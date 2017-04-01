₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by JosWatchDog(m): 5:10pm
The aftermath of Efe’s landslide victory saw Twitter users trolling different people.
Tboss who was emmersed in so much controversies got the most taunting on social media. Musician Skales was also dragged with the hashtag Efe is now richer than Skales. He has reacted to the trolls in a cool, calm and collected manner.
See tweet below;
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-skales-replies-fans-who-claimed.html
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by BreezyCB(m): 5:14pm
Not sure if EFE is richer than Skales now, but I know for sure he has more money than Dammy Krane
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by iyamchee(m): 5:15pm
Nigerians just like being stupid.... Efe is not even Richer than Mayorkun.... abeg free this guy....
12 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by damilolammm(m): 5:16pm
Some fans are just so good at making celebrities have a bad day
Life of a star anyways !
MEANWHILE
WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by JayceeYT: 5:17pm
too much talk..
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by ekems2017(f): 5:21pm
Nice reply. Don't compete with anybody, be yourself and you will never go down and haters will be out to shame.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by realestniggah: 5:22pm
Nigerian should give skales a break nah chai
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Doro55: 5:22pm
Them dey use FTC collect money from bank? rubbish every where
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by tgmservice: 5:22pm
D
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by soberdrunk(m): 5:22pm
Seems like scales has low self esteem, why reply? See how hard he is trying to defend himself because of 'beer parlour talk'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Enangson: 5:22pm
see Efe fans in warri alone
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by rattlesnake(m): 5:22pm
Is skales a snake?
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by temmypotter(m): 5:23pm
God bless you Skales. mature reply!. Nigerians with fish Brain, so because someone has 25,001,056# in his account now, we won't hear word
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Humblebloke(m): 5:23pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by naijainfogalery: 5:23pm
After careful study on thing I've come to realise is most people that troll or bully others online are suffering from either low self esteem , poverty or Envy.
Imagine someone that is struggling to feed or broke telling another person that someone is richer than they are.
I don't know why it beings people joy to see the downfall of another man.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by verygudbadguy(m): 5:23pm
Matured and humble response...
S-2-d-k, i know a lotta people see him as Just-Managing-Artist but with humility like this, God's grace will locate him bigtime.
Same humility na hin carry reach this level wey dem dey rate head-to- head with you now.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by jbcul4ril(m): 5:24pm
Good and mature reply
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by LesbianBoy(m): 5:24pm
iyamchee:
Do you blame them? When 2gb is just N1000 what do you expect?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by iamnicer: 5:24pm
SKALES HAS FINALLY GROWN UP
GOOD POINT HE MADE
BUT I WILL NOT FORGET THE LINE HE USED ON emergency - patoranking
"my only competition na dangote"
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by holamiday(m): 5:24pm
The best reply would have been in keeping quiet & ignoring the comment. So much hard work trying to forcefully pass a message across.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by sheedy407(m): 5:24pm
What people dont know is that very few Nigerian artists can boast of N15million cash in their account,i mean cash in their account
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Ayodehji202: 5:24pm
H
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Moving4: 5:24pm
Ride on boy! But Nigeria's were really unfair to dis Dude now, Haba!
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by positivelord: 5:24pm
which time this guy come get sense like this....na waooh
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by LesbianBoy(m): 5:25pm
The mumu that is talking is he richer than skales?
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Macwytt(m): 5:25pm
Well skales surprised me, he did not insult or Brag about owning things he doesn't have. He did not brag about chilling with the sun when he doesn't even know the moon. One love skales, keep shining.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by malton: 5:25pm
Some Nigerians are just too petty.
Celebrate Efe all you want, but don't talk down someone else while at it.
And to think Skales may be doing better than all of them combined.
Beats me why people will be silly over 5 minutes of twitter fame.
Carry on, Skales. You owe no one shiit.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by Femich18(m): 5:25pm
Nigerians and their wahala. I'm very sure it will be a broke ass that will raise such comparison
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by tdbankplc: 5:25pm
Skalles no mind those eleribu haters. God and your fans got your back.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by lonelydora(m): 5:25pm
Silence a times is golden. Epic reply though.
|Re: #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him by jbreezy: 5:25pm
From dat write-up, d tin really enter d guy oooh...burrh y r nigerians lyk diz na...dey really knw hw to mak celebs av a bad day
1 Like
