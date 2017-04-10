₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,214 members, 3,468,385 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 01:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) (545 Views)
|Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:51am
Chineze Anyaene weds.
She was the producer of "Ije: The Journey", the famous movie staring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji.
Omotola shared her traditional marriage picture and congratulated her. Chineze Anyaene also took to her Instagram page to share some of her wedding pictures.
Check them out.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSrTNZkjdXA/
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:52am
More
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:55am
Ije: The Journey
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by okonja(m): 1:00am
Congratulations. Madam producer. I wish you a happy home
Based on Logistics, I am the FTC today my birthday, Happy birthday to me
1 Like
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Lordave: 1:01am
Who's her husband?
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Angeleena(f): 1:01am
cool..
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by mamapidgin: 1:01am
good
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by lovingyouhun: 1:02am
Congratulationsto her and her hubby, many more years in Jesus name Amen
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Ekoishome: 1:02am
Nice headpiece! I make better designs. Instagram @bridalnbeautydome
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by okonja(m): 1:03am
Lordave:
Wetin you wan carry ham do?
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:03am
Money talks jare
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by malificent(f): 1:04am
Simple and Lovely. HML
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Deefuray(f): 1:04am
Happy married life
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Mayflowa(m): 1:04am
Lordave:
Is a man not animal!
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Politicalapathy: 1:05am
Hope the wedding last long.
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by donziller(m): 1:06am
see are face like ojuju own...
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 1:06am
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by jojothaiv(m): 1:08am
Nice one!
|Re: Chineze Anyaene Is Married (Wedding Photos) by chinex276(m): 1:09am
this one go surely reach promised land
(0) (Reply)
Today On Big Brother Africa Stargame Maneta And Roki Fought And Are DISQUALIFIED / SHOCKING NEWS As Rev Chris Okotie And Wife Stephanie Henshaw End Marriage Of 4yr / Professional Modeling Pictures + Model Promotion (details Inside)
Viewing this topic: Politicalapathy, tdayof(m), knight(m), bendike, missdebs(f), larion, Ttrrffyyghuuh, BRAV0O(m), jojothaiv(m), freeze001(f), flyDixon, crackerspub, Adesam09(m), redvektor(m), okpunor(m), topstar80(m), everG, dustmalik, Omon11(m), bellong, Qmerit(m), knowledgeable, chinex276(m), yerokunphilips, godspeed, remcoface, hobermener, azaino, Trust77, Robby21, andyboi4real(m), lalasticlala(m), lovetrust, Obiwannn and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15