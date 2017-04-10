



She was the producer of "Ije: The Journey", the famous movie staring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji.



Omotola shared her traditional marriage picture and congratulated her. Chineze Anyaene also took to her Instagram page to share some of her wedding pictures.



Check them out.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BSrTNZkjdXA/ Chineze Anyaene weds.She was the producer of "Ije: The Journey", the famous movie staring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji.Omotola shared her traditional marriage picture and congratulated her. Chineze Anyaene also took to her Instagram page to share some of her wedding pictures.Check them out.