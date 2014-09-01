₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by dammy13(m): 3:32am
The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said its 2017 Batch B, stream 2 Corps members will begin their orientation course on Tuesday, 16th January 2018, Fabinfos.com can confirm.
This information was contained on the recently updated NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2017 Batch B corps members.
The management of the scheme has made it known that the orientation course would be held between Tuesday 16th January 2018, to Monday 5th February 2018.
See the full and complete NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2017 Batch B corps members as posted on the NYSC official portal below;
1. Briefing/Sensitization of Final year students/prospective corps Members. 12th Oct – 10th Nov 2017
2. Display of list of all approved programmes for institutions on NYSC portal for cross checking and feedback. 12th – 15th Oct. 2017
3. Collation of Prospective Corps Members’ Data by Corps Producing Institutions CPIs. 12th – 15th Oct. 2017
4. Submission/Uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs. 16th – 21st Oct. 2017
5. On-line Registration by Foreign and locally Trained Nigerian Graduates. 23rd October to 12th November 2017
6. Entertainment of complaints from Prospective Corps Members by the state Deployment and Relocation officers and NYSC Help Lines/Desks officers. 23rd October to 12th November 2017
7. Forwarding of Complaints to Mobilisation Dept by State Deployment and Relocation officers. 23rd October to 12th November 2017
8. Deployment and Printing of Call-up Letters by ICT Department. 13th – 17th Nov, 2017
9. Notification/On-line Printing of Call-up Letters/Delivery of Call-up letters to Institutions (stream I). 17th – 20th Nov, 2017
10. On-line Printing of Deployment Disposition by Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs). 18th – 21st Nov, 2017
11. 2017 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course (Stream II). 16th January to 5th February 2018
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by lyly911(f): 3:38am
Nice!!! coz i am tired of waiting
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by lsoul: 3:49am
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by yomeetreas(m): 3:49am
Where is the JOB after SERVICE
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by quinnboy: 3:50am
lyly911:you go soon tire for the service... No worry
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by Oluwaseyi00(m): 3:51am
Lala... Or who moved this to front page?? Don't you sleep??
Please after batch B stream II when is the next batch... I'm tired of waiting.
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by IstandWitBuhari: 3:53am
Nonsense
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by padreopio5684(m): 3:54am
God help this our country Nigeria
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by MBcloud: 3:55am
hi
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by PMWSpirit(m): 3:56am
Plot to waste 1 year
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by dontbothermuch: 3:57am
Ha
3 am
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by AxxeMan: 3:59am
Lalasticlala don turn vampire ooo
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by BarakOkenny(m): 4:04am
Anybody who commented on this thread at this hour of the night is either a runs girl sweating it out with her daily nightstand hustle or a yahoo boy sweating it out with his cougar clients.
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by salmonkas178(m): 4:08am
Then what are you? Lol
BarakOkenny:
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by yomeetreas(m): 4:09am
BarakOkenny:must you tell us your profession
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by playcharles(m): 4:09am
Back to bed... free data users they here
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by candidbabe(f): 4:22am
One year about to be wasted
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by anonimi: 4:24am
yomeetreas:
Barawo bubu is in CHAIN-ge with his 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APC.
Nothing to worry about. All promises have been
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by anonimi: 4:29am
padreopio5684:
Don't worry our All Poverty Congress, APC gave us barawo bubu as our only saviour with his 40 thieves cabal presidency.
No shaking
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by anonimi: 4:30am
candidbabe:
Wasted ke?
N5,000 is being paid after service year na plus apprenticeship jobs as promised by barawo bubu and his 40 thieves cabal presidency of the All Poverty Congress, APC.
|Re: NYSC 2017 Batch 'B' Stream II Orientation Course Date Announced by Coded7: 4:33am
Ok, we don hear
