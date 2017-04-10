



What does this mean?



This mean you can now check if your name is included in the list forwarded to NYSC by your institution to be mobilized.



After graduation, Your school via the Division of Student Affairs will send a list of qualified candidates to be mobilized to NYSC and then, its the names from various schools that NYSC will divide to Stream I & II.



Complete details on how to check your name on Nysc list



First, click NYSC PORTAL below



http://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc/VerifySenateLists



Secondly, enter the details below as seen in the image above:



1. Select Institution

2. Enter The Matriculation Number

3. Enter Surname

4. Enter Date of Birth

5. Then click send.



If your name is shortlisted, you can now register and proceed with registration, as you must register to receive your call up number and subsequently your call up letter.



Also, If your name and that of your colleagues in school is not on the site on the first day no need for panic. It means your school is yet to upload names and that can be done between today 10th of April to next week Wednesday 19th April. So calm down and don’t give yourself headache.



