzCorleone(f), seunakin231(m) and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6