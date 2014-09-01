



This information was contained on the recently updated NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2017 Batch B corps members.



The management of the scheme has made it known that the orientation course would be held between Tuesday 16th January 2018, to Monday 5th February 2018.



See the full and complete NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2017 Batch B corps members as posted on the NYSC official portal below;



1. Briefing/Sensitization of Final year students/prospective corps Members. 12th Oct – 10th Nov 2017



2. Display of list of all approved programmes for institutions on NYSC portal for cross checking and feedback. 12th – 15th Oct. 2017



3. Collation of Prospective Corps Members’ Data by Corps Producing Institutions CPIs. 12th – 15th Oct. 2017



4. Submission/Uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs. 16th – 21st Oct. 2017



5. On-line Registration by Foreign and locally Trained Nigerian Graduates. 23rd October to 12th November 2017



6. Entertainment of complaints from Prospective Corps Members by the state Deployment and Relocation officers and NYSC Help Lines/Desks officers. 23rd October to 12th November 2017



7. Forwarding of Complaints to Mobilisation Dept by State Deployment and Relocation officers. 23rd October to 12th November 2017



8. Deployment and Printing of Call-up Letters by ICT Department. 13th – 17th Nov, 2017



9. Notification/On-line Printing of Call-up Letters/Delivery of Call-up letters to Institutions (stream I). 17th – 20th Nov, 2017



10. On-line Printing of Deployment Disposition by Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs). 18th – 21st Nov, 2017



11. 2017 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course (Stream II). 16th January to 5th February 2018



