Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #bbnaija: Skales Replies Fans Who Claimed That Efe Is Richer Than Him (3207 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Tboss who was emmersed in so much controversies got the most taunting on social media. Musician Skales was also dragged with the hashtag Efe is now richer than Skales. He has reacted to the trolls in a cool, calm and collected manner.



See tweet below;



Source: The aftermath of Efe’s landslide victory saw Twitter users trolling different people.Tboss who was emmersed in so much controversies got the most taunting on social media. Musician Skales was also dragged with the hashtag Efe is now richer than Skales. He has reacted to the trolls in a cool, calm and collected manner.See tweet below;Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-skales-replies-fans-who-claimed.html 1 Like

Not sure if EFE is richer than Skales now, but I know for sure he has more money than Dammy Krane 3 Likes

Nigerians just like being stupid.... Efe is not even Richer than Mayorkun.... abeg free this guy.... 12 Likes





Life of a star anyways ! Some fans are just so good at making celebrities have a bad dayLife of a star anyways !

MEANWHILE





WATCH HOW THESE LADIES STEALS GOODS IN THEIR PANTS.

too much talk..

Nice reply. Don't compete with anybody, be yourself and you will never go down and haters will be out to shame. 1 Like

Nigerian should give skales a break nah chai 1 Like

Them dey use FTC collect money from bank? rubbish every where

D

Seems like scales has low self esteem, why reply? See how hard he is trying to defend himself because of 'beer parlour talk' 1 Like 1 Share

see Efe fans in warri alone

Is skales a snake?

God bless you Skales. mature reply!. Nigerians with fish Brain, so because someone has 25,001,056# in his account now, we won't hear word 1 Like

After careful study on thing I've come to realise is most people that troll or bully others online are suffering from either low self esteem , poverty or Envy.



Imagine someone that is struggling to feed or broke telling another person that someone is richer than they are.

I don't know why it beings people joy to see the downfall of another man.

Matured and humble response...



S-2-d-k, i know a lotta people see him as Just-Managing-Artist but with humility like this, God's grace will locate him bigtime.



Same humility na hin carry reach this level wey dem dey rate head-to- head with you now.

Good and mature reply 1 Like

iyamchee:

Nigerians just like being stupid....

Efe is not even Richer than Mayorkun....

abeg free this guy....

Do you blame them? When 2gb is just N1000 what do you expect? Do you blame them? When 2gb is just N1000 what do you expect? 8 Likes 2 Shares





SKALES HAS FINALLY GROWN UP



GOOD POINT HE MADE



BUT I WILL NOT FORGET THE LINE HE USED ON emergency - patoranking



"my only competition na dangote"





The best reply would have been in keeping quiet & ignoring the comment. So much hard work trying to forcefully pass a message across.

What people dont know is that very few Nigerian artists can boast of N15million cash in their account,i mean cash in their account

H

Ride on boy! But Nigeria's were really unfair to dis Dude now, Haba!

which time this guy come get sense like this....na waooh 2 Likes

The mumu that is talking is he richer than skales?

Well skales surprised me, he did not insult or Brag about owning things he doesn't have. He did not brag about chilling with the sun when he doesn't even know the moon. One love skales, keep shining. 1 Like

Some Nigerians are just too petty.



Celebrate Efe all you want, but don't talk down someone else while at it.



And to think Skales may be doing better than all of them combined.



Beats me why people will be silly over 5 minutes of twitter fame.



Carry on, Skales. You owe no one shiit.

Nigerians and their wahala. I'm very sure it will be a broke ass that will raise such comparison

Skalles no mind those eleribu haters. God and your fans got your back.

Silence a times is golden. Epic reply though.