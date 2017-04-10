₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by dammy13(m): 7:43am
All prospective members can now verify their names on the senate list.
What does this mean?
This mean you can now check if your name is included in the list forwarded to NYSC by your institution to be mobilized.
After graduation, Your school via the Division of Student Affairs will send a list of qualified candidates to be mobilized to NYSC and then, its the names from various schools that NYSC will divide to Stream I & II.
Complete details on how to check your name on Nysc list
First, click NYSC PORTAL below
http://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc/VerifySenateLists
Secondly, enter the details below as seen in the image above:
1. Select Institution
2. Enter The Matriculation Number
3. Enter Surname
4. Enter Date of Birth
5. Then click send.
If your name is shortlisted, you can now register and proceed with registration, as you must register to receive your call up number and subsequently your call up letter.
Also, If your name and that of your colleagues in school is not on the site on the first day no need for panic. It means your school is yet to upload names and that can be done between today 10th of April to next week Wednesday 19th April. So calm down and don’t give yourself headache.
http://fabinfos.com/nysc-2017-batch-senate-list-verification-registration-verify-names/
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by indomitable234: 7:52am
Based on logistics after how many years on nairaland I am ftc abeg Oga Seun abeg credit my account
Prospective corpers I wish you guys all the best
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by arsenic33(m): 7:53am
indomitable234:space grabber spotted
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by sojiboy(m): 7:54am
Ok
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by BreezyCB(m): 7:54am
Y
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by hollowpot15684(m): 7:54am
Good.
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by koolcat: 7:55am
Wow.!
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by directonpc(m): 7:56am
Invalid info. Even the link is broken and the screenshot is from 2015.
Oga blogger wehdon sir
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by adroitvezy(m): 7:57am
Hmmm
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by fbtowner(m): 7:59am
NYSC
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by ferdison(m): 7:59am
Even those that don't know the full meaning of NYSC will still book space just bcox they want to show themselves.
#anyway, hoping my school is fast with ours.
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by CuteCeo: 8:01am
Site no dey go again
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by QuietHammer(m): 8:03am
Don't misinform others. Registration starts on the 20th
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by Manchidede(m): 8:04am
404 error
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by xtera27: 8:05am
D site no dy go na.. .
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by piperson(m): 8:07am
Even in this kinda thread sef, nairalanders will still book space, na wa, were is nigeria heading to?
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by myrygurl: 8:08am
Invalid information.... please always verify your info before spreading...
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by OMOTOWO(m): 8:11am
So people still dey go for NYSC?
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by egbusi1(m): 8:20am
myrygurl:Please, what is the valid info, i come dey confuse small.
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by coolestchris(m): 8:24am
blunder, this is fake news
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by Benignasweety(f): 8:26am
I thought they mobilize before the name comes out?
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by Benignasweety(f): 8:28am
myrygurl:Which is d valid info?
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by Ade3000yrs(m): 8:31am
so NYSC still exist??
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by Agimor(m): 8:31am
Yea... Uploading of Senate list starts today...
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch A Senate List Verification And Registration Starts Today by emmyw(m): 8:33am
Correct Link >>>> https://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc2/VerifySenateLists
